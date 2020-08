Used 2016 Scion tC for Sale Near Me

Heritage Toyota Catonsville - Catonsville / Maryland

Recent Arrival! Certified. *PANORAMIC SUNROOF*, *STAR SAFETY SYSTEM*, *HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT*, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *SPEED CONTROL*, *POWER PACKAGE*, *REMOTE KEY LESS ENTRY*, *ALLOY WHEELS*. CARFAX One-Owner. Magnetic Gray 2016 Scion tC FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Dual VVT-i 23/31 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: Mile One Certified, this vehicle comes with a 12 month or 12,000 mile powertrain warranty. Buy with Confidence. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKJF5C73GJ017249

Stock: 3U017249

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020