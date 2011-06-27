  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram Promaster Cargo Van
  4. Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive cargo space
  • low step-in height
  • available fuel-efficient diesel engine.
  • Steering wheel doesn't offer tilt adjustment.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Ram Promaster Cargo Van for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Range
$17,321 - $23,900
Used Promaster Cargo Van for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its sensible European roots, the 2014 Ram ProMaster full-size cargo van stands as a strong choice for American consumers, giving them a space-efficient design with a user-friendly interior and solid powertrain choices.

Vehicle overview

European cargo and passenger van manufacturers have long known that it's more space-efficient to go up than it is to go out. These European vans may look odd compared to traditional American vans, but there's no ignoring their advantages, namely a lot more interior volume for a given footprint and the luxury of a high ceiling that allows even taller adults to walk around inside without stooping. For much of the 2000s, the Dodge brand had just such a van in the Mercedes-built Sprinter. Now, because of Fiat's ownership of Chrysler, we're getting a second go-around with the 2014 Ram ProMaster.

The 2014 Ram ProMaster is based on the Fiat Ducato, a workhorse that has been popular in Europe for decades. It measures up to 20 inches taller than a traditional domestic van and uses a space-efficient front-wheel-drive layout and partial unibody construction (as opposed to full body-on-frame). This translates to massive interior volume, a tight turning circle and a lowest-in-class step-in height. This cavernous space makes it easier for upfitters (companies that modify cargo vans for plumbers and electricians) to put in all their handy features while still allowing plenty of room for folks to move around. The tall architecture and resulting seating position also provides a commanding view of the road, and the ProMaster's snub-nose design also means easier maneuverability in tight quarters.

Another European trait is available diesel power, as the optional 3.0-liter diesel four-cylinder promises notably better fuel economy than a gas-chugging V8 while still providing nearly 300 pound-feet of torque to handle heavy loads. The standard 3.6-liter V6 is no slouch, though, and its strong 280 horsepower promises quicker acceleration than the diesel. Maximum hauling and towing capacities are more than competitive, as the ProMaster is able to haul payloads of up to 4,417 pounds, while towing capacity tops out at 5,100 pounds.

As far as its most direct competition, the 2014 Ram ProMaster faces the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Nissan NV. Both also offer available tall-roof architectures. The Benz is considerably more expensive, however, and offers only diesel power, while the Nissan is more competitively priced and offers a choice of two gas engines, including a V8. All are very capable workhorses, and we'd suggest cross-shopping them to determine which one best suits your specific needs.

2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van models

The 2014 Ram ProMaster is a full-size cargo van that comes in three main trim levels: 1500, 2500 and 3500. The 1500 is available with a low or high roof option, while the 2500 and 3500 are only available with the high roof. The 1500 is offered in 118- and 136-inch wheelbases while the 2500 offers a choice of 136- and 159-inch wheelbases. The 3500 is only offered with the 159-inch wheelbase, with a longer-body configuration for extra cargo space available as well.

Standard features for all include 16-inch steel wheels, a passenger-side sliding side door, air-conditioning, cloth bucket seats, power front windows, power locks, keyless entry, a telescoping (but not tilt-adjustable) steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with USB and auxiliary audio jack.

Available options include alloy wheels, foglights, a driver-side sliding door, windows for the side and rear doors, power folding/heated sideview mirrors, an alarm system, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a cargo partition (with or without a sliding window), navigation, heated seats, swivel seats, a suspension driver seat, adjustable lumbar support, a double passenger seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded audio with Bluetooth and steering-wheel-mounted controls, satellite radio, cruise control and interior wall paneling.

There are also a number of packages including a Premium Appearance group (bright grille and foglights), a Driver Convenience package (overhead shelf and locking glovebox) and a Cargo Convenience group (cargo net and sidewall tie-down rings).

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Ram ProMaster is a new cargo van that comes to Ram showrooms by way of Fiat.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all Ram ProMasters is a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 280 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Optional is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel four with 174 hp and 295 lb-ft paired to a six-speed automated manual transmission. Properly equipped, the ProMaster can handle payloads of up to 4,417 pounds (this number varies depending on the configuration you choose) and tow up to 5,100 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Ram ProMaster include front side and side curtain airbags, antilock disc brakes, hill start assist, stability control (with trailer sway control) and traction control. Optional features include a roadside safety kit, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Driving

The high, cab-forward driving position on the 2014 Ram ProMaster gives you a good perspective of the road ahead, making it easy to park and navigate tight urban areas. The tall seats and the lack of tilt adjustment on the steering wheel can make finding a driving position more difficult for taller operators, however.

Thanks to a tight turning circle, the ProMaster feels maneuverable and nimble in city driving conditions. Whether you choose the base V6 or the turbodiesel four-cylinder, payload numbers for the ProMaster are high, contributing to its versatility as a work van. Yet it still drives comfortably, with a relatively smooth ride quality that seems more like that of a minivan than a traditional work van.

Interior

The 2014 Ram ProMaster's interior is an example of no-nonsense functionality. Instruments are large and clear, with a multifunction display centered between the speedometer and tachometer. Climate controls are of the tried-and-true three-knob design, while the audio system and optional navigation system are mounted up high on the center stack. Long hours on the road are eased via well-bolstered captain's chairs and an abundance of handy cupholders and cubbies.

The ProMaster's immense cargo area -- up to 530 cubic feet -- offers plenty of customization possibilities. From the factory there is a choice of solid or windowed walls and rear doors, and the interior walls can be fitted with paneling. Upfitters will have plenty of space to work with for installing shelves, cabinets, cages, work benches and the like.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van.

5(11%)
4(8%)
3(12%)
2(19%)
1(50%)
2.1
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2014 Ram Promaster 3500 - for expediting
Cornel Plescan,06/01/2016
3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Many people leaves reviews and empty their frustration, but I want to share this: I bought my 2014 Ram Promaster 3500 cargo van in March 2015, at 140 miles, today June 1st, 2016 have already 125 600 miles. ...I am spending most of my time on the road doing expediting. .. I tried to make it as much as comfortable for me, which this van can offer you good option... My dissapointments are: 1...not very good on fuel 2...over 3,000 lbs doesn't perform well 3...the A/C is not powerful enough if you are in heat zones 4....at 125,000 the transmission broke down after I went to dealer and did the flush, just after two weeks, and of course is not in a warranty anymore 5....not enough parts, hard to find parts and accessories, even the air filters expensive but hard to find even at the dealer 6.....start leaking trough the roof when sits under the rain 7....many dealers are not equipped or authorized to work on these vans 8....the headlights low beam light bulbs every 4-5 weeks are burning 9...around 275000 broke down lifters replaced, soon after alternator, battery, drive axle. Any repairs are very expensive and poorly done no matter where it was done AZ, NM, MI, NY, IN, MO My advice, do your homework before thinking of buying it, I don't recommend it
this van is the biggest mistake buying it it pure
Ronnie B,09/22/2016
3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
1 brakes . rotors pad gone within 7000 miles 2 airbag light on within 1968 miles never fixed from the dealer suspension went when was 14000 miles both fronts dealer asked $1500 Each to repair 4 the dealer cannot even do an oil change as they have no lift for it which is sad 5 headlights low and high beams replaced within the first week around 700 miles 6 chassis cracked in the middle of the van water gets in . 7 never did the recalls as they have no place where to d oit and not a person to work on this junks .. i still owe money to this piece of crap van and loosing a lot as i do use it for work 6 days a week DO NOT BUY THIS JUNK i was never a fan of dodge Chrysler cars/vans always had a bad vibe about this cars but this one PROVED ME I WAS RIGHT
Bought new
Manny,07/29/2018
2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This cargo van was purchased for a small contracting business. Almost immediately we started experiencing issues. The doorhandles we’re not working properly and could not open the sliding door. The front headlights are constantly burning out, the rear stop lights keep constantly burning out, the interior cargo lights keep burning out, rear defroster stoped working, the hinges on the doors are loose and will fall off, at 54,000 I had to replace the radiator fan ($998.00) now I am hearing a ticking noise in the engine which the dealer is telling me will need to open the engine to correct issue (at no charge). I have replaced brakes and rotors twice since I own it at $1000. Per time. Front stuts need changing (leaking oil). Very disappointed. Also the upkeep is VERY EXPENSIVE. This van can carry a ton of cargo but falls apart easily. I would not buy again.
Great Van, Just Hope it Doesn't Break
dlam1995,05/01/2015
2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Don't get me wrong, our Promaster has been easily one of our best preforming vans... When it doesn't need to be fixed. A few months back, we got it back from the local body shop after it had been t-boned in an accident. Recently, the front end on the same side it was hit on in the prior accident. Our mechanic found that the strut mount had failed, so he called to get the part. Our wait time? Two months (projected to be available on June 30th) just for that rubber block. Our work in the heating field means we need to be mobile, and we can't afford to loose that mobility. You'd figure that you would actually be able to get parts for a new vehicle. If you can't get parts, don't bother.
See all 26 reviews of the 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van

Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Overview

The Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van is offered in the following submodels: Promaster Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof is priced between $23,872 and$23,900 with odometer readings between 76473 and132208 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof is priced between $17,321 and$17,321 with odometer readings between 96422 and96422 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof is priced between $20,000 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 80500 and80500 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2014 Promaster Cargo Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,321 and mileage as low as 76473 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van.

Can't find a used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram Promaster Cargo Van for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,851.

Find a used Ram for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,841.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram Promaster Cargo Van for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,583.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,449.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ram lease specials
Check out Ram Promaster Cargo Van lease specials

Related Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles