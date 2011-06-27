Vehicle overview

With a small range of automobiles to choose from, Scion has made its name over the last decade by providing reasonably priced cars that offer lots of freedom to modify and personalize. Smack-dab in the middle of that lineup is the 2015 Scion tC, a two-door four-seat coupe. While this model doesn't take honors for being the most entertaining model in Scion's lineup (that accolade goes to the performance-oriented FR-S), the capable tC still has quite a bit of appeal.

One of the most notable things about the 2015 Scion tC is what it offers in terms of value. Standard features include Bluetooth, a touchscreen display and a panoramic sunroof. And while the tC doesn't receive the best fuel economy ratings from the EPA (26 mpg combined), Edmunds testing revealed that in real-world driving, the EPA rating is a pretty easy number to beat. Furthering the case for the tC's practicality are the decent-sized backseat and the easily accessible cargo area, which combine for good rear-seat real estate (even for adults) and respectable storage out back.

That said, the 2015 Scion tC isn't perfect. For starters, it isn't as refined as several of its rivals. Almost every interior surface seems to be flimsy, hollow and made from cheap plastic. Even the surfaces that look good feel less rewarding to the touch. The suspension tuning and the seats are firmer than we'd like, and at highway speeds the cabin is awash with road and wind noise. Also missing entirely is the option of a rearview camera, which is compounded by the problem of limited rearward visibility.

Luckily, this segment is full of viable alternatives. The 2015 Kia Forte Koup is a great choice, thanks to its overall comfort, driving dynamics and refined interior. The same could also be said of the 2015 Volkswagen Beetle coupe. The 2015 Honda Civic, long a dominant force in the compact market, still provides excellent value and build quality. And if you aren't restricting yourself to models with two doors, there are several excellent sedan options, like the 2015 Ford Focus. In the end, the 2015 Scion tC is definitely worth a look, but we recommend shopping around a bit before making your final decision.