2015 Scion tC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quick acceleration
  • roomy and reclining rear seat
  • lots of standard features.
  • Elevated road noise
  • cheap plastic cabin trim
  • no rearview camera available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Scion tC is an appealing entry-level coupe, thanks to a roomy cabin, generous features list and snappy performance.

Vehicle overview

With a small range of automobiles to choose from, Scion has made its name over the last decade by providing reasonably priced cars that offer lots of freedom to modify and personalize. Smack-dab in the middle of that lineup is the 2015 Scion tC, a two-door four-seat coupe. While this model doesn't take honors for being the most entertaining model in Scion's lineup (that accolade goes to the performance-oriented FR-S), the capable tC still has quite a bit of appeal.

One of the most notable things about the 2015 Scion tC is what it offers in terms of value. Standard features include Bluetooth, a touchscreen display and a panoramic sunroof. And while the tC doesn't receive the best fuel economy ratings from the EPA (26 mpg combined), Edmunds testing revealed that in real-world driving, the EPA rating is a pretty easy number to beat. Furthering the case for the tC's practicality are the decent-sized backseat and the easily accessible cargo area, which combine for good rear-seat real estate (even for adults) and respectable storage out back.

That said, the 2015 Scion tC isn't perfect. For starters, it isn't as refined as several of its rivals. Almost every interior surface seems to be flimsy, hollow and made from cheap plastic. Even the surfaces that look good feel less rewarding to the touch. The suspension tuning and the seats are firmer than we'd like, and at highway speeds the cabin is awash with road and wind noise. Also missing entirely is the option of a rearview camera, which is compounded by the problem of limited rearward visibility.

Luckily, this segment is full of viable alternatives. The 2015 Kia Forte Koup is a great choice, thanks to its overall comfort, driving dynamics and refined interior. The same could also be said of the 2015 Volkswagen Beetle coupe. The 2015 Honda Civic, long a dominant force in the compact market, still provides excellent value and build quality. And if you aren't restricting yourself to models with two doors, there are several excellent sedan options, like the 2015 Ford Focus. In the end, the 2015 Scion tC is definitely worth a look, but we recommend shopping around a bit before making your final decision.

2015 Scion tC models

The 2015 Scion tC is a compact, five-passenger hatchback coupe offered in one base trim level.

Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a panoramic sunroof, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-trimmed tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, reclining and folding 60/40-split rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker Pioneer sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

As with other Scions, a wide selection of dealer-sourced accessories is available, including 19-inch wheels, foglights, TRD (Toyota Racing Development) performance parts for the suspension and drivetrain and an upgraded BeSpoke touchscreen audio system. The BeSpoke system includes navigation functionality and smartphone Aha app integration for connected audio and social media services.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Scion tC gets the addition of steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters with the automatic transmission.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2015 Scion tC has a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that generates 179 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission comes standard, while a six-speed automatic with a rev-matched downshift feature is optional.

During Edmunds performance testing, a Scion tC with a manual transmission went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds. An automatic did the same sprint in 7.8 seconds. Both are respectably quick times for this class of car.

Whether it's equipped with the manual or automatic transmission, the tC returns an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined (23 city/31 highway). In Edmunds testing we found it easy to replicate those numbers, and drivers with a light foot can do considerably better. On our 116-mile mixed-driving evaluation loop, we observed 32.6 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Scion tC include stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front knee airbags, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front headrests. In Edmunds.com brake testing, the tC stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance among its class.

In government crash testing, the tC received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the tC earned the highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test as well as the side-impact and roof-strength tests. It earned a second-highest rating of "Acceptable" in small-overlap frontal-offset testing and a "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts (head restraints and seats).

Driving

Though the 179-hp four-cylinder engine in the 2015 Scion tC isn't the most thrilling powertrain in the class, it definitely feels powerful, especially at lower rpm. If you're up for shifting your own gears, the six-speed manual is a good choice as it's easy to operate. But the more popular automatic is just fine, and fuel economy won't suffer, either.

Around city streets, the tC is entertaining to drive. It may not be particularly exciting compared with the rear-drive FR-S, but well-weighted, precise steering and the car's light-on-its-tires nature make for respectable fun. The ride quality is mediocre, however, as many bumps or potholes seem to produce a jiggle or vibration. Excessive road noise and tiresome, incessant droning from the exhaust are also drawbacks.

Interior

Much like its exterior, the 2015 Scion tC's cabin has a definitively sporty feel. With its thick, flat-bottom steering wheel, cradling seat bolsters and controls canted toward the driver, the tC strives for a high-performance sports car aesthetic. Unfortunately, the cabin's ambience is sullied a bit by the abundance of cheap plastic trim and thinly padded armrests.

From the standpoint of practicality, the tC is one of your better choices. The rear seats have above-average legroom, and getting in and out of the back is pretty easy by coupe standards. Behind the rear seats the tC can hold up to 14.7 cubic feet of luggage, while folding the rear seat yields additional cargo space. The hatchback body style also means it's easier to load bulky items in the tC than it is with traditional coupes like the Civic or Hyundai Elantra.

While previous Scions have received high marks for their stereo quality, competitors seem to have caught up lately. Standard Scion knobs and dials are still clear and easy to use, though. That said, the optional BeSpoke audio system is worth the money, considering that it provides a navigation system and smartphone integration that connects Internet radio, Yelp and other popular social media applications.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Scion tC.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(33%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fast, Fun, Reliable, Great MPG, Large Luggage Area
William,07/22/2017
Release Series 9.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
Dollar for dollar this car beats the competition. To the critics, yeah it has some cheap plastic parts inside. So what. It ain't a Lamborghini. Not only is it fast and fun to drive but the car gets great gas mileage, I drive it hard and get 27.5 miles per gallon. The back seats fold down to make for a really large trunk area which comes in handy time to time. With it being a hatchback you can haul some big stuff in back if you ever need to. Yes, it is noisy, but it is a sports car. People that like sports cars will love this car. I drove it cross country and back and the ride was smooth enough for me. It has improved suspension over the older TC models. Nice trip nice ride. Where ever I go when I pull in for gas I get complements on it. Same price as a Corolla, but more fun and it has the Camry engine. Can't beat that!!!
I bought a used 2015 Scion tC
J Nicklis,02/14/2016
2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
The car is a good value as an entry level sporty looking car
3 transmissions in 60,000 miles
Jessica,09/30/2018
Release Series 9.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
Hopefully by now this had been fixed but I purchased this car 2015 Scion TC Sport full TRD package in August 2014 around 30000 miles the car was started making a strange noise it went to 2 different Toyota dealerships multiple times for then to constantly tell me it was normal. Finally they said it was an issue with the transmission upgrade when I started getting close to 54,000 miles the strange noise was back and again they tried giving me the run around trying to put off repairs until I hit 60,000 miles and my warranty would be no good I'm sure
See all 3 reviews of the 2015 Scion tC
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2015 Scion tC Overview

The Used 2015 Scion tC is offered in the following submodels: tC Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Release Series 9.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Release Series 9.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Scion tC?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Scion tC trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Scion tC Base is priced between $12,200 and$15,590 with odometer readings between 40128 and67761 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Scion tCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Scion tC for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2015 tCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,200 and mileage as low as 40128 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Scion tC.

Can't find a used 2015 Scion tCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Scion tC for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,502.

Find a used Scion for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,947.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion tC for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,654.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,122.

