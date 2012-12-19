Used 2013 Scion tC for Sale Near Me
250 listings
- 108,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$1,054 Below Market
- 112,044 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,118 Below Market
- 100,344 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,983
- 70,759 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,599
- 85,534 miles
$9,900
- 88,692 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988$635 Below Market
- 58,589 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,895
- 77,448 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,295
- 81,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,295
- 91,693 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999
- 65,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,998
- 110,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,599
- 108,286 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
- 96,002 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,955
- 83,868 milesDelivery Available*
$12,990
- 94,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,694
- 111,088 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
- 111,826 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,881
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Scion tC
Read recent reviews for the Scion tC
4 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.54 Reviews
Report abuse
mcnasty101,12/19/2012
Ok, so i've owned 4 cars in my life and probably test driven hundreds....why? because i love cars, and not just the awesome sports that "everybody" loves...but i love all cars. I recently bought a 2013 Scion tC...and let me tell ya this car is amazing to look at and to drive. I've had te 2010 Scion tC before i moved into this one....and i could'nt help but wonder that they could've made it better than what it was. It was pretty to look at and the after market parts for it were cheep and made it look and run better. But it is nothing like the 2013....the tC i have now is just so awesome, it hugs the corners, handles very well in the snow and its a game changer in the car industry.
