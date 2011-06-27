  1. Home
2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good low-traction performance and tight turning radius
  • Wide variety of body styles to suit a range of business needs
  • Available onboard internet connection
  • Less towing capacity than other full-size vans
  • Unrefined ride quality, even for a van
  • Hard to find a comfortable driving position
Which Promaster Cargo Van does Edmunds recommend?

Since the list of standard features is the same no matter which trim you specify, the model you decide on is based purely on your business needs. Keep in mind that lower numbers correspond to a smaller wheelbase and a shorter roof height. For instance, the 1500 is the only one available in the short-wheelbase and low-roof combination, while the 3500 can only be ordered in the long-wheelbase and high-roof combo.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

There have been dramatic shifts in the full-size cargo van market over the last few years. The Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana and Nissan NV all ride on body-on-frame truck chassis, while newer models such as the Ford Transit utilize unibody construction for reduced weight and improved ride comfort. The 2018 Ram ProMaster Cargo takes it a step further and really throws convention out the window: Not only is it a unibody cargo van, but it's also front-wheel-drive in a segment otherwise dominated by rear-wheel-drive haulers.

Going front-wheel drive brings a few benefits. The ProMaster's step-in and cargo-loading heights are the lowest in the class, and the extra weight over the driven wheels should give the ProMaster better traction when the road is slippery. A tight turning circle also helps with low-speed maneuverability. It can't tow as much as rivals, but its maximum payload capacity of 4,430 pounds is right up there with the rest of the class.

We think the 2018 Ram ProMaster is a good choice for commercial use as long as you're willing to overlook the van's unconventional looks and mediocre tow rating in exchange for greater mobility in the city and easy cargo loading and unloading.

2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van models

The 2018 Ram ProMaster Cargo is a large van with two seats and a large cargo area perfect for storing gear and upfitting. There are no traditional trim levels; instead, its 1500, 2500 and 3500 levels indicate the size of the vehicle (higher numbers translate to longer available wheelbases and taller roofs) as well as an increasing gross vehicle weight rating for higher payloads. The engine is a 3.6-liter V6 gasoline engine (280 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 1500 carries a GVWR of 8,550 pounds, with a payload rating of 3,770 to 3,990 pounds, depending on how it's configured. A 118-inch wheelbase and low cargo roof are standard, while a 136-inch wheelbase with a low or high cargo roof is optional. The 2500's GVWR is listed at 8,900 pounds, with a payload rating of 3,700 to 4,130 pounds. It's available in a 136-inch or a 159-inch wheelbase with a high cargo roof. The GVWR for the 3500 is listed at 9,350 pounds, with a payload rating of 4,020 to 4,430 pounds. The 159-inch wheelbase is standard, but you can order an extended version with an even longer cargo area.

The standard features on the Ram ProMaster 1500 include 16-inch steel wheels, split-opening rear doors, manually adjustable mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cloth upholstery, a telescoping steering wheel, cargo lights, tie-down rings in the cargo area, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port.

The 2500 and 3500 versions come with the same equipment as the 1500, but they feature a heavy-duty suspension to deal with the higher payload capabilities.

Optional features include alloy wheels, power-folding and heated mirrors, windows for the sliding rear doors, rear windows, daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, vinyl upholstery, heated seats, lumbar adjustment for one or both seats, a double passenger seat, swivel seats, a suspended driver's seat, cargo area climate control, satellite radio, a navigation system and a tow hitch.

A few options are also available through Mopar, including remote engine start, electronic vehicle tracking, carpeted or rubberized floor mats, LED cargo lighting, a spray-in bedliner and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Trim tested

Edmunds has limited experience with the Ram ProMaster Cargo. The following is our take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Since the diesel was discontinued for this year, the 3.6-liter V6 is the only engine available. But it's a refined one, with smooth shifts and a notable lack of engine noise. It feels easy to drive this van in crowded urban centers thanks to its light steering and relatively tight turning radius.

Comfort

The seats are well-bolstered, but the steering wheel doesn't tilt, so many drivers may find the driving position is compromised.

Interior

There's nothing fancy about the ProMaster. Like all cargo vans, this beast is about function, not form. The ProMaster doesn't offer blind-spot monitoring, so consider the optional tow mirrors and side window glass for extra visibility.

Utility

A low liftover height makes it easy to load items or step into the boxy cargo area. Cargo capacity ranges from 259 cubic feet in the short-wheelbase, low-roof 1500 model to 467 cubes in the long-wheelbase, high-roof 3500 with the extended cargo area.

Technology

A rearview camera and a 5-inch touchscreen with Ram's intuitive Uconnect interface are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van.

5(9%)
4(18%)
3(9%)
2(9%)
1(55%)
2.2
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worse van ever.
David Khat,07/11/2018
1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This announcement is in regards to the 2018 Dodge ProMaster Ram. We are an experienced and established logistic company with a fleet of 160 cargo vans contracted with several companies. In the past, we have used several cargo brands such as Ford, Chevy, and Nissan. Recently, our leasing agent has switched us to the 2018 Dodge ProMaster Ram. Immediately from the first month of service, we have encountered countless problems that we have never experience before when using other make and models. The two main issues are mechanical and vehicle structure within less than 700 miles. The mechanical issues we have dealt with are the following, Serpentine belt, controls several important part of the vehicle such as AC, alternator, and power steering. The serpentine belt comes off which is not normal, and we are unable to prevent this issues. Transmission, the vehicle does not shift properly or not at all and the gears disconnect leading to rolling of the van which has lead to an accident in our fleet which has totaled another vehicle. The shifter in the vans are loose and/or becoming loose. Within the first 3000 miles, the front tires bald without reason which is abnormal as well. The structure issue is the door handle hinges. The door handle hinges mounted to the frame are weak and snap out regularly making it unable to open and the hinges actually break off the van. In January and February 2018, we made a formal complaint to Dodge through out leasing company. We had two visits from two different Dodge personnel and discussed the issues state above. During the visits, the Dodge personnel admitted to being aware of the hinge issues. Dodge personnel offered to only assist us to the mechanical issues, transmission and serpentine belt. However, they have not fixed the vehicles thoroughly, and are continuously being serviced. Within Dodge service, we are not reimbursement or given an incentive for the down time these vehicles are being serviced. The front tires and structural issues are still being overlooked. This announcement is to bring attention to all consumers to not invest in 2018 Dodge ProMaster Ram. Your money and safety are at risk. .....
JUNK WARNING DO NOT BUY
Tjf,07/27/2018
1500 Low Roof w/136" WB 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Just like all the other reviews, after 115000 needs new tranny, also entire top half of engine needed to be replaced. This is a legal lemon. I've replaced more headlights on this truck than all other trucks I've owned combined. Struts have been replaced twice the cargo doors never worked correctly need a new radiator for the second time. Please save yourself the money and aggravation do not buy. This is by far the worse vehicle I've ever owned including the used trucks
560 miles from new and left rear brake locked up.
Jamie,11/07/2018
1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Do not buy. Traded my Ford for a lemon. I have had van 8 days. The day I left dealer to have motor shake and tires that are square. I drove van 45 mile home and tires got better and engine shake stopped after a couple of miles. I shook it off to bad gas. Well today driving down interstate 10 miles from home it starts to smell like something burning. Guess what left rear brake is stuck and smoking. I was in fast lane and trying to move right. But now we motor starts to miss and power loss. Well after stopping to figure out what the hells going on and waiting an hour to cool off. It made it home. Called dealer to find they couldn't get it in till the next day. So here I sit. Story to continue. Lemon law will be on menu.☹
7 promasters, always broken
Adam,08/05/2018
3500 High Roof w/Extended Length 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
We own a tour company and switched our fleet to these vans because the design is easy for clients to get in and out of. Boy, did we make a mistake. Out of 7 vans we have lights going out weekly, rain coming in from leaking roofs that we had in the shops over and over again. Out of 7 vans- 3 had transmission replacements in under 70,000 miles and 3 more had lifters clicking at under 80,000 miles. We replace lights weekly and now we’re having airbag sensors going off. We honestly have had to rent vehicles all summer to replace these pieces of junk and if you buy one have a good tow/rescue plan because you’ll need it. Junk, junk, junk. We will be switching to a chevrolet custom up fitted van and it may not be as friendly for customers but at least it won’t be sitting in the shop for 2 weeks of every month.
See all 11 reviews of the 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Promaster Cargo Van models:

ParkSense Rear Park Assist
Sounds an alert if an object is in close proximity to the rear bumper.
ParkView Rear Backup Camera
Provides a view directly behind the van to prevent collisions while reversing.
Cargo Tie-Downs
Keeps items from slipping and sliding around the cargo area.

More about the 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van

Used 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Overview

The Used 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van is offered in the following submodels: Promaster Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof is priced between $22,950 and$22,950 with odometer readings between 24343 and24343 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof w/136" WB is priced between $26,999 and$26,999 with odometer readings between 52298 and52298 miles.

Which used 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2018 Promaster Cargo Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,950 and mileage as low as 24343 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van.

