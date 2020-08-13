Used 2005 Scion tC for Sale Near Me
- 187,885 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3. This Scion tC also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Premium Sound, Chrome Exhaust Tips. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Premium Sound, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE177550039355
Stock: 121799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 91,613 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,495$914 Below Market
Aero Motors - Essex / Maryland
Enjoy sporty sophistication behind the wheel of this One Owner 2005 Scion tC Coupe that radiates confidence in Flint Mica. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 160hp while mated to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission for a fun drive. You will enjoy every mile behind the wheel of this Front Wheel Drive with agile maneuvering, speedy acceleration, and nearly 30mpg on the highway. Power heated mirrors, gorgeous alloy wheels, and a stunning stance make a lasting impression on the road.Slide into the spacious cabin of this tC and check out all of the amenities that you have come to know and love. Settle into the supportive sport seats with driver memory and turn up the tunes on your premium Pioneer audio system with available satellite radio. Air conditioning creates a cabin oasis while you enjoy modern conveniences such as cruise controls mounted on the wheel, power windows/locks, keyless entry, and dual power points.Safety is never overlooked at Scion with Toyota reliability by its side. You will have peace of mind on the road with four-wheel ABS, child seat anchors, tire pressure monitoring, electronic brakeforce distribution, and plenty of airbags. Conquer the city inside this sleek tC Coupe! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167850003872
Stock: A5147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 247,551 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991
Choice Auto Center - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167850003838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,660 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,200$983 Below Market
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
CERTIFIED EXCELLENT - BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND CALL FOR DETAILS! ACCIDENT FREE**2.4L 4CYL ENGINE**GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! This Sharp 2 door coupe 2006 Scion Tc with a bright blue paint, features a bullet proof 2.4L 4CYL engine which will give you an amazing gas mileage of 30 miles to the gallon on the highway!! The stylish Tc also comes equipped with a Powered Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows/Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Cloth Bucket Seats, Trip Odometer and much more...Don’t miss out on this amazing deal call or stop in today to speak to one of our sales experts_HP: 651-464-1910. CERTIFIED EXCELLENT VEHICLE!! Koppy Motors is PROUD to include PIECE OF MIND for the Initial Ownership Period! How? You may ask. By including a 3 Month/ 3,000 Mile Major Component Warranty!! Here you will find a list of Half of the Groupings Covered: Engine, Transmission, Transaxle, Transfer Case, Drive Axle Group (Front and Back), Seals and Gaskets, Power Steering Group, Turbo/Supercharger. DAY ONE COVERAGE! ANY YEAR- ANY MILE. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY! (651)-464-1910
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167060127376
Stock: 12876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-07-2020
- 158,791 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,990$727 Below Market
First Class Motors Direct - Addison / Illinois

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE177660103954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,263 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$4,799$416 Below Market
FIAT of Metro East - Fairview Heights / Illinois
Public Wholesale Cars are sold "As Is" and do not have any implied warranty at all. You are purchasing these vehicles just like another used car dealer would purchase it. This means Lou fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat in no way warranties any type of mechanical failure after the sale transaction is complete. These vehicles have not had any type of mechanical inspection done by Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat. For customers wanting some type of warranty available on a user car Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat offers a complete selection of late model inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE177060086889
Stock: G18763XQ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 200,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$3,854
Napleton's Schaumburg Subaru - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE177260108200
Stock: 490757A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 132,011 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
Kiefer Mazda - Eugene / Oregon
TC trim, Azure Pearl exterior and Dark Gray interior. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Panoramic Roof, SIDE SEAT & CURTAIN AIRBAGS, Aluminum Wheels. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Panoramic Roof, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: SIDE SEAT & CURTAIN AIRBAGS driver & front passenger seat-bolster side impact airbags, front & rear side curtain airbags. Scion tC with Azure Pearl exterior and Dark Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 160 HP at 5700 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "2010 Scion tC offers decent performance with room for four at a reasonable price. As affordable two-doors go, it's a solid choice.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $16,300*. OUR OFFERINGS: At Kiefer Mazda we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our automotive dealership. Please visit Kiefer Mazda at 383 Goodpasture Island Road and let us show you all of the Mazda services we offer. Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167460072950
Stock: FM3921B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 107,468 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,977
Anytime 2 Buy Auto - Oceanside / California
Good Credit, Bad credit, Financing for all! Come see us today! Buy Here Pay Here! No credit check! Lots of Cars Trucks and SUV's to choose from! Plus government fees and taxes,any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Please call (760)231-5434 to schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167760107819
Stock: 10630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,795
Affordable Auto Credit - Saint Louis / Missouri

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE177760092494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,261 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,992
Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia
Visit Universal Auto Sales online at www.universalautosales.net to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 703-901-1880 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167660128208
Stock: Z128208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,876 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
Rent To Own Outlet - Gretna / Louisiana
Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Available Satellite Radio, Family friendly, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167370166836
Stock: 166836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,990$606 Below Market
Carz - San Diego / California
Free Carfax! Warranty Available! Super sharp smooth running Scion tC coupe with power windows, power steering, power brakes, a/c, cruise, newer tires, moon roof, and excellent body, paint and interior! Must see and drive to appreciate! Call 619-224-0500 or Just Come on Down! CARZ is located at 3757 Midway Dr. San Diego, CA 92110. We Buy, Sell and Trade! Open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. We Offer Unbeatable High Quality and Low Prices!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE177870194081
Stock: 1491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,411 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,990$242 Below Market
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Come and see only the finest Scions at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167670213860
Stock: TR213860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 63,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,994
1st Choice Auto Sales - Fairfax / Virginia
*** A LOW MILES *** CARFAX CERTIFIED *** 2007 SCION TC *** COVERED BY A SOLID POWER TRAIN WARRANTY *** FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDERS WITH AN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION *** LT. BLUE ON BLACK INTERIOR *** LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS *** INCLUDING DUAL SUNROOFS *** CD/MP3 PLAYER WITH AUX CONNECTION *** ALLOY WHEELS ON A GOOD SET OF TIRES *** AND MORE... *** FULLY DETAILED *** SERVICED WITH FRESH FLUIDS AND FILTERS AND *** VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED *** *** WE BUY CARS *** TRADE-INS WELCOME *** *** WE ARE *** 1ST CHOICE AUTO SALES *** OPEN 10:00AM TO 7:30PM, LOCATED IN FAIRFAX CITY (ON ROUTE 50, BETWEEN TOWN AND COUNTRY ANIMAL HOSPITAL AND THE CASH STORE) AT 9772 LEE HWY.(AKA. FAIRFAX BLVD/ROUTE 50) FAIRFAX VA, 22031. METRO/AIRPORT PICK-UP. *** VIEW MORE PICTURES AT *** WWW.1STCHOICEAUTOSALES.CO *** 703-273-9310 ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Scion tC Spec with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167070187420
Stock: CM5659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,633 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,988
CARZ PLANET - Portland / Oregon
CALL OR TEXT SAMMY AT 503-683-1212 BEAUTIFUL 2007 SCION tC THAT WAS JUST PRE-INSPECTED AND JUST SERVICED FOR ITS NEW OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX AND CLEAN TITLE AND IMMACULATE INSIDE AND OUT! IT HAS THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS: LOCAL TRADE IN, 29 SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS, REAR SPOILER, PIONEER DECK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, AIR CONDITIONING, AND SO MUCH MORE! BAD CREDIT, DIVORCE, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY CAN HELP! WE ARE THE FINANCE KINGS! WE CAN HELP WITH ANY CREDIT PROBLEM! IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT! COME SEE US TODAY AND LET US HELP YOU DRIVE YOUR DREAM HOME TODAY! DA#3599 CARZ PLANET CALL OR TEXT SAMMY AT 503-683-1212 528i 530i 545i 550i 335 e320 e350 e550 e500 c230 c350 c63 Is250 is350 amg m5 m3 audi a4 s4 rs6 rs4 g35 g37 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2009 2010 2011 s4 s3 a3 a4 rs6 s6 535xi Pthfinder Xterra escape legacy impresa wrx sti evo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE177170198120
Stock: 6702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,614 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Reina International Auto - Brookfield / Wisconsin
2007 Scion tC, Blue on Light Blue on Black/Blue 2 Tone, Clean Carfax, 5-Speed Manual, Power Moonroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167970151452
Stock: 1452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 99,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,389
Charlotte Auto Group - Monroe / North Carolina
*LIMITED TIME* COVID-19 CLEARANCE PRICING, PLUS CERTIFICATION WITH WARRANTY AT NO CHARGE FOR CUSTOMERS ON ALL ELIGIBLE INVENTORY. (((CERTIFIED NATIONWIDE WARRANTY)))) SPORTY 2007 SCION TC AUTOMATIC ..CLEAN CARFAX 1-OWNER W/99K MILES!!! BLACK SAND PEARL EXTERIOR AND DARK CHARCOAL INTERIOR...POWER WINDOWS, DOORLOCKS & MIRRORS...NICE STEREO SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER AND AUX... DUAL PANE SUNROOFS, SPORTY TIRES AND NICE ALLOY WHEELS... PLUS ALL BRAKES AND ROTORS WERE REPLACED TOO... PERFECT CAR FOR A STUDENT OR SOMEONE WHO NEEDS AN EXCELLENT GAS MILEAGE COMMUTER... JUST AN ALL AROUND FUN CAR... WE ALSO HAVE A CREDIT UNION WITH GREAT RATES STARTING AT 3.98% ON APPROVED CREDIT.. Why would you not purchase from a Dealer that stands behind their vehicles, who is a Carfax Advantage Dealer, and a Dealer with an A+ rating from BBB. OUR NEW LOCATION IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 6 MILES SOUTH OF THE 485 ON INDEPENDENCE. For more information or to schedule a test drive please call Michelle @ 1-888-322-8532. If you go to our website http://www.charlotteautogroup.com/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Scion tC Spec with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE177170206135
Stock: 14257B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
