Used 2008 Scion tC for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas

This 2008 Scion tC Spec is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Classic Silver Metallic on Dark Gray Scion tC Spec could end up being the perfect match for you. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Scion tC Spec is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2008 Scion tC: The 2008 Scion tC makes a strong appeal to young buyers, with its sporty yet economical performance and an appearance, inside and out, that feels more sophisticated than other vehicles in its price range. Many of its finer details, such as seating comfort and refinement are in a class above. And for those with a little extra money, some of the features and appearance cues of a luxury sport coupe can be added on. This model sets itself apart with Value-for-money, customization options., wide range of standard features, sporty handling, and superb front seats

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Scion tC Spec with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKDE167180226582

Stock: 80226582

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020