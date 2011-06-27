Used 2008 Scion tC Consumer Reviews

Well-balanced car for the price sushi714 , 09/06/2014 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2008 Scion tC brand new in December of 2007 and still feel pretty satisfied with it! I'm not sure if there was a better deal out there when I purchased this vehicle, but it provided the best balance between price, style, performance, and reliability (knowing that it came from the Toyota family of brands). Still in great condition, so haven't had to do anything except the usual maintenence as suggested by Scion. Prefer ANT10 series (2009 and previous years) due to change to a more "boring" interior with the AGT20 (2010 - current) series. Report Abuse

Great value for your money - looking for a first car? iron112 , 08/12/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The TC was my first car. The TC offers outstanding value for the price. You'd end up paying 3-4k more in other cars for the same features that are present in the TC - all with Toyota reliability. This car is more about a balance of features rather than pure muscle. Despite it's modest engine, it handles well. As a bonus, the TC was made for modders. If you're a modding junkie, and have the money, the TC is your car. Drawbacks - its underpowered - it has a Camry engine. It's peppy in the lower RPM's, but doesnt have true muscle. Its rear door is a pain. The gas mileage is somewhat lacking for a 4 cylinder. But if you can look past these negatives, then the TC is for you. Report Abuse

Great bang for the buck Mouse , 05/25/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful My 2008 is the second brand new Scion tC that I have purchased. It is a well built vehicle with the Toyota quality. After almost 100,000 trouble free miles on my first one I decided to purchase another brand new one. The 2008 tC was planned to be a performance modified race & show car, of which it is now. Being a mechanic the tC has been one of the easiest vehicles I have ever worked on and maintained. I have seen countless testimonies of owners getting 100-200K and higher miles on the tC with virtually no issues outside of normal maintenance. While no vehicle is perfect, I definitely would say that you get a lot of car and quality for the price. Report Abuse

Good Value Ken , 09/20/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Have owned this vehicle for about 2.5 years, with 22K miles. So far no repair issues. Vehicle is essentially used by my daughter, who is off to college in January. Only complaints are paint does not resist scratches very well and stock tires are simply crap. I guess this is the real cost of having this vehicle being priced quite low in comparison to other similar vehicles. I do question why a manufacturer would put tires with a tread wear rating of only 160 on a vehicle, the cost of adding better tires would only increase the cost of the vehicle by a couple of $100! The stock tires were Yokohamas - I made sure the replacement tires were not! Report Abuse