Consumer Rating
(11)
2012 Scion tC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride
  • snappy performance
  • roomy, reclining rear seat
  • smart iPod interface
  • well-equipped
  • easy purchase experience
  • excellent crash scores.
  • Droning engine and exhaust note with automatic transmission
  • cheap interior materials
  • mediocre fuel economy
  • not as sporty as it looks.
List Price Range
$6,994 - $10,300
Used tC for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Scion tC is a good choice among compact coupes thanks to its roomy interior and generous cargo capacity. Just don't expect its driving dynamics to match its sporty looks.

Vehicle overview

Recovering former glory is an elusive feat. Just ask Christina Aguilera or the 2012 Scion tC. In case of the former, we'll leave it up to the folks at TMZ to tell you why. In the case of the latter, a cautious redesign and some worthy new rivals haven't done the tC many favors.

During the mid-2000s, the tC was one of the most popular affordable coupes on the road. Yet like most things that are attractive to young shoppers, the tC's popularity waned over time. The second-generation tC, introduced last year, is intended to recapture some of the model's former fame. Indeed, there is a lot to like here with the latest tC, including an attractive value proposition, hatchback versatility and snappy performance. The tC also takes into account the younger generation's affinity for electronics with a standard audio system designed specifically for an iPod.

Although the tC has a number of overtly sporty touches (such as a beefy flat-bottomed steering wheel and well-bolstered seats), it's more show than go. Even the new Release Series 7.0, with its aggressively styled body kit, is no hard-edged sports machine. That said, the 2012 Scion tC's combination of broad power delivery, pleasant driving dynamics and supple ride will likely appeal to a broader spectrum of drivers than would something with a peaky engine and stiff underpinnings.

Then there's its styling, which was a big reason for the tC's early popularity. We wonder if the 2012 model is fresh and exciting enough to be considered cool. We'll let you decide, but the fact remains that the 2012 Scion tC still has plenty of appeal. We would still suggest checking out some other competitors, including the Honda Civic coupe and Kia Forte Koup. The all-new Hyundai Veloster is also worth serious consideration given its innovative three-door design and superior feature content, but the practical yet enjoyable 2012 Scion tC has plenty to recommend it, despite its existence out of the spotlight.

2012 Scion tC models

The 2012 Scion tC is a compact, five-passenger hatchback coupe available in two trim levels: base and Release Series 7.0.

The base tC comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a panoramic sunroof, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, reclining and folding 60/40-split rear seats, driver track and seatback angle memory (for rear seat access), and an eight-speaker Pioneer sound system with CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB interface and RCA output jacks. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity is also standard this year.

The Release Series 7.0, of which only 2,200 will be made, comes exclusively in "High Voltage" yellow and adds a lower body kit, black 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition/entry and yellow-accented black upholstery.

Aside from an automatic transmission, there are no factory options. However, there are a number of dealer-installed items, including a navigation system, satellite radio, upgraded audio, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, seven-color interior mood lighting, remote ignition, a cargo cover, foglights and a rear spoiler.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Scion tC gets an upgraded base audio system, which features Bluetooth audio streaming and HD radio capability. The limited-edition Release Series 7.0 also debuts, sporting flashy yellow paint, a body kit and keyless ignition/entry.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Scion tC is powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine good for 180 horsepower and 173 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional.

In performance testing, a tC with a manual transmission went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, while a tC with an automatic did it in 8 flat; both are quick for the compact coupe and hatchback class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined regardless of transmission. These are respectable numbers, but most other competing models are notably more fuel-efficient.

Safety

The 2012 Scion tC comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front knee airbags, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front headrests. In Edmunds.com brake testing, the tC came to a stop from 60 mph in a respectable 123 feet.

In government crash testing, the tC received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the tC earned the highest score of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

The 2012 Scion tC can best be described as "urban agile," meaning a car that's responsive and involving enough to keep you entertained when comfortably commuting around town, but not so sporty that you'd relish driving it on a back road somewhere. The steering doesn't provide much feel, and the stability control has a tendency to kick in frequently during aggressive driving. The Scion tC won't put you to sleep, but you will have more fun in other coupes.

Meanwhile, the 180-hp four-cylinder engine provides good power for the class, especially down low in the rev range. If you're game for shifting your own gears, the six-speed manual is the best choice, as the engine accelerates significantly quicker and doesn't seem to suffer from the rather agricultural droning that plagues it when the automatic transmission is in place.

Interior

Though the tC isn't especially sporty to drive, the interior does its best to indicate otherwise. The rim of the flat-bottomed steering wheel is incredibly thick, as if pulled from a racecar. The controls are canted toward the driver and the very comfortable front seats are nicely bolstered. These aspects of the interior might be a bit contrived, but they work well. Unfortunately, the interior is filled with hard, flimsy plastics that seem cheaper than those found in the cabins of the competition. In particular, the center armrest is rock hard.

Yet the tC does have notable advantages. Cargo space is one, as the tC's hatchback design and folding rear seat create a relatively cavernous cargo area that puts other compact coupes to shame. The rear seats also recline and feature impressive legroom, meaning even 6-footers can sit back there. Front seat room is also generous.

Scion identifies the stereo as a key attribute for young drivers, and as such, the tC gets a standard head unit that would easily be an upgrade (or not available at all) in its rivals. Its iPod interface is especially impressive, as a large knob mimics the iPod's ring wheel, allowing the user to control volume and explore the various menu items displayed on the sizable screen. An upgraded head unit with an even larger screen and navigation capability is also available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Scion tC.

5(82%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(9%)
4.5
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great for the money!
reconmac,11/10/2011
Bought this car for it's reliability and good looks, and it delivers all that I wanted and then some. Keyless entry/ignition is awesome and the shiftable 6-speed automatic livens things up. Great ipod integration and a decent sound system.
Good First Car but Wish I Had Taken a Different Route
bigzman95,08/15/2014
I have had this car since the day it hit the lot back in September of 2011. While there are a lot of things I love about my car, there are also things that I don't. Overall it's a pretty good car but I wish I had done more research before buying it. For instance, by the time I added some options onto my car, the purchase price was well into the upper $20k range. For that amount of money I honestly wish I had went with something like the Subaru WRX, which is faster, AWD and has four doors. Scion makes lots of attractive points to buyers, but honestly the cars are a bit overpriced in my opinion. If you want a car for a new driver I'd look at the Dodge Dart or Subaru Impreza.
Love my yellow tc!
urbandk8,08/15/2013
We love our TC! It is fun to drive, easy on the eyes, and has all the safety features that we were looking for. I love that the backseat is large and that the passenger and driver seats move all the way to the dashboard for easy entrance and to and from the back seat. My husband loves to drive this car and also loves the fact that he is 6'9 (all legs) and fits comfortably!
love my scion!
scionlover,08/09/2012
Ive owned a 2006 release series 2.0 and recently decided to upgrade to the 2012 scion tc..and i LOVE it! i bought the base model with an manual transmission and i have been getting inbetween 31-33 IN TOWN. no exageration on that either. the new model has much more room, in the front and back and has a sleeker look. It has Plenty of horsepower for a car that only cost me $18500! great reliability and great design. i recently added foglights which i love and a K&N intake and it gives the engine a good bark! long story short, couldnt be more happy with my purchase and i recommend this car to everyone!
See all 11 reviews of the 2012 Scion tC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Scion tC features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2012 Scion tC

Used 2012 Scion tC Overview

The Used 2012 Scion tC is offered in the following submodels: tC Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Release Series 7.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Release Series 7.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Scion tC?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Scion tC trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Scion tC Base is priced between $6,994 and$10,300 with odometer readings between 28362 and72703 miles.

Which used 2012 Scion tCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Scion tC for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2012 tCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,994 and mileage as low as 28362 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Scion tC.

Can't find a used 2012 Scion tCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Scion tC for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,211.

Find a used Scion for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,163.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion tC for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,883.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,565.

