Used 2007 Scion tC for Sale Near Me

Carz - San Diego / California

Free Carfax! Warranty Available! Super sharp smooth running Scion tC coupe with power windows, power steering, power brakes, a/c, cruise, newer tires, moon roof, and excellent body, paint and interior! Must see and drive to appreciate! Call 619-224-0500 or Just Come on Down! CARZ is located at 3757 Midway Dr. San Diego, CA 92110. We Buy, Sell and Trade! Open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. We Offer Unbeatable High Quality and Low Prices!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKDE177870194081

Stock: 1491

Certified Pre-Owned: No