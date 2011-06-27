Vehicle overview

European cargo and passenger van manufacturers have long known that it's more space-efficient to go up than it is to go out. These European vans may look odd compared to traditional American vans, but there's no ignoring their advantages, namely a lot more interior volume for a given footprint and the luxury of a high ceiling that allows even taller adults to walk around inside without stooping. For much of the 2000s, the Dodge brand had just such a van in the Mercedes-built Sprinter. Now, because of Fiat's ownership of Chrysler, we're getting a second go-around with the 2014 Ram ProMaster.

The 2014 Ram ProMaster is based on the Fiat Ducato, a workhorse that has been popular in Europe for decades. It measures up to 20 inches taller than a traditional domestic van and uses a space-efficient front-wheel-drive layout and partial unibody construction (as opposed to full body-on-frame). This translates to massive interior volume, a tight turning circle and a lowest-in-class step-in height. This cavernous space makes it easier for upfitters (companies that modify cargo vans for plumbers and electricians) to put in all their handy features while still allowing plenty of room for folks to move around. The tall architecture and resulting seating position also provides a commanding view of the road, and the ProMaster's snub-nose design also means easier maneuverability in tight quarters.

Another European trait is available diesel power, as the optional 3.0-liter diesel four-cylinder promises notably better fuel economy than a gas-chugging V8 while still providing nearly 300 pound-feet of torque to handle heavy loads. The standard 3.6-liter V6 is no slouch, though, and its strong 280 horsepower promises quicker acceleration than the diesel. Maximum hauling and towing capacities are more than competitive, as the ProMaster is able to haul payloads of up to 4,417 pounds, while towing capacity tops out at 5,100 pounds.

As far as its most direct competition, the 2014 Ram ProMaster faces the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Nissan NV. Both also offer available tall-roof architectures. The Benz is considerably more expensive, however, and offers only diesel power, while the Nissan is more competitively priced and offers a choice of two gas engines, including a V8. All are very capable workhorses, and we'd suggest cross-shopping them to determine which one best suits your specific needs.