Used 2012 Scion tC for Sale Near Me

- 134,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,249$1,620 Below Market
Audi North Shore - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Sunroof / Moonroof *, GREAT Condition, Inside and Out!!, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick 2012 Scion tC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C78C3028682
Stock: 42147A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,295 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C70C3041538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,631$1,934 Below Market
North Bend Chevrolet - North Bend / Washington
Premium Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/USB Pioneer Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! FWD 2.5L I4 Dual VVT-i 6-Speed Automatic Odometer is 3749 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C71C3037126
Stock: 32371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 117,058 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,489$749 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2012 Scion tC! This vehicle is looks and drives great! It's loaded with options including a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Cruise Control, Pioneer Audio, AM/FM Radio, AC Controls, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Overall this vehicle is in great shape inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C75C3041762
Stock: 041762C7159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 101,940 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,495$759 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2012 Scion tC 2dr HB Auto..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C76C3037218
Stock: X037218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 111,069 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,500$952 Below Market
Performance Toyota - Sinking Spring / Pennsylvania
Get up close and personal with our 2012 Scion tC Hatchback shown in beautiful Black. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 180hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that makes your drive more enjoyable. This efficient Front Wheel Drive team helps you to score near 31mpg on the highway and with impressive acceleration and enthusiastic driving dynamics, commuting to and from work just got so much better. This tC boasts a sporty exterior accented by 18-inch alloy wheels.Fun, Fast, and Transparent Buying Process!Before purchasing this vehicle, Performance Motors, Inc. is informing you that it is being sold "AS-IS" without any kind of dealership guarantee or warranty period.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C76C3038112
Stock: 20S005A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 107,126 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C72C3024806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,646 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,249$769 Below Market
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Get up close and personal with our 2012 Scion tC Hatchback shown in beautiful Nautical Blue Metallic. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 180hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that makes your drive more enjoyable. This efficient Front Wheel Drive team helps you to score near 31mpg on the highway and with impressive acceleration and enthusiastic driving dynamics, commuting to and from work just got so much better. This tC boasts a sporty exterior accented by 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside our tC, you'll immediately notice the spacious race-inspired interior made even larger by the ambiance of a panoramic sunroof. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, full power accessories, folding 60/40 split rear seats, and massive cargo space. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an 8 speaker Pioneer sound system with HD radio, an iPod interface, and an auxiliary jack keep your favorite tunes available on those long trips so you can keep that smile on your face. Scion offers stability and traction control, ABS, front knee airbags, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, and active front headrests that work together flawlessly to keep you and your passengers safe and give you peace of mind. Give yourself some driving pleasure in our tC and make heads turn as well. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CALL OR TEXT 702-737-6688 FOR QUICK INFO FOR ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE YOUR MESSAGE WILL BE ANSWERED BY A REAL HUMAN PERSON, NEVER AND AUTOMATED SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C79C3044972
Stock: 044972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 102,723 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500
Northtown Mazda - Amherst / New York
Scores 31 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Scion tC delivers a Gas I4 2.5L/152 engine powering this 6-Speed transmission. Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Traction control. This Scion tC Comes Equipped with These Options Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescoping leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel w/audio controls, T145/80D16 temporary spare tire, Reclining 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: (3) head restraints, Rear window defogger, Rear fender-mounted antenna, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto down, Pwr door locks, Panorama moonroof w/dual manual sunshades, P225/45R18 all-season tires. Stop By Today Stop by Northtown Mazda located at 3900 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C70C3027347
Stock: 20M116A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 79,976 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,698
AutoNation Honda Valencia - Valencia / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new suspension parts! Panoramic Roof Dark Charcoal; Fabric Seat Trim Super White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C75C3024637
Stock: C3024637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 123,017 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,495
Cars USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia
2 OWNERS SINCE NEW CARFAX CERTIFIED VEHICLE MANY DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM A FRANCHISE DEALER!!! * * * * WE ARE A USAA CERTIFIED DEALER AND A CERTIFIED CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER!!! * * * *THOUSANDS OF SATISFIED CUSTOMERS SINCE 1990. *** LOADED WITH OPTIONS *** RUNS GREAT EXCELLENT CONDITION ***Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Premium Sound System Seat MemoryA/C Adjustable Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Cruise Control Driver Air Bag Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Knee Air Bag Leather Steering Wheel MP3 Player Pass-Through Rear Seat Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Outlet Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Stability Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Traction Control Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Variable Speed Intermittent WipersInterior Cloth Odometer OperableMechanical 2.5L None 4 Cylinder Engine ABS Brakes Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Gasoline Fuel Cars USA is here to help you find the ideal vehicle to meet your needs and your budget. Check out our selection of top quality pre-owned cars trucks suv's and vans today.Visit Cars USA online at carsusa.us to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 757-337-2699 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C71C3040690
Stock: 040690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,642 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,950
AMD Auto - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C7XC3033463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,362 milesFair Deal
$10,300$610 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C70C3038462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$13,990
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C77C3023943
Stock: 2000657065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 144,489 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,200
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
2D Coupe, 2.5L I4 Dual VVT-i, 6-Speed Manual, Black, 18' x 7.5' Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Power moonroof. 6-Speed Manual 23/31 City/Highway MPG Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C73C3035751
Stock: SC1425A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 68,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,495
Chesapeake DriveTime - Chesapeake / Virginia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C74C3027979
Stock: 1190152033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,777 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,695
Noland Road DriveTime - Independence / Missouri
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C77C3044954
Stock: 1660022509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,846 milesDelivery Available*
$12,990
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C79C3028562
Stock: 2000655209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
