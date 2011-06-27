Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

Warning do not purchase ProMaster Gabe Cetina , 04/08/2017 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I purchased a new ProMaster to be used in plumbing service. it only has 54,345 miles and they had to replace radiator, oil pan, door hinges 3x and already not opening again, driver window not going up and down, brake lines leaks and pump, relays, wiring were I keep loosing my lights, issues with programs and more. Worse work vehicle I have owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This thing is a freaking nightmare Peter , 03/15/2016 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 49 of 52 people found this review helpful I've only owned this van 3 months and 30,000 miles later it's thrown more codes than my 2000 Chevy Astro with 140,000 miles on it... it's completely unreliable especially for long-haul trips... Dodge needs to quickly discontinue this truck... great concept on the loading height and cargo space everything else is complete crap.... I'm immediately trading this in... might need a lemon law lawyer. Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

New Promaster, Run away, just Run away..... Tony , 03/14/2017 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful Promaster concept is great! I fell in love with it for what I do. I own a fleet of expedite vehicles and they pile the miles on in a hurry. You can see that I scored it fairly high in most areas but had to give it a 1. Mainly because it should score a -8 on value and maint. costs. front brakes on a 2015 with 55k miles. Dealer told me it is $1000.00 bucks for rotors, "special order" retainer clips and brake pads. $1000 for front brake job? I have a 2016 with 100k on it and 2015 with 55k. The 2016 will need a complete top end rebuild, it is a gas engine and sounds like a diesel. I use full synthetic every 7500 miles. Headlight replacement very prematurely, several times. Automatic engine brake engages automatically on very slight decline causing an already under reliable engine to rev up to the point of failure. If you have a plumbing business or you are an electrician and need a van for 15k miles a year, and have a back up vehicle for shop times, this would be a great van. If you truly need a commercial grade vehicle and depend on it for your livelihood, this is definitely not it. Body parts are nearly impossible to find as it is assembled in Turkey or somewhere over there. Don't take my word for it, call a body shop and ask about repairing a Promaster van. I also have 2 Chevy cutaway vans and they both have over 130k miles and run like a top! (2) Ford Transit Vans. They are not setting any records but still light years ahead of where the Promaster is. Lastly, what does Ram do to help new customers with their quality problems you might ask? They lower the warranty from 2015 100k miles powertrain warranty to 2016 60k miles powertrain warranty. Oh, the Ram truck will still have the 100k powertrain, but not the $41,000 "commercial" van. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

not a happy driver Dave Cangelosi , 09/16/2015 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 38 of 41 people found this review helpful My pro-master does not even have 10,000 miles on it. It has multiple recalls, engine makes noise, the brakes make noise, and the reversing camera is bad. The main issue is that the dealers do not put any energy to fix it, It has been into several different dealers and they just let it sit there (we will get to it when we can,, we are busy) Well I have work to do also. If you need your truck on the road, don't get the pro-master. We have four of them, and switched back to Chevy. Many months latter, still the worst vehicle I ever drove. 3/2017 a definite do not buy. Still no Promaster mechanic has been able to fix the recalls on the back doors. (not sure why) It only gets about 12.4 miles to the gallon once it is loaded up with inventory. The truck seems to burn out lights about every 2000 miles. I am constantly replacing some sort of an exterior light. These are common issues on all four of our vans of the Promaster line. Oh yea,, my reversing camera is still broke. They can not figure it out. Once it is filled with inventory, this truck will get stuck in an eighth inch of snow. No one stands behind this product and its a poorly constructed bucket of junk. 9/2017 I noticed another review saying that they got good gas mileage. The only way that the four we have would get o.k. mileage is if they are empty, Why would you need a van if you were going to drive it empty? Still not happy, still a lot of issues that did not get fixed. 9/19. Still driving it, and it has an endless list of repairs that have beed done and still need to be done: - radiator leaks, power stering fluid leak, engine oil leak, and did i mention the head lights burn out every 2000 miles like clock work. Only 56,000 miles on this bucket of junk and it has more repairs on it than my chevy trail blazer with 138,000. This was and is a terrible truck Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse