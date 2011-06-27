  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram Promaster Cargo Van
  4. Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Promaster Cargo Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,970
See Promaster Cargo Van Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,970
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Interior Convenience Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Premium Appearance Groupyes
Customer Preferred Quick Order Package 21Ayes
Customer Preferred Quick Order Package 23Ayes
Cargo Convenience Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,970
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,970
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,970
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,970
MOPAR Uconnect Webyes
Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/CD/BTyes
Wood Flooryes
MOPAR Cargo Compartment Floor Matyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
Cargo Partitionyes
Driver Swivel Seatyes
6-way Driver Adjustable Lumbar Seatyes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
MOPAR LED Cargo Area Lightingyes
Delete Passenger Seatyes
Passenger Double Seatyes
Radio Wiring Preparatoryyes
Lower Side Wall Panelingyes
2 Additional Key Fobsyes
Heated Passenger Seatyes
6-Way Adjustable Driver and Passenger Lumbar Seatsyes
Full Side Wall Panelingyes
Passenger Swivel Seatyes
MOPAR Rear Assist Handlesyes
12V Rear Auxiliary Power Outletyes
GPS Navigationyes
Heated Driver Seatyes
Driver Suspension Seatyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Speed Controlyes
Cargo Partition w/Sliding Windowyes
Rear Auxiliary Heater Preparatoryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,970
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,970
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Right Sliding Door w/Fixed Glassyes
MOPAR Trailer Tow Groupyes
MOPAR Winter Front Grille Coveryes
Rear Hinged Doors w/Fixed Glassyes
Daytime Running Headlampsyes
Rear Window Guardsyes
MOPAR Vehicle Set Splash Guardsyes
Wide Power Heated Mirrorsyes
16" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Folding/Heated Mirrorsyes
Delete Wheel Center Capyes
Tire Sealant & Air Compressoryes
16" Wheel Coversyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Curb weight4628 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place283.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.6 degrees
Maximum payload3922 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length195.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5100 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height90.0 in.
Wheel base118.0 in.
Width82.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Exterior Colors
  • Broom Yellow
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Sandstone Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,970
LT225/75R16 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Promaster Cargo Van Inventory

Related Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles