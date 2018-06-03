Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van for Sale Near Me
- 103,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,995$5,018 Below Market
- 125,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,990$2,828 Below Market
- 126,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,996
- 113,329 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,998$2,396 Below Market
- 86,227 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,990$2,756 Below Market
- 35,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,881$1,644 Below Market
- 20,762 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,995$257 Below Market
- 38,034 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,500
- 43,662 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$18,999$1,270 Below Market
- 75,667 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,995$1,087 Below Market
- 7,014 miles
$69,800
- 48,439 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,600$1,349 Below Market
- 44,933 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,598$484 Below Market
- 20,621 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$28,276
- 23,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$76,600
- 61,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,999$936 Below Market
- 93,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900
- 80,022 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,995$701 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ram Promaster Cargo Van
Preacher,11/28/2018
3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
My van from the time I bought it in June of 2017 has been an electrical night mare. I have had a module replaced, headlights bulbs replaced, bulb on top of cab 6replaced, body ECM module replaced, warning lights coming on in the instrument panel, and other problems. I called Promaster and they know about these problems but they aren't doing a recall. The Promaster Rep told me this module has been on Service Call since January of this year. My van has been to the dealership 5 times and it still isn't fixed. The dealership told me they were going to have to bring in a Specialist from Promaster. I am fed up with these issues. My van is the best driving van I ever had only if I could keep driving it. Preacher I was just given this number by Promaster Service Rep 18883274236. This number goes to an organization called NHTSA. This organization is the ones who file recalls. I ask anyone that has a problem with their Promaster to call the number above. Out of 125 reviews I have found 98 % of the consumers have had the very same problem I am having.
