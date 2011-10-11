Used 2012 Scion tC for Sale Near Me

Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada

Get up close and personal with our 2012 Scion tC Hatchback shown in beautiful Nautical Blue Metallic. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 180hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that makes your drive more enjoyable. This efficient Front Wheel Drive team helps you to score near 31mpg on the highway and with impressive acceleration and enthusiastic driving dynamics, commuting to and from work just got so much better. This tC boasts a sporty exterior accented by 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside our tC, you'll immediately notice the spacious race-inspired interior made even larger by the ambiance of a panoramic sunroof. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, full power accessories, folding 60/40 split rear seats, and massive cargo space. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an 8 speaker Pioneer sound system with HD radio, an iPod interface, and an auxiliary jack keep your favorite tunes available on those long trips so you can keep that smile on your face. Scion offers stability and traction control, ABS, front knee airbags, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, and active front headrests that work together flawlessly to keep you and your passengers safe and give you peace of mind. Give yourself some driving pleasure in our tC and make heads turn as well. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CALL OR TEXT 702-737-6688 FOR QUICK INFO FOR ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE YOUR MESSAGE WILL BE ANSWERED BY A REAL HUMAN PERSON, NEVER AND AUTOMATED SYSTEM

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKJF5C79C3044972

Stock: 044972

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020