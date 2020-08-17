Used 2010 Scion tC for Sale Near Me
- 142,036 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$1,838 Below Market
Deacon Jones GMC Chevrolet Buick - Smithfield / North Carolina
Grab a score on this 2010 Scion tC before someone else takes it home. Roomy but agile, its dependable transmission and its strong Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine have lots of soul for a discount price. It's loaded with the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tire pressure monitoring system, Temporary spare tire, Remote keyless entry w/electronic rear hatch locking system, Reclining 60/40 split folding rear seat, Rear window defogger, Rear fender-mounted antenna, Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger one-touch auto up/down & jam protection, Pwr side mirrors w/turn signal indicators, and Pwr door locks. You've done your research, so stop by Deacon Jones Clearance Center at 802 Dr Donnie Jones Jr. Ave, Princeton, NC 27569 today to get a deal that no one can beat!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE3B74A0303694
Stock: T100513D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 108,453 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,650$398 Below Market
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
1-owner, Free CARFAX report! Features include: Moonroof, Recent Trade, Remote Entry.This 2010 Scion tC Base features a Black Sand Pearl exterior and a Dark Charcoal Fabric interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Scion tC Base includes Premium Pioneer System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Front Side Air Bags. EPA rated fuel economy of 29.0 highway, 21.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Scion tC contact Kings Honda before this Scion is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE3B77A0320957
Stock: A0320957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 149,990 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Front airbags - dual|Knee airbags - driver|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - mast|Auxiliary audio input - iPod/iPhone|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Premium brand - Pioneer|Radio - AM/FM|Subwoofer - 1|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 160|ABS - 4-wheel|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 10.8|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 10.6|Rear brake type - disc|Steering wheel trim - leather|Cargo area light|Cargo cover - hard|Center console - front console with storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Easy entry - manual driver seat|Multi-function remote - keyless entry trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Reading lights - front|Steering wheel - tilt|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - cargo tie-down anchors and hooks door pockets|Vanity mirrors - dual|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level tire fill alert|Headlights - auto delay off|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - integrated turn signals|Moonroof / Sunroof - extended power glass|Rear moonroof / sunroof - fixed glass|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Emergency interior trunk release|First aid kit|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - height 6|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - sport|Passenger seat manual adjustments - 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat manual adjustments - reclining|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Rolling code security|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - double wishbone|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE3B70A0312215
Stock: A0312215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2019
- 106,016 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
101 Auto Outlet - Phoenix / Arizona
We have Simplified the Auto Buying Experience! WE DELIVER! We want to Earn your Business Online over the Phone via Text or In Person. Whatever works for YOU! 5 Speed Manual with Moon and Low Miles! 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Power moonroof. FWD 20/27 City/Highway MPGThanks for looking! If you would like more information photos and a free copy of the Carfax please visit our website at www.101AutoOutlet.com. While you are there **TAKE A LOOK AT OUR TESTIMONIALS!** We are a family owned hassle free haggle free no pressure dealer looking to earn your trust and business. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by quality ASE certified technicians. We are easy to find just off the 101 freeway and 19th avenue near Deer Valley Airpark. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All prices listed are cash or approved credit. WE WANT TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS! Call us today at 602-677-0184!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE3B75A0302909
Stock: 19127A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,194 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,788
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
AUTO! POWER SUNROOF! GOOD MILES! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE3B70A0318287
Stock: C8012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,142 miles
$6,268
Bob Rohrman Indy Hyundai - Indianapolis / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2010 Blue Scion tC FWD 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Odometer is 5585 miles below market average! Vehicle description, options and trim may not be accurate due to automated processes. Bob Rohrman's Indy Hyundai proudly selling and servicing New, Used, Pre-owned and certified vehicles in and around Indianapolis Indiana, and surrounding central Indiana. We stock all makes and models of used SUV's, cars and trucks. We even offer budget vehicles under $5k. Hyundai, Kia, Honda, GM, Chrysler, Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Dodge, Ram, Acura, Subaru, Lexus. We have many other cars with Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, USB port, Sunroof, Keyless, Premium Wheels, Portable Audio, 3rd row seats and AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE3B78A0312009
Stock: 20C443A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 123,983 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Audi Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPanoramic Roof, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels. Scion tC with Flint Mica exterior and Dark Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 161 HP at 6000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "2010 Scion tC offers decent performance with room for four at a reasonable price. As affordable two-doors go, it's a solid choice.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAt Audi Omaha, we are here to help you find the perfect Audi vehicle that fits your luxury, capacity and performance needs. Audi vehicles are engineered to provide an exhilarating driving experience with the best high-class characteristics and technology.Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE3B77A0310056
Stock: A004268A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 136,622 miles
$5,995
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE3B70A0314708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
Ideal Auto Exchange - Jamaica / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE3B78A0309112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,469 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,997
Lou Fusz Buick GMC - Saint Louis / Missouri
Clean CARFAX. Black 2010 Scion tC FWD 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHCLou Fusz Buick/GMC is 15 minutes from anywhere in St Louis. Located at 10950 Page Ave, St. Louis, MO 63132. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, St Charles County, ot St Louis City you are less than 15 minutes away from the ultimate Preowned buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE3B79A0319776
Stock: BH18105P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 123,991 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE3B7XA0312254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,058 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,695
Herrera Auto Sales - Los Angeles / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE3B7XA0319690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,789 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995$1,355 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C71B3003329
Stock: DC119661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,994$1,563 Below Market
World Toyota - Atlanta / Georgia
2011 SCION tC .. 1 OWNER .. CLEAN CAR FAX.. LOW MILES..JUST SERVICED .. SAVE .. SAVE .. SAVE ... This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CAR FAX Buy Back Guarantee. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CAR FAX one-owner vehicle. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Super White Scion tC. A true feat of engineering, this Scion tC 2dr HB Man (Natl) has otherworldly acceleration, prodigious power and is accompanied by the prestigious reputation of Scion. Although it may not make much sense, this vehicle will undoubtedly provide a memorable experience every time you drive it. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. This rare vehicle is a prime example of automotive engineering perfected. The standard wheels have been upgraded to gives this vehicle a whole new style. More information about the 2011 Scion tC: The 2011 Scion tC is a car designed and marketed at younger buyers. It offers sporty performance while also rewarding drivers with decent fuel economy. The interior is second to none in terms of comfort and ergonomics, and the extensive array of factory accessories means the tC is basically a blank canvas that Scion encourages buyers to customize in to their liking. This model sets itself apart with Endlessly customizable, affordability, and interior space and amenities If you're looking for a great deal on a used car in Atlanta you have come to the right place. Here at World Toyota we have a chosen selection of VAL-U-LINE vehicles available for our valued customers. While these vehicles are being sold as-is it doesn't mean they aren't still great cars and SUVs. We make sure there is fresh oil, at least 4mm left on the brake pads and 3mm left on the tire tread . 3 DAY 300 MILE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE with a mechanical inspection sheet and carfax provided on each car. Be sure to act fast as these vehicles will be available for 2 weeks before heading to auction - if you see something you like contact us for a test drive today! Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C74B3011053
Stock: B3011053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 114,495 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495$1,536 Below Market
Stateline Auto Brokers - Attleboro / Massachusetts
Visit us on our website at statelineautobrokersma.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 508-639-5506 today to schedule your test drive. We offer competitive financing and extended warranties onall vehicles. All vehicles are full serviced.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167690300032
Stock: 003465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,495 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,375$831 Below Market
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Beautiful White Southern California Luxury Economy Cpe w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmission PS Cold AC Excellent Running Economical 2.4 Liter VVT-i 4 Cylinder EFi Engine FACTORY SLIDING MOONROOF Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks & Mirrors Factory Pioneer AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/CD Player Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console w/Cupholders & Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter Fold-Flat Split 60/40 Rear Seats Retractable Rear Hatch Cover Custom White-Diamond Edition 17 Alloy Wheels w/Matching Set of Quality Falken ZIEX'' 215/45R 17 Performance Radial Tires Current Smog Certification & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented New Car Dealer Service & Maintenance Records; Excellent Value at Just $4375/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS Visit Prestigious Auto online at www.presautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (619)985-6527 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167X90276804
Stock: 276804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,539 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,488
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
This 2011 Scion tC is offered to you for sale by Maxwell Ford. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This 2011 Scion tC has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. This 2011 Scion tC has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2011 Scion tC: The 2011 Scion tC is a car designed and marketed at younger buyers. It offers sporty performance while also rewarding drivers with decent fuel economy. The interior is second to none in terms of comfort and ergonomics, and the extensive array of factory accessories means the tC is basically a blank canvas that Scion encourages buyers to customize in to their liking. This model sets itself apart with Endlessly customizable, affordability, and interior space and amenities
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C71B3008918
Stock: B3008918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 127,890 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,137 Below Market
Dave's Auto Sales - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167490296692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
