2007 Scion tC Review
Pros & Cons
- Many standard features, sharp handling, roomy cabin, value-oriented price.
- A couple of odd design elements, bland styling.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its bargain price tag and many standard features, the 2007 Scion tC is one of the best choices around for a budget-friendly sport coupe or hatchback.
Vehicle overview
The last thing most young people want to do is mirror the choices of their parents. Knowing this, Toyota wisely spearheaded its quest to reach the youth market by giving the kids their very own brand. The manufacturer's Scion marque aims to provide mostly edgy-looking vehicles, no-haggle pricing and an unprecedented opportunity to customize cars on the front end.
Scion is in the midst of revamping its product line and the economy-priced Scion tC will be its only product for about the first half of 2007. This coupe-styled hatchback's cabin is stylish, with an abundance of quality materials. You'll have a hard time believing you're in an economy car, thanks to touches like sleek metallic accents, a full complement of power features and an outside temperature display. A deeply tinted glass panoramic roof (base models offer a power moonroof while Spec models have a glass roof only) also provides an upscale feel.
The 2007 Scion tC hatchback is ably powered by its standard 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine. This is a big engine for a class in which 1.7-2.2 liters is more the norm. The tC's motor offers more muscle than starter engines in the Civic and Ion coupes, generating 160 horsepower and 163 pound-feet of torque. Handling is also sportier than one might expect.
For shoppers desiring a fun and affordable sport coupe or hatchback, the tC is certainly worth taking a look at. Though its styling rarely evokes much emotion, the car benefits from its sharp handling and ability to be personalized through Scion's extensive array of dealer-installed options. We think it's a better choice than the Ford Focus or any of General Motors' coupes. Closer competition comes in the form of the Honda Civic coupe or Volkswagen Rabbit; you'll probably want to cross-shop all three before making a final decision.
2007 Scion tC models
The 2007 Scion tC comes in two trims: the stripped-down Spec and base. Standard features on the Spec trim include 16-inch wheels, a fixed glass roof, air-conditioning, 60/40-split folding/reclining rear seats, keyless entry, an outside temperature gauge and powered accessories. A 160-watt Pioneer sound system with CD player and auxiliary input jack that is XM Satellite Radio-ready is also standard. Step up to the base trim and the list grows to include 17-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, cruise control, and one-touch up/down windows. The only factory option is a side airbag package, but there are a multitude of dealer-installed options, including a CD changer, satellite radio, a subwoofer and a lighting kit for the footwell, just to name a few. A unique iPod connectivity upgrade is also available, and allows full iPod control, including power and display, through the tC's audio system.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Standard power for the Scion tC comes from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 160 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. A smooth-shifting five-speed manual gearbox is standard, with a four-speed automatic available as an option. Fuel economy is average for a budget coupe, with a 22 mpg city/29 mpg highway estimate for the manual and 23 city/30 highway for the optional automatic.
Safety
The 2007 Scion tC comes with antilock disc brakes, a first aid kit and a driver knee airbag as standard equipment. Side airbags for front occupants and full-length head curtain airbags are optional. In NHTSA crash tests, the tC earned a perfect five stars for driver protection and four stars for front passenger protection. In front and rear side-impact testing, the Scion scored four stars.
Driving
Thanks in part to its fully independent suspension (with a double-wishbone setup in the rear that maximizes interior space), the 2007 Scion tC offers a precise, well-weighted feel and flat, composed cornering. Ride quality is firm, but compliant enough to absorb most bumps and ruts on battered city streets. The 2.4-liter engine's broad power band contributes to the fun with plenty of pull down low and through the midrange.
Interior
Although the Scion tC is a compact car at just 174 inches long, a relatively long (106.3-inch) wheelbase provides more than ample legroom, especially for those riding in the back. Rear passengers will also enjoy the split seat backs that can individually recline up to 45 degrees. Although it looks like a coupe, the tC is actually a hatchback, which means flexible cargo capacity. By folding down the rear seats as well as the right front seat, a load floor that stretches 103.6 inches is created, ideal for snowboarders and surfers. Cargo capacity is 12.8 cubic feet with the rear seats in use and a whopping 60 cubic feet when they're folded down.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Scion tC.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the tC
Related Used 2007 Scion tC info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons