  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion tC
  4. Used 2014 Scion tC
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2014 Scion tC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride
  • quick acceleration
  • roomy rear seat.
  • Not as fuel efficient as most rivals
  • cheap plastic cabin trim.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Scion tC for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price
$12,998
Used tC for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Scion tC's roomy cabin, generous features list and snappy performance make it a solid pick for people desiring a sporty yet practical entry-level coupe.

Vehicle overview

Sure, the FR-S grabs the lion's share of attention when talk turns to Scion these days. But after the xB micro-van gave Scion its foothold a decade ago, the tC quickly became a popular coupe purchase for buyers looking for extra style and performance. The updated 2014 Scion tC doesn't stray far from this formula.

Considering the FR-S's popularity, it's perhaps no surprise to see the 2014 tC adopting similar styling cues, such as a more aggressive front fascia, a more sculpted hood and new wheels. There are also upgrades inside the cabin. A 6.1-inch touchscreen now comes standard with the tC's sound system, as do steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth. Those conveniences are certainly appreciated; however, an abundance of hard plastic trim doesn't exactly enhance the cabin's ambience.

Under the hood, the tC's 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine actually loses 1 horsepower, down to 179 hp now. But more notable this year is the revised automatic transmission that shifts more quickly and now rev-matches downshifts. This latter feature makes for smoother, virtually imperceptible downshifts and also provides a slight performance gain. Scion has also retuned the car's suspension and steering and stiffened the body structure with the goal of making the car feel sportier and more enjoyable to drive.

Meanwhile, the affordable tC still boasts a roomy interior fitted with plenty of standard equipment and an overall character that's more relaxed, comfortable and approachable than the FR-S. Granted, although the tC provides a fairly sporty drive, you'll still want to get something like the FR-S or a Mini Cooper if you want a car with truly razor-sharp, ultimately involving handling. But among competitors like the Kia Forte, Honda Civic, Hyundai Veloster and Volkswagen Beetle, the 2014 Scion tC is a solid pick for a fun and quick compact car.

2014 Scion tC models

The 2014 Scion tC is a compact, five-passenger hatchback coupe offered in a base trim level and a special edition "10 Series."

Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a panoramic sunroof, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-trimmed tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, reclining and folding 60/40-split rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker Pioneer sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

The limited-production 10 Series adds unique silver paint, 18-inch dark-finished alloy wheels, projector beam headlamps, illuminated badges, LED accent lighting, an illuminated "Scion" center console panel and premium stitching on the seats and steering wheel.

A wide section of dealer-sourced accessories is also available, including 19-inch wheels, performance parts for the suspension and drivetrain, and an upgraded BeSpoke touchscreen audio system. The BeSpoke system includes navigation functionality and smartphone Aha app integration for connected audio and social media services.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Scion tC adopts new styling cues, some upgraded interior features, an improved automatic transmission and a retuned chassis. There's also a special 10th anniversary model.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2014 Scion tC has a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that generates 179 horsepower and 173 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission comes standard, while a six-speed automatic -- now with a rev-matched downshift feature -- is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing, a tC with a manual transmission covered zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds. An automatic did the same sprint in 7.8 seconds, both respectably quick times for this class of car.

The tC returns EPA-estimated fuel economy of 26 mpg combined (23 mpg city/31 mpg highway) regardless of transmission. These are decent numbers, but many competitors do even better.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Scion tC include stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front knee airbags, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front headrests. In Edmunds.com brake testing, the tC stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance among its class.

In government crash testing, the tC received an overall rating of five stars for crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the tC earned the highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

The 2014 Scion tC's 179-hp four-cylinder engine makes good power for the class, especially at lower rpm. If you're up for shifting your own gears, the six-speed manual is a good choice, as it's easy to operate. But the more popular automatic is just fine, especially this year given its ability to execute smoother, quicker shifts.

Around city streets, the tC is entertaining to drive, and the ride quality is pretty smooth. This year's suspension and steering tweaks have bolstered the tC's performance credentials. Well-weighted, precise steering and the car's light-on-its-tires nature make it enjoyable to drive through turns.

Interior

Like its updated outward appearance, the tC has an interior design that evokes a sporty personality. From the thick, flat-bottom steering wheel, cradling seat bolsters, and controls canted toward the driver, the tC strives for a high-performance sports car feel. The cabin's ambience is sullied somewhat by the abundance of cheap plastic trim and thinly padded armrests.

From the standpoint of practicality, the tC is one of your better choices. The rear seats have above-average legroom, and getting in and out of the back is pretty easy by coupe standards. Behind the rear seats the tC can hold up to 14.7 cubic feet of luggage, while folding the rear seat yields additional cargo space. The hatchback body style also means it's easier to load bulky items in the tC than it is for traditional coupes like the Civic or Hyundai Elantra.

In years past, Scions stood out for their above-average sound systems, but for 2014 the playing field is much more level. That said, the optional BeSpoke audio system is worth the money considering that it provides a navigation system and smartphone integration that connects Internet radio, Yelp and other popular social media applications.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Scion tC.

5(68%)
4(20%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great sporty commuter car
manicwombat,08/18/2013
2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
It's no doubt why they call this "The King of The Coupe". Loved my 2013 so much, I am trading it in to get a 2014! When I bought my 13' the 14' was just outside my price range. Now they dropped the 14 to just over the price of 13, making it affordable for me. Was a good daily, fun to drive. To bad they discontinued scion and then stop the tC too from the carry over to Toyota. Horrible decision to remove the top selling car from the Scion line.
Built like a tank
doug142,11/11/2013
I have owned over a hundred vehicles. I am very impressed with this one.I have the 14 10 series tc. I usually buy boxy or station wagon like or suv styles,I wanted something different from everyone else. I was actually buying another Prius V, my 2nd. They were doing my paperwork when I spotted the Scion on the showroom floor.I walked around it and then jumped in it,I love the style. I am 6' 1" I could not believe all of the room,I even fit comfortably in the backseat,and it was easy to get in.I could not believe how well it drives and handles,a bigger and better Celica replacement.The Camry engine and revised suspension,steering,transmission are amazing.Huge hatchback opening,versatile
More than meets the eye.
JMC,03/09/2016
2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
My particular model is a 2014 with a Six-speed manual. I have had it since the late spring of 2014. My choices were down to three cars: the 2014 Corolla S manual, the Scion FR-S and the tC. My criteria was relatively simple, first it HAD to be a manual. Secondly, it had to have decent cargo room. During my test drives, the Corolla was crossed off. While it is a good car with some incredible features and nice looks, Toyota gears the manual paired with its 1.8L more for fuel economy, so the gear range is spaced rather widely apart and I wasn't as keen on its very high revving engine. The FR-S had good performance and very good gear selection. But while it is a good car for somebody who can garage it during the winter, it doesn't make the most practical machine where my average commute to work is about 20 miles and measurable snowfall is a possibility from November to May. So I settled on this. As a plus, the tC is a hatchback, which I prefer to trunks. Performance-wise, it is not an FR-S, but the power to weight ratio of the car is very good for its size. The 2.5L engine is the exact same unit found on the Camry and it is the closest thing to a bullet-proof engine you can find. Problems with this powerplant are very rare and it has a 10,000 mile oil change interval with Synthetic oil from the factory. It uses a timing chain instead of a belt, so it will easily go over 100,000 miles with only the chain tensioner needing to be adjusted once in a while (all this meaning lower cost of maintenance). The shift throws feel very good, as does the clutch pedal. Because it is a front wheel drive, it tends to under-steer a little bit while under power, but you can still drive it like a knucklehead if you wish to. At the same time, it calms down nice for long road trips. Gas mileage is not as good as a Camry even with the same engine due to how it has been geared, but if you stick to non-ethanol regular gas and/or premium it hits the target MPG numbers nicely. In my case, short shifting helps to gain a little more MPG in the city, so I tend to average right around 29.5 to 30 MPG for my mixed road commutes (even with the AC on and going full blast). Seat comfort is very good IMHO, mainly because Toyota put about the same amount of padding in these seats as the Camrys and what I like most is I have enough room to stretch out and adjust my posture in the seat a little during long drives. By comparison the FR-S seat, while comfortable, is form fitting like a fighter cockpit and I can only tolerate that for so long. Rear seat comfort is excellent As for the factory Pioneer sound system... put it on the "Powerful" setting and it will make you feel like you are in a live concert. Trust me, include testing out the sound system as part of your test drive and it will probably win you over. Others might complain about the interior and dash being "cheap plastic" but I will give Toyota credit, after two years of use it has not developed any rattles or squeaks. Road noise is not excessive in my example and I like how the engine sounds at highway speeds. After 10 years of use, it will probably be the same. One extra I splurged for during purchase was the BeSpoke Audio, which gives me Aha and a factory navigation system. Aha works well, but I seldom use the internet radio because it is a real data hog. Instead, I have nearly 3000 tunes loaded onto two memory sticks, which I alternate in the standard USB port. The navigation feature works great and is easy to understand/use. I have only encountered two drawbacks with my tC. First, the nose sits a little low, so be careful if you go up a steep driveway or park near a curb to avoid scrapes. Secondly, while the tires are good for all-season use, major snowfall or snow with ice underneath can cause problems as they are NOT snow tires. You can get around, but plan your driving route accordingly. If you go for a used tC, the 14 through 16 models are pretty much identical for the most part. The 16 adds a smart key with push-button start and a rear window wiper (both first offered on the 2014 limited production Monogram series tC). I am considering trading in my 14 for a 16 so I can get these features. The 16's radio has a 7 inch touch screen and to do it, they sacrificed the CD player. In my case, it should be possible to swap in my 2014 radio since the 16 doesn't have a backup camera. Other than that, the engine, wheels, body, moonroof and interior are identical. If you shop for used, get a Certified one with a good maintenance history and the added warranty coverage (it will likely have new tires as well). A new one will give you standard Scion Boost/Toyota Care with 2 years, 25,000 mile paid maintenance. Not sure what Scion going away in 2017 will do to resale values, but mechanically the car is as solid as any Toyota and can last decades with proper maintenance while looking good as well.
Much improved for 2014
mazdap,12/14/2013
I bought a 2014 Scion tC manual transmission in blue. It has about 3200 miles on it now. It handles well in rain and snow (just had our 3rd snow storm here in Pennsylvania), It has sporty handling in the twisties due to suspension upgrades for 2014. Looks like no other car, the new wheels are beautiful and hide brake dust. The transmission is very smooth and precise. It is Camry reliable, lighter and quicker than a Camry though. It has plenty of torque which you can feel during takeoff. The HD stereo is AMAZING! 0-60 time per Car and Driver is 6.9 seconds for the 6sp manual transmission. All this for less than 20k. Plus free service/oil changes! So far I am very pleased.
See all 16 reviews of the 2014 Scion tC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Scion tC features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Scion tC

Used 2014 Scion tC Overview

The Used 2014 Scion tC is offered in the following submodels: tC Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Monogram Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and Monogram Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Scion tC?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Scion tC trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Scion tC Base is priced between $12,998 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 89580 and89580 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Scion tCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Scion tC for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2014 tCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,998 and mileage as low as 89580 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Scion tC.

Can't find a used 2014 Scion tCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Scion tC for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,859.

Find a used Scion for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,693.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion tC for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,384.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,605.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Scion tC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Scion lease specials
Check out Scion tC lease specials

Related Used 2014 Scion tC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles