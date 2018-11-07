Used 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van for Sale Near Me

Promaster Cargo Van Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    91,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,995

    $3,987 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof

    10,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,000

    $7,487 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in Silver
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    49,644 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof in Gray
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof

    22,893 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,990

    $3,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    41,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $19,950

    $2,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof

    70,795 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,948

    $3,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof w/136" WB in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof w/136" WB

    27,455 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,977

    $1,728 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof

    41,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,998

    $3,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    23,998 miles
    Five Star Dealer

    $23,900

    $1,842 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof

    24,502 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,998

    $1,724 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    207 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $29,000

    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    55,281 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $18,850

    $699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    20,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,500

    $872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof

    46,857 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,888

    $721 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof

    31,869 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,998

    $1,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof in Gray
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof

    1,053 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $50,860

    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    268 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $22,548

    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof

    48,586 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,988

    $231 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ram Promaster Cargo Van

Worse van ever.
David Khat,07/11/2018
1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This announcement is in regards to the 2018 Dodge ProMaster Ram. We are an experienced and established logistic company with a fleet of 160 cargo vans contracted with several companies. In the past, we have used several cargo brands such as Ford, Chevy, and Nissan. Recently, our leasing agent has switched us to the 2018 Dodge ProMaster Ram. Immediately from the first month of service, we have encountered countless problems that we have never experience before when using other make and models. The two main issues are mechanical and vehicle structure within less than 700 miles. The mechanical issues we have dealt with are the following, Serpentine belt, controls several important part of the vehicle such as AC, alternator, and power steering. The serpentine belt comes off which is not normal, and we are unable to prevent this issues. Transmission, the vehicle does not shift properly or not at all and the gears disconnect leading to rolling of the van which has lead to an accident in our fleet which has totaled another vehicle. The shifter in the vans are loose and/or becoming loose. Within the first 3000 miles, the front tires bald without reason which is abnormal as well. The structure issue is the door handle hinges. The door handle hinges mounted to the frame are weak and snap out regularly making it unable to open and the hinges actually break off the van. In January and February 2018, we made a formal complaint to Dodge through out leasing company. We had two visits from two different Dodge personnel and discussed the issues state above. During the visits, the Dodge personnel admitted to being aware of the hinge issues. Dodge personnel offered to only assist us to the mechanical issues, transmission and serpentine belt. However, they have not fixed the vehicles thoroughly, and are continuously being serviced. Within Dodge service, we are not reimbursement or given an incentive for the down time these vehicles are being serviced. The front tires and structural issues are still being overlooked. This announcement is to bring attention to all consumers to not invest in 2018 Dodge ProMaster Ram. Your money and safety are at risk. .....
