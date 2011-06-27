Estimated values
2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,762
|$17,371
|$20,989
|Clean
|$13,400
|$16,913
|$20,389
|Average
|$12,677
|$15,997
|$19,188
|Rough
|$11,954
|$15,082
|$17,986
Estimated values
2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,312
|$14,278
|$17,253
|Clean
|$11,015
|$13,902
|$16,759
|Average
|$10,420
|$13,149
|$15,772
|Rough
|$9,826
|$12,397
|$14,784
Estimated values
2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,920
|$13,783
|$16,654
|Clean
|$10,633
|$13,420
|$16,178
|Average
|$10,059
|$12,693
|$15,225
|Rough
|$9,485
|$11,967
|$14,272
Estimated values
2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,438
|$15,700
|$18,970
|Clean
|$12,111
|$15,286
|$18,428
|Average
|$11,458
|$14,458
|$17,342
|Rough
|$10,804
|$13,631
|$16,256
Estimated values
2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,962
|$18,885
|$22,820
|Clean
|$14,569
|$18,387
|$22,167
|Average
|$13,783
|$17,392
|$20,861
|Rough
|$12,996
|$16,396
|$19,555
Estimated values
2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,822
|$16,185
|$19,557
|Clean
|$12,486
|$15,758
|$18,998
|Average
|$11,812
|$14,905
|$17,878
|Rough
|$11,138
|$14,052
|$16,759
Estimated values
2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,807
|$18,689
|$22,584
|Clean
|$14,418
|$18,197
|$21,937
|Average
|$13,640
|$17,212
|$20,645
|Rough
|$12,862
|$16,226
|$19,353