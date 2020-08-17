Used 2010 Scion tC for Sale Near Me

World Toyota - Atlanta / Georgia

2011 SCION tC .. 1 OWNER .. CLEAN CAR FAX.. LOW MILES..JUST SERVICED .. SAVE .. SAVE .. SAVE ... This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CAR FAX Buy Back Guarantee. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CAR FAX one-owner vehicle. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Super White Scion tC. A true feat of engineering, this Scion tC 2dr HB Man (Natl) has otherworldly acceleration, prodigious power and is accompanied by the prestigious reputation of Scion. Although it may not make much sense, this vehicle will undoubtedly provide a memorable experience every time you drive it. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. This rare vehicle is a prime example of automotive engineering perfected. The standard wheels have been upgraded to gives this vehicle a whole new style. More information about the 2011 Scion tC: The 2011 Scion tC is a car designed and marketed at younger buyers. It offers sporty performance while also rewarding drivers with decent fuel economy. The interior is second to none in terms of comfort and ergonomics, and the extensive array of factory accessories means the tC is basically a blank canvas that Scion encourages buyers to customize in to their liking. This model sets itself apart with Endlessly customizable, affordability, and interior space and amenities If you're looking for a great deal on a used car in Atlanta you have come to the right place. Here at World Toyota we have a chosen selection of VAL-U-LINE vehicles available for our valued customers. While these vehicles are being sold as-is it doesn't mean they aren't still great cars and SUVs. We make sure there is fresh oil, at least 4mm left on the brake pads and 3mm left on the tire tread . 3 DAY 300 MILE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE with a mechanical inspection sheet and carfax provided on each car. Be sure to act fast as these vehicles will be available for 2 weeks before heading to auction - if you see something you like contact us for a test drive today! Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKJF5C74B3011053

Stock: B3011053

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020