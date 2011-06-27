2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Review
Pros & Cons
- Good low-traction performance and tight turning radius
- Wide variety of body styles to suit a range of business needs
- Available onboard internet connection
- Less towing capacity than other full-size vans
- Unrefined ride quality, even for a van
- Hard to find a comfortable driving position
Which Promaster Cargo Van does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
There have been dramatic shifts in the full-size cargo van market over the last few years. The Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana and Nissan NV all ride on body-on-frame truck chassis, while newer models such as the Ford Transit utilize unibody construction for reduced weight and improved ride comfort. The 2018 Ram ProMaster Cargo takes it a step further and really throws convention out the window: Not only is it a unibody cargo van, but it's also front-wheel-drive in a segment otherwise dominated by rear-wheel-drive haulers.
Going front-wheel drive brings a few benefits. The ProMaster's step-in and cargo-loading heights are the lowest in the class, and the extra weight over the driven wheels should give the ProMaster better traction when the road is slippery. A tight turning circle also helps with low-speed maneuverability. It can't tow as much as rivals, but its maximum payload capacity of 4,430 pounds is right up there with the rest of the class.
We think the 2018 Ram ProMaster is a good choice for commercial use as long as you're willing to overlook the van's unconventional looks and mediocre tow rating in exchange for greater mobility in the city and easy cargo loading and unloading.
2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van models
The 2018 Ram ProMaster Cargo is a large van with two seats and a large cargo area perfect for storing gear and upfitting. There are no traditional trim levels; instead, its 1500, 2500 and 3500 levels indicate the size of the vehicle (higher numbers translate to longer available wheelbases and taller roofs) as well as an increasing gross vehicle weight rating for higher payloads. The engine is a 3.6-liter V6 gasoline engine (280 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
The 1500 carries a GVWR of 8,550 pounds, with a payload rating of 3,770 to 3,990 pounds, depending on how it's configured. A 118-inch wheelbase and low cargo roof are standard, while a 136-inch wheelbase with a low or high cargo roof is optional. The 2500's GVWR is listed at 8,900 pounds, with a payload rating of 3,700 to 4,130 pounds. It's available in a 136-inch or a 159-inch wheelbase with a high cargo roof. The GVWR for the 3500 is listed at 9,350 pounds, with a payload rating of 4,020 to 4,430 pounds. The 159-inch wheelbase is standard, but you can order an extended version with an even longer cargo area.
The standard features on the Ram ProMaster 1500 include 16-inch steel wheels, split-opening rear doors, manually adjustable mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cloth upholstery, a telescoping steering wheel, cargo lights, tie-down rings in the cargo area, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port.
The 2500 and 3500 versions come with the same equipment as the 1500, but they feature a heavy-duty suspension to deal with the higher payload capabilities.
Optional features include alloy wheels, power-folding and heated mirrors, windows for the sliding rear doors, rear windows, daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, vinyl upholstery, heated seats, lumbar adjustment for one or both seats, a double passenger seat, swivel seats, a suspended driver's seat, cargo area climate control, satellite radio, a navigation system and a tow hitch.
A few options are also available through Mopar, including remote engine start, electronic vehicle tracking, carpeted or rubberized floor mats, LED cargo lighting, a spray-in bedliner and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Promaster Cargo Van models:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert if an object is in close proximity to the rear bumper.
- ParkView Rear Backup Camera
- Provides a view directly behind the van to prevent collisions while reversing.
- Cargo Tie-Downs
- Keeps items from slipping and sliding around the cargo area.
