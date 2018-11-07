Used 2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van for Sale Near Me

This announcement is in regards to the 2018 Dodge ProMaster Ram. We are an experienced and established logistic company with a fleet of 160 cargo vans contracted with several companies. In the past, we have used several cargo brands such as Ford, Chevy, and Nissan. Recently, our leasing agent has switched us to the 2018 Dodge ProMaster Ram. Immediately from the first month of service, we have encountered countless problems that we have never experience before when using other make and models. The two main issues are mechanical and vehicle structure within less than 700 miles. The mechanical issues we have dealt with are the following, Serpentine belt, controls several important part of the vehicle such as AC, alternator, and power steering. The serpentine belt comes off which is not normal, and we are unable to prevent this issues. Transmission, the vehicle does not shift properly or not at all and the gears disconnect leading to rolling of the van which has lead to an accident in our fleet which has totaled another vehicle. The shifter in the vans are loose and/or becoming loose. Within the first 3000 miles, the front tires bald without reason which is abnormal as well. The structure issue is the door handle hinges. The door handle hinges mounted to the frame are weak and snap out regularly making it unable to open and the hinges actually break off the van. In January and February 2018, we made a formal complaint to Dodge through out leasing company. We had two visits from two different Dodge personnel and discussed the issues state above. During the visits, the Dodge personnel admitted to being aware of the hinge issues. Dodge personnel offered to only assist us to the mechanical issues, transmission and serpentine belt. However, they have not fixed the vehicles thoroughly, and are continuously being serviced. Within Dodge service, we are not reimbursement or given an incentive for the down time these vehicles are being serviced. The front tires and structural issues are still being overlooked. This announcement is to bring attention to all consumers to not invest in 2018 Dodge ProMaster Ram. Your money and safety are at risk. .....

