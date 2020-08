Used 2010 Scion tC for Sale Near Me

Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio

1-owner, Free CARFAX report! Features include: Moonroof, Recent Trade, Remote Entry.This 2010 Scion tC Base features a Black Sand Pearl exterior and a Dark Charcoal Fabric interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Scion tC Base includes Premium Pioneer System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Front Side Air Bags. EPA rated fuel economy of 29.0 highway, 21.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Scion tC contact Kings Honda before this Scion is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKDE3B77A0320957

Stock: A0320957

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020