Consumer Rating
(13)
2011 Scion tC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride
  • roomy, reclining rear seat
  • smart iPod interface
  • well-equipped
  • easy purchase experience.
  • Droning engine and exhaust note with automatic transmission
  • cheap interior materials
  • not as sporty as it looks.
List Price
$4,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

The new 2011 Scion tC is a good choice among compact coupes thanks to its roomy interior and generous cargo capacity. Just don't expect it to drive as sporty as it looks.

Vehicle overview

When it debuted seven years ago, the Scion tC quickly became a runaway success with America's most youthful drivers. With its hip styling, standout stereo and plenty of customization possibilities, the first tC was a cool car to buy and be seen in. It was to 20-somethings what the Mercury Grand Marquis is to 80-somethings. But as with all cool things, the moment passed, and together with the poor economy hitting young folks especially hard, the tC's popularity has suffered.

That brings us to today, where the fully redesigned 2011 Scion tC is meant to recover the lost mojo. Though it is based on the same platform as the old car, the tC has been improved in a number of key areas. The punchy four-cylinder engine has been swapped out for an even punchier four-cylinder borrowed from the latest Camry and other Toyotas. It produces 19 more horsepower than before and, more important, boasts improved fuel economy whether you opt for the easy-to-row six-speed manual transmission or the new six-speed automatic transmission.

Scion says it has tuned the suspension for improved handling and then replaced the hydraulic power steering with an electric system for improved fuel economy, but neither is successful in transforming the tC into a truly sporty car. Despite its coupe body style, chunky flat-bottomed steering wheel and well-bolstered seats, the tC is very much all show and no go. Mind you, that's OK if you want the look of a sport coupe without the rough ride and general aggressive nature of one.

With that in mind, the latest tC could work out well for a lot of 20-somethings and college students. Its hatchback body style lets you carry bulky items that never fit into a 2011 Honda Civic or 2011 Kia Forte Koup, while the rear seat's reclining backrest and ample legroom give even your gangly friends the room to stretch out. The tC also takes into account the younger generation's proclivity for electronics with a standard audio system designed specifically for an iPod.

In sum, the 2011 Scion tC takes everything that worked for the old car and adds a variety of welcome enhancements. Even so, only time and the youth of America will determine if it's enough to make the tC cool again.

2011 Scion tC models

The 2011 Scion tC is a compact, five-passenger hatchback coupe available in a single trim level. Standard features include 18-inch cast-aluminum wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a panoramic sunroof, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, reclining and folding 60/40-split rear seats, driver track and seatback angle memory (for rear seat access), and an eight-speaker Pioneer sound system with CD player, auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB interface and RCA output jacks.

Aside from an automatic transmission, there are no factory options. However, there are a number of notable dealer-installed items, including Bluetooth, a navigation system, satellite radio, a pair of upgraded stereo head units, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, seven-color interior mood lighting, remote ignition, a cargo cover, foglights and a rear spoiler.

2011 Highlights

The Scion tC has been completely redesigned for 2011.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Scion tC is powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine good for 180 hp and 173 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic is the lone factory option. In performance testing, a tC with a manual transmission went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, while a tC with an automatic did it in 8 flat -- both are quick for the compact coupe and hatchback class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined regardless of transmission.

Safety

The 2011 Scion tC comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front knee airbags, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front headrests. In Edmunds.com brake testing, the tC came to a stop from 60 mph in a respectable 123 feet.

Driving

The 2011 Scion tC can best be described as "urban agile," meaning a car that's responsive and involving enough to keep you entertained when comfortably commuting around town, but not so sporty that you'd really relish driving it enthusiastically on a back road somewhere. The steering doesn't provide much feel, and the stability control has a tendency to kick in frequently during aggressive driving. The Scion tC won't put you to sleep, but you will have more fun in other coupes.

Meanwhile, the 180-hp four-cylinder engine provides good power for the class, especially down low in the rev range. If you're game for shifting your own gears, the six-speed manual is the best choice, as the engine accelerates significantly more quickly and doesn't seem to suffer from the rather agricultural droning that plagues it when the automatic transmission is in place.

Interior

Though the tC isn't especially sporty to drive, the interior does its best to indicate otherwise. The flat-bottomed steering wheel is incredibly thick, as if pulled from a racecar. The controls are canted toward the driver and the very comfortable front seats are nicely bolstered. These aspects of the interior might be a bit contrived, but they work well. Unfortunately, the interior is filled with hard, flimsy plastics that seem cheaper than those found in the cabins of the competition. In particular, the center armrest is rock hard.

Yet the tC does have notable advantages. Cargo space is one, as the tC's hatchback design and folding rear seat create a relatively cavernous cargo area that puts other compact coupes to shame. The rear seats also recline and features impressive legroom, meaning even 6-footers can sit back there. Front seat room has also improved for this new-generation tC.

Scion identifies the stereo as a key attribute for young drivers and as such, the tC gets a standard head unit that would easily be an upgrade (or not available at all) in its rivals. Its iPod interface is especially impressive, as a large knob mimics the iPod's ring wheel, controlling volume and exploring the various menu items displayed on the sizable screen. Two additional head units with even larger screens and navigation capability are also available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Scion tC.

5(46%)
4(38%)
3(7%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.2
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

SCION tC x3 @ 56yrs old
SCION tC x3,10/25/2010
I've had a 2005, a 2007 and now a 2011, Magnetic Gray Metallic. The 2nd gen is RADICALLY different from the 1st! Some things std on 1st gen are gone replaced by others. The std 18" wheels are STUNNING! The new seats and fabric are AWESOME! 6 spd transmission (mine's auto) with std on/off trac control, 'conventional' dash design but TASTEFULLY done with a thicker flat bottom steering wheel. The optional rear spoiler is an awesome MUST have, it finishes the more aggressive looking car PERFECTLY! Mileage so far has been better than the ratings and I DON'T drive like your Grandma.
Its a "Sport-ish" Car
cowa11ski,12/30/2012
I bought this car used after a leasee returned it to the dealer. My initial impressions of the car were favorable. The seats are supportive and the 6spd is smooth. This achieves exactly what I think Toyota set out to achieve with this car being a "my first sports car" type car. After putting some long highway miles on it there are a number of things that started to creep up on me that wouldn't have been apparent to me in the test drive. The first is the quality of the interior build. The bass from the radio rattles the panels around the window control buttons. I'm not sure I'b a big fan of the vinyl sunroof cover either. The exhaust note may or may not be your thing during a long drive.
Excellent quality, price, & fun to drive
thegreatga,11/13/2010
I purchased this 2011 w/6 manual in magnetic gray with rear spoiler (spoiler made the purchase point for me). After looking at a 2010 & 2011, the interior blew me away for quality, and style for the new 11 vs the 10. The new engine and drive train and hands down better than the 10. Driving the 10' seemed to be like a driving a turd. And the while the 11' is most certainly full of power, it still isn't a SPORTS car. The improved width made comfort hands down top notch, and while I'm 6'1" and a huge dude, i feel comfortable in the back seat, something rare for a two door. The 6 speed manual is smooth, and the gears fall into place naturally, without fumbling.
A new tC
Vince,10/15/2010
I've had my 2011 tC for about two weeks and there are some significant changes from the two previous tCs I've owned. The 2011 is a bit larger with more interior room and the six speed automatic transmission makes it more fun to drive in the sport mode. However, it does not seem as responsive as the previous tCs, perhaps because of its larger size. One big improvement is the gas mileage. I've been averaging between 30 to 31 miles per gallon around town. On my other tCs I never exceeded 30 MPG even on the highway.
See all 13 reviews of the 2011 Scion tC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Scion tC features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Scion tC
More About This Model

Before us stand a three-drawer Ikea dresser and a pair of narrow bookcases. They call for a pickup truck or an SUV, but at the moment, the only car available for moving this load of furniture is a 2011 Scion tC. This is the exact predicament college students and typically nomadic post-grad 20-somethings face every year or two when the time comes to move out of the dorm or yet another crappy apartment.

If they (or we) have a typical economy sedan or coupe like a Honda Civic or Kia Forte, all that stuff just isn't going to fit. But with the hatchback configuration of the new-generation tC, those designer pieces from the Akborg collection fit with a bit of finagling and the Tetris song playing in our heads. The next night, the tC's reclining backseat with surprisingly spacious legroom accommodates a pair of average-size dudes with a second pair of 6-footers up front.

Indeed, it's this versatility that makes the all-new 2011 Scion tC stand out from the economy car crowd. Oh, there are certainly other things going for it, but the tC's ability to be the only car you need while not cramping your style should remain its top selling point for the average tC buyer, who has a median age of 26, Scion tells us. Whether the new tC is different enough from the old car — and subsequently cool enough — is another story altogether.

Used 2011 Scion tC Overview

The Used 2011 Scion tC is offered in the following submodels: tC Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

