Used 2005 Scion tC for Sale Near Me

Aero Motors - Essex / Maryland

Enjoy sporty sophistication behind the wheel of this One Owner 2005 Scion tC Coupe that radiates confidence in Flint Mica. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 160hp while mated to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission for a fun drive. You will enjoy every mile behind the wheel of this Front Wheel Drive with agile maneuvering, speedy acceleration, and nearly 30mpg on the highway. Power heated mirrors, gorgeous alloy wheels, and a stunning stance make a lasting impression on the road.Slide into the spacious cabin of this tC and check out all of the amenities that you have come to know and love. Settle into the supportive sport seats with driver memory and turn up the tunes on your premium Pioneer audio system with available satellite radio. Air conditioning creates a cabin oasis while you enjoy modern conveniences such as cruise controls mounted on the wheel, power windows/locks, keyless entry, and dual power points.Safety is never overlooked at Scion with Toyota reliability by its side. You will have peace of mind on the road with four-wheel ABS, child seat anchors, tire pressure monitoring, electronic brakeforce distribution, and plenty of airbags. Conquer the city inside this sleek tC Coupe! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKDE167850003872

Stock: A5147

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020