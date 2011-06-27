Estimated values
2008 Scion tC Spec 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,557
|$4,101
|$4,991
|Clean
|$2,349
|$3,770
|$4,574
|Average
|$1,934
|$3,107
|$3,740
|Rough
|$1,518
|$2,445
|$2,906
Estimated values
2008 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,670
|$4,128
|$4,972
|Clean
|$2,453
|$3,795
|$4,557
|Average
|$2,019
|$3,128
|$3,726
|Rough
|$1,586
|$2,461
|$2,895
Estimated values
2008 Scion tC Spec 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,432
|$1,780
|$1,992
|Clean
|$1,316
|$1,636
|$1,825
|Average
|$1,083
|$1,348
|$1,492
|Rough
|$850
|$1,061
|$1,160
Estimated values
2008 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,497
|$3,794
|$4,547
|Clean
|$2,295
|$3,488
|$4,167
|Average
|$1,889
|$2,875
|$3,407
|Rough
|$1,483
|$2,262
|$2,647