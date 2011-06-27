  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(30)
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive cargo space
  • low step-in height
  • available fuel-efficient diesel engine.
  • Steering wheel doesn't offer tilt adjustment.
Ram Promaster Cargo Van for Sale
List Price Range
$17,995 - $23,999
Used Promaster Cargo Van for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its sensible European roots, the 2016 Ram ProMaster full-size cargo van is a great option for American business owners. It offers a space-efficient design, a user-friendly interior and solid powertrain choices.

Vehicle overview

Few vehicle classes have changed as much over the last five years as the full-size van segment. Traditional American vans based on heavy-duty pickup components have largely died out, and lighter, narrower and taller vans from Europe have taken their place. One of the most unusual of these expat cargo vans is the 2016 Ram ProMaster, a space-efficient, front-wheel-drive van that competes in a class dominated by rear-wheel-drive vans.

Ram adapted its ProMaster van lineup from Fiat's Ducato, a commercial van known for its durability, easy driving manners and low running costs. Like most vans of European origin, the ProMaster comes in a healthy variety of configurations. There are 1500, 2500 and 3500 versions offering varying levels of capability. Then there are two wheelbase choices for the 1500 and 2500, low- and high-roof options for the 1500, and an extended-body option for the 3500 series. Most ProMaster cargo vans will have the higher roof, and it gives the van a tall but tidy profile that maximizes cargo volume and permits users to stand upright inside the van. This is a boon for contractors who use their vans as mobile office space, and it gives upfitters more options to modify the 2016 Ram ProMaster for specific business applications.

One of the most distinctive things about the ProMaster cargo van is its very short hood, which is made possible by its front-wheel-drive layout. Forward visibility is excellent, and executing tight turns is less stressful than it would be in other large vans. A downside to the front-drive setup is the Ram's lower tow rating compared with rivals. Payload capacity is going to be more important for most cargo van users, though, and in this regard, the ProMaster is just as stout as the competition: It can shoulder up to 4,420 pounds, depending on how it's equipped. Ram's capable 3.6-liter gasoline V6 engine gives you higher load limits, while the available 3.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder returns better fuel economy.

Although the Ram ProMaster is a compelling pick for a cargo van, you'll certainly want to check out the competition in this class. The current leader of the field is the Ford Transit, which comes in three available roof heights and offers three available engines along with an impressive list of factory-installed technology features. It's more expensive than the ProMaster, though. That's also the case for the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, though it offers two different diesel engines, two roof heights and above-average build quality. If you want something more affordable, the Nissan NV also offers a couple different roof heights and is one of the few remaining full-size vans to offer a V8 engine. Should you decide you don't need something quite so large, the new Mercedes Metris splits the difference between these heavyweights and smaller delivery vans.

Ultimately, your purchase decision will hinge on your specific needs and budget, but the attractively priced 2016 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van strikes us as a good middle-of-the-road option for a business van.

2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van models

The 2016 Ram ProMaster cargo van (the passenger version, the Window Van, is reviewed separately) comes in three main trim levels: 1500, 2500 and 3500. The 1500 is available with a low- or high-roof option, while the 2500 and 3500 are only available with the high roof. The 1500 is offered in 118- and 136-inch wheelbases while the 2500 offers a choice of 136- and 159-inch wheelbases. The 3500 is only offered with the 159-inch wheelbase, and there's an available extended-length body configuration (250 inches versus the standard 236) for buyers wanting even more cargo space.

Standard features for all include 16-inch steel wheels, a passenger-side sliding door, air-conditioning, cloth bucket seats, power front windows, power locks, keyless entry, a telescoping (but unfortunately not tilt-adjustable) steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

Available options include alloy wheels, foglights, daytime running lights, a driver-side sliding door, windows for the side and rear doors, power folding/heated sideview mirrors, an alarm system, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, a cargo partition (with or without a sliding window), heated seats, swivel seats, a suspension driver seat, adjustable lumbar support, a double passenger seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, interior wall paneling and various add-ons aimed at upfitters, including the new 20-amp auxiliary instrument panel switches and auxiliary battery preparation. You can also get satellite radio and an upgraded audio system with a Uconnect 5-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice commands, steering-wheel-mounted controls and, for an additional cost, GPS navigation.

There are several options packages, including the Premium Appearance package (chrome grille and foglights), the Interior Convenience package (overhead shelf, under-seat storage tray and locking glovebox), the Cargo Convenience group (cargo net and sidewall tie-down rings) and a towing package.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Ram ProMaster Cargo Van receives only minor updates. Owners and businesses wanting to customize the ProMaster can now get optional 20-amp auxiliary switches on the instrument panel and preparation for a second battery. In addition, a newly optional chrome grille provides a more refined look for RV conversions.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all 2016 Ram ProMasters is a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Optional is a 3.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel with 174 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It is also paired with a six-speed automatic (though technically this one is an automated manual transmission).

Properly equipped, the ProMaster can handle payloads of up to 4,420 pounds (payload capacity varies according to the configuration you choose) and tow up to 5,100 pounds. The Ram ProMaster's payload capacity is competitive for the class, but its tow rating is significantly lower than those of its rear-wheel-drive competitors.

Commercial vans like the 2016 Ram ProMaster cargo van are not subject to conventional fuel economy testing by the Environmental Protection Agency and do not have published EPA mpg ratings.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2016 Ram ProMaster include front, side and side curtain airbags, antilock disc brakes, hill start assist, stability control (with trailer sway control) and traction control. Optional features include rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Driving

It's remarkable how much more confidence you can have in piloting a large van when the hood is short and you sit high above it. That's the perspective from the 2016 Ram ProMaster cargo van's driver seat, and you get further encouragement from the van's light steering and relatively compact turning circle. All these elements team up to deliver the impression of maneuverability, even in city traffic, though care still has to be taken when reversing, even with the help of the optional rearview camera.

We like both of the available engines. The standard 3.6-liter gasoline V6 comes straight from Chrysler's car lineup, so it's smooth, quiet and much more refined than you'd expect an engine in a commercial van to be. The four-cylinder turbodiesel engine's forte is efficiency and low-speed pulling power. It's noisier than the gasoline engine, particularly until it warms, but the diesel's overall refinement is entirely sufficient and it moves the ProMaster with real vigor at suburban speeds. The diesel is our pick for stop-and-go delivery work, even if its maximum payload ratings slightly trail those of the gasoline V6.

Interior

Functionality is the watchword for the 2016 Ram ProMaster's interior, with controls and instruments designed based on Fiat's decades of commercial-van experience. The ProMaster's gauges are large and clear, with a multifunction display centered between the speedometer and tachometer. Climate control comes via a straightforward, three-knob layout for temperature, fan speed and directional control. Audio controls are mounted high on the dash (some will have to lean forward a bit to reach them), with the optional 5-inch Uconnect touchscreen audio system a worthwhile upgrade for those who plan to use the van for longer trips. Extended stints behind the wheel are eased by the well-bolstered captain's chairs (swivel mounts are an option), but the lack of tilt steering wheel adjustment might result in a less than optimal driving position. Meanwhile, there are plenty of well-placed storage areas and cupholders.

Cargo capacity ranges from 259 cubic feet of cargo on the 1500 low-roof model to 463 cubic feet on the extended-length 3500 van. Although that doesn't quite match the Ford Transit's maximum of 487 cubic feet, the ProMaster vans still offer cavernous space to accommodate all manner of cargo or customized upfitter components. As you might expect, the 2016 ProMaster can be ordered with solid walls and rear doors or with a choice of windows. Some buyers will find the optional sliding rear door on the driver side a boon for easy entry to the cargo area.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van.

2.7
30 reviews
FROM A GUY THAT OWNS TWO 2016 RAM PROMASTERS 1500
PROMASTER OWNER,08/12/2017
1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I own two pro masters of the same year and the same model, and I want to provide an honest review separated by sections so that you can make the best decision possible when purchasing this vehicle. DO I RECOMMEND THIS VEHICLE: No, I don't. I would suggest you purchase a more reliable van by Ford. The vehicles have been great regarding the space they provide, and I like the seating, but the reason I suggest you stay away from this vehicle is that there is just way too many issues with them. I read some reviews by some disgruntled people and I typically think they're just upset, but it doesn't happen to everyone. Well, I own two, and the problems between both of them have been tremendous, and all before the vehicle reached 30,000 miles. Van 1: Before 20,000 miles first the bolts in the door were loose and began falling out. PROBLEM #1: I noticed something with the door, and it was bent because of the bolts missing and securing the door. PROBLEM #2: While driving the vehicle just died. Towed it to the dealership and entire oil system needed to be replaced because it was malfunctioning. Warranty covered it. PROBLEM #3: The driver side window stopped working and had to get that fixed. PROBLEM #4: The sensor for low tire pressure is always on indicating low pressure when it's fine, had to get that replaced. PROBLEM #5: Back door wouldn't open, the cables had to be readjusted on the door. PROBLEM #6: The air conditioner now produces a low-level hum that is always present. I haven't had this fixed yet but will update when I have it addressed. PROBLEM #7: The headlight bulbs burn out fast. I've had to replace them about five times already; this isn't normal. CONCLUSION: All these issues had taken place before 30,000 and were all covered by warranty. I will say that calling Promaster has been great as they took care of all the issues for me and they do a great job at that. Even if you take it to the dealership, always notify Promaster so they can follow up with everything. VAN 2 PROBLEMS: I purchased this with 20,000 miles, and all of these issues happened before 40,000. PROBLEM #1: Headlight keeps going on on the left, I replace it twice a month at this point. PROBLEM #2: When turning on the van the air conditioner doesn't work, and I have to restart the vehicle once or twice for it to reset and turn on. PROBLEM #3: The sliding door is stuck shut and won't open. I have to take it in because the handle won't work or anything else. PROBLEM #4: The vehicle is starting to loose power when driving and I'm taking it to warranty again next week for this issue. PROBLEM #5: The tire pressure sensor keeps tripping when the tires are filled just fine. No one should purchase a new vehicle or one with 20,000 miles and have this many issues; it's ridiculous​.
Do not purchase
Miller,12/06/2017
2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Steering rack bad after 60K, goes through headlights(replaced twice each side the past year), last.....threw a rod at 111K. Parts are difficult to find, and expensive when you do. Pretty sad for a $38,000 dollar vehicle.....
Beware
John,12/27/2017
3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I have 4 of these vans. Used for construction related biz. Also own Ford and GM vans. The Dodge Promaster is without a doubt the worst trucks we have ever owned. Mechanical and electrical failures. Cannot keep head lights in them. Also, these front wheel drive trucks do not go through snow or even wet roads. If you put any weight past the rear axle forget it. Front tires wear out fast. We have switched to Ford Transit vans. To early to tell how they will work out. If you buy a Dodge Promaster be sure do buy as much extended warranty as you can afford. You will need it.
Every contractor or delivery person should own it!
Ernest DeCarlo,02/16/2016
1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
While there are a few quirks about this vehicle, the good far outweighs them. The front wheel drive is great. I have driven it twice in snow and wheels barely spin. The turning radius is great also and cargo is much better than my old GMC Savanna. The quirks are the left side arm rest is way too low for the seating position. And you sit at top of front window while putting the seat in lowest position. Like I said there is a lot to like about this vehicle for what I use it for. I'm in a service based business. I do not haul a lot of weight.
See all 30 reviews of the 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van features & specs

Used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Overview

The Used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van is offered in the following submodels: Promaster Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof is priced between $17,995 and$23,999 with odometer readings between 87259 and99093 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof is priced between $23,999 and$23,999 with odometer readings between 101543 and101543 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 Promaster Cargo Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,995 and mileage as low as 87259 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van.

Can't find a used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram Promaster Cargo Van for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,226.

Find a used Ram for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,879.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram Promaster Cargo Van for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,750.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,202.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

