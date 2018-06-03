Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van for Sale Near Me

My van from the time I bought it in June of 2017 has been an electrical night mare. I have had a module replaced, headlights bulbs replaced, bulb on top of cab 6replaced, body ECM module replaced, warning lights coming on in the instrument panel, and other problems. I called Promaster and they know about these problems but they aren't doing a recall. The Promaster Rep told me this module has been on Service Call since January of this year. My van has been to the dealership 5 times and it still isn't fixed. The dealership told me they were going to have to bring in a Specialist from Promaster. I am fed up with these issues. My van is the best driving van I ever had only if I could keep driving it. Preacher I was just given this number by Promaster Service Rep 18883274236. This number goes to an organization called NHTSA. This organization is the ones who file recalls. I ask anyone that has a problem with their Promaster to call the number above. Out of 125 reviews I have found 98 % of the consumers have had the very same problem I am having.

