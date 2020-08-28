Used 2016 Scion tC for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Scion tC in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    54,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,475

    $843 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Gray
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    51,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,989

    $1,252 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    43,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,985

    $1,855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    72,789 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,654

    $656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Red
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    61,422 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,722

    $275 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    115,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,482

    $244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Gray
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    68,501 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    27,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,500

    $333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Red
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    28,703 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,099

    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Red
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    22,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,595

    $251 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    72,737 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Gray
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    42,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Delivery Available*

    $16,590

    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Gray
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    37,491 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    32,450 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,780

    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    59,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Black
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    58,116 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Black
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    27,910 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Black
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    44,821 miles
    Fair Deal

    $14,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Scion tC

Read recent reviews for the Scion tC
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Great coupe with good features
CXavier,04/30/2016
2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
I bought my 2016 tC in November 2016 and I love it. The car cost a little over $20k and the vehicle comes with some great features at this price point ( push to start button with smart key, 7 inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, amazing stereo, and great torque). I put this car on the road twice and the ride was perfect for going out of town on the highway. The car comes with the same 2.5 L engine as the Camry trims and the cargo space is pretty big for a car this size. Love the push to start button (which is a rare feature on an entry car starting around $20k) and you can lock and unlock the 2016 model with your hand and thumb and never have to take your keys out of your pocket. The car comes with scheduled maintenance for the first 25k miles which is a major plus. The TC is not going to be rebadged as a Toyota and not sure what is going to happen to the residual value but the XB was discontinued last year and they still hold their value pretty well and scion cars are low production so the supply should match the demand in the used market. I plan on keeping it until the odometer clocks 250-300k so resale value isn't a big deal for me. Gas mileage is average but it's still a decent has saver. If you are interested in coupes at an reasonable price but the TC before the conclusion of 2016.
Report abuse
