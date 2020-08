Used 2006 Scion tC for Sale Near Me

Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota

CERTIFIED EXCELLENT - BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND CALL FOR DETAILS! ACCIDENT FREE**2.4L 4CYL ENGINE**GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! This Sharp 2 door coupe 2006 Scion Tc with a bright blue paint, features a bullet proof 2.4L 4CYL engine which will give you an amazing gas mileage of 30 miles to the gallon on the highway!! The stylish Tc also comes equipped with a Powered Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows/Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Cloth Bucket Seats, Trip Odometer and much more...Don’t miss out on this amazing deal call or stop in today to speak to one of our sales experts_HP: 651-464-1910. CERTIFIED EXCELLENT VEHICLE!! Koppy Motors is PROUD to include PIECE OF MIND for the Initial Ownership Period! How? You may ask. By including a 3 Month/ 3,000 Mile Major Component Warranty!! Here you will find a list of Half of the Groupings Covered: Engine, Transmission, Transaxle, Transfer Case, Drive Axle Group (Front and Back), Seals and Gaskets, Power Steering Group, Turbo/Supercharger. DAY ONE COVERAGE! ANY YEAR- ANY MILE. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY! (651)-464-1910

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKDE167060127376

Stock: 12876

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-07-2020