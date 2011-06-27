  1. Home
2007 Scion tC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Many standard features, sharp handling, roomy cabin, value-oriented price.
  • A couple of odd design elements, bland styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its bargain price tag and many standard features, the 2007 Scion tC is one of the best choices around for a budget-friendly sport coupe or hatchback.

Vehicle overview

The last thing most young people want to do is mirror the choices of their parents. Knowing this, Toyota wisely spearheaded its quest to reach the youth market by giving the kids their very own brand. The manufacturer's Scion marque aims to provide mostly edgy-looking vehicles, no-haggle pricing and an unprecedented opportunity to customize cars on the front end.

Scion is in the midst of revamping its product line and the economy-priced Scion tC will be its only product for about the first half of 2007. This coupe-styled hatchback's cabin is stylish, with an abundance of quality materials. You'll have a hard time believing you're in an economy car, thanks to touches like sleek metallic accents, a full complement of power features and an outside temperature display. A deeply tinted glass panoramic roof (base models offer a power moonroof while Spec models have a glass roof only) also provides an upscale feel.

The 2007 Scion tC hatchback is ably powered by its standard 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine. This is a big engine for a class in which 1.7-2.2 liters is more the norm. The tC's motor offers more muscle than starter engines in the Civic and Ion coupes, generating 160 horsepower and 163 pound-feet of torque. Handling is also sportier than one might expect.

For shoppers desiring a fun and affordable sport coupe or hatchback, the tC is certainly worth taking a look at. Though its styling rarely evokes much emotion, the car benefits from its sharp handling and ability to be personalized through Scion's extensive array of dealer-installed options. We think it's a better choice than the Ford Focus or any of General Motors' coupes. Closer competition comes in the form of the Honda Civic coupe or Volkswagen Rabbit; you'll probably want to cross-shop all three before making a final decision.

2007 Scion tC models

The 2007 Scion tC comes in two trims: the stripped-down Spec and base. Standard features on the Spec trim include 16-inch wheels, a fixed glass roof, air-conditioning, 60/40-split folding/reclining rear seats, keyless entry, an outside temperature gauge and powered accessories. A 160-watt Pioneer sound system with CD player and auxiliary input jack that is XM Satellite Radio-ready is also standard. Step up to the base trim and the list grows to include 17-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, cruise control, and one-touch up/down windows. The only factory option is a side airbag package, but there are a multitude of dealer-installed options, including a CD changer, satellite radio, a subwoofer and a lighting kit for the footwell, just to name a few. A unique iPod connectivity upgrade is also available, and allows full iPod control, including power and display, through the tC's audio system.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Scion tC hatchback sees its lineup expand with the addition of a new, stripped-down, less expensive trim level. Dubbed the Spec trim, Scion's intention is to have this model serve as a blank canvas to be used as a starting point for customization. The Spec trim trades the base trim's 17-inch wheels for 16-inchers, foregoes the base model's power sunroof for a fixed glass roof and offers unique upholstery and interior trim.

Performance & mpg

Standard power for the Scion tC comes from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 160 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. A smooth-shifting five-speed manual gearbox is standard, with a four-speed automatic available as an option. Fuel economy is average for a budget coupe, with a 22 mpg city/29 mpg highway estimate for the manual and 23 city/30 highway for the optional automatic.

Safety

The 2007 Scion tC comes with antilock disc brakes, a first aid kit and a driver knee airbag as standard equipment. Side airbags for front occupants and full-length head curtain airbags are optional. In NHTSA crash tests, the tC earned a perfect five stars for driver protection and four stars for front passenger protection. In front and rear side-impact testing, the Scion scored four stars.

Driving

Thanks in part to its fully independent suspension (with a double-wishbone setup in the rear that maximizes interior space), the 2007 Scion tC offers a precise, well-weighted feel and flat, composed cornering. Ride quality is firm, but compliant enough to absorb most bumps and ruts on battered city streets. The 2.4-liter engine's broad power band contributes to the fun with plenty of pull down low and through the midrange.

Interior

Although the Scion tC is a compact car at just 174 inches long, a relatively long (106.3-inch) wheelbase provides more than ample legroom, especially for those riding in the back. Rear passengers will also enjoy the split seat backs that can individually recline up to 45 degrees. Although it looks like a coupe, the tC is actually a hatchback, which means flexible cargo capacity. By folding down the rear seats as well as the right front seat, a load floor that stretches 103.6 inches is created, ideal for snowboarders and surfers. Cargo capacity is 12.8 cubic feet with the rear seats in use and a whopping 60 cubic feet when they're folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Scion tC.

5(65%)
4(26%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.5
159 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome car!
kellyen,02/12/2012
Honestly, if you are thinking about getting this car, get it. I had it for 4 years, been through 4 accidents, then it finally got totaled last week when some woman on drugs hit me on the highway. The first response people thought I was dead or badly injured. I walked out w/o a scratch. The car took all of the damage. This car is VERY safe and I'd recommend it to anyone. I just bought a 2009 Scion tC to replace it because I liked the 07 so much. **I would not recommend this car to a tall person. I'm 5'4" and the car was perfect for me, but my taller friends were a little uncomfortable.**
07 Scion tC
ts1989,08/20/2013
I bought my tC used with 120,000 in March of 2013...figured it would be beneficial to write a review about a used one. No issues with the car for the first 10,000 miles, then my engine failed at 131,000. I understand it was used but with a Toyota engine...kinda surprised me. This was a car I always wanted, and I loved having it. Acceleration was pretty awesome (roommate had a Volks Jetta turbo and I smoked him) and the handling was good, even with it "having been around the block". The sunroof was amazing, although like others I too did have issues with the rattling. My suggestion: if you're looking for a used one, get it mechanically checked before buying!
Burning excessive Oil, bad rubber use, moonroof
Ex-TC Owner,04/26/2016
2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
After owning the car since day it rolled out at the shop, I have come to know this car fully in my last 9 years of ownership! I am surprised as to why ratings here are so high! Every TC owner I know has these issues. Moon-roof motor died within first year, they replaced it, then again the second, I had to pay for that, and then again the third year, by which time, I didn't want, a yearly, $1000 fee to use the Moon-roof 4 months out of the year. That is $250/month! The gasket that seals the hatch/trunk door had melted by 3rd year and there is no ownership on dealership's part for this low quality rubber's use. After few winter/summer cycles, you will have this issue and your trunk becomes unusable regardless of the outside temperatures. Trunk release switch cover is even worst, it literally melts into the plastic contrition that sets the release. It was very painful to get all the rubber out of the switch, now running without the cover, so the switch is operational, but, due to exposure to the elements, it died, and had to replace it, but second one melted too, so had to do the same. Removing that melted rubber is neither fun nor quick! The engine, on average, burns 1 quart every 1300 miles! This can get real expensive, especially if you using good, fully synthetic oil. Apparently, this amount is well under their limits! There are no regulations or laws, so companies can set their own limits internally as to what constitutes "excessive"!
2007 Tc Burning Oil Excessively
George D,12/29/2015
2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Be aware of the excessive oil consumption of this car. My 2007 Tc started burning oil at around 50,000 miles when the oil lamp turned on. Toyota extended the warranty but will not fix it for some reason. They will tell you to take oil consumption tests until the warranty runs out in 2016. Google this problem and you will know more. I will not recommend anyone buying any Scion car until Toyota commits to fixing this problem.
See all 159 reviews of the 2007 Scion tC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
161 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Scion tC features & specs
More about the 2007 Scion tC

Used 2007 Scion tC Overview

The Used 2007 Scion tC is offered in the following submodels: tC Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Spec 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and Spec 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Scion tC?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Scion tC trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Scion tC Base is priced between $4,871 and$4,999 with odometer readings between 146335 and185037 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Scion tC Spec is priced between $7,994 and$7,994 with odometer readings between 63565 and63565 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Scion tCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Scion tC for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2007 tCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,871 and mileage as low as 63565 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Scion tC.

Can't find a used 2007 Scion tCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Scion tC for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,997.

Find a used Scion for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,340.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion tC for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,048.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,612.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Scion tC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

