Used 2016 Scion tC for Sale Near Me
250 listings
- 54,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,475$843 Below Market
- 51,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,989$1,252 Below Market
- 43,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,985$1,855 Below Market
- 72,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,654$656 Below Market
- 61,422 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,722$275 Below Market
- 115,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,482$244 Below Market
- 68,501 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,990
- 27,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,500$333 Below Market
- 28,703 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,099
- 22,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,595$251 Below Market
- 72,737 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900
- 42,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetDelivery Available*
$16,590
- 37,491 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,998
- 32,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,780
- 59,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,998
- 58,116 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,998
- 27,910 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,995
- 44,821 miles
$14,500
CXavier,04/30/2016
2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
I bought my 2016 tC in November 2016 and I love it. The car cost a little over $20k and the vehicle comes with some great features at this price point ( push to start button with smart key, 7 inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, amazing stereo, and great torque). I put this car on the road twice and the ride was perfect for going out of town on the highway. The car comes with the same 2.5 L engine as the Camry trims and the cargo space is pretty big for a car this size. Love the push to start button (which is a rare feature on an entry car starting around $20k) and you can lock and unlock the 2016 model with your hand and thumb and never have to take your keys out of your pocket. The car comes with scheduled maintenance for the first 25k miles which is a major plus. The TC is not going to be rebadged as a Toyota and not sure what is going to happen to the residual value but the XB was discontinued last year and they still hold their value pretty well and scion cars are low production so the supply should match the demand in the used market. I plan on keeping it until the odometer clocks 250-300k so resale value isn't a big deal for me. Gas mileage is average but it's still a decent has saver. If you are interested in coupes at an reasonable price but the TC before the conclusion of 2016.
