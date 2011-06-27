  1. Home
2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Review

Pros & Cons

  • Front-wheel-drive configuration offers improved low-traction performance and tight turning radius
  • Wide variety of body styles to suit a range of business needs
  • Available on-board internet connection
  • Up to 5,160 pounds of payload capacity
  • Less towing capacity than other full-size vans
  • Unrefined ride quality, even for a van
  • Hard to find a comfortable driving position
  • Clunky automatic transmission on diesel models
List Price
$22,000
Used Promaster Cargo Van for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

In the last several years, few vehicles have changed as dramatically as the big American van. Traditional models based on heavy-duty pickup frames and components have largely given way to lighter, narrower and taller vans that are more efficient, easier to drive and safer.

One of the most unusual of these new big vans is the 2017 Ram ProMaster, a space-efficient, front-wheel-drive van that competes in a class dominated by rear-wheel-drive competitors. There are 1500, 2500 and 3500 versions offering varying levels of capability. There are also two wheelbase choices for the 1500 and 2500, low- and high-roof options for the 1500 and an extended-body option for the 3500 series. Most ProMaster cargo vans will have the higher roof, which gives the van a tall but tidy profile that maximizes cargo volume and permits users to stand upright inside the van.

One of the most distinctive things about the ProMaster cargo van is its very short hood, made possible by its front-wheel-drive layout. Forward visibility is excellent, and executing tight turns is less stressful than in other vans. A downside to the Ram's front-wheel-drive setup is a lower tow rating than its rivals, but payload capacity — arguably more important to most cargo van users — is just as stout as the competition. Depending on how it's equipped, the ProMaster can shoulder up to 5,160 pounds. Ram's capable 3.6-liter gasoline V6 engine delivers the highest load limits, while the available 3.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder returns better fuel economy.

Although the Ram ProMaster is a compelling pick for a cargo van, you'll want to investigate its competitors including the Ford Transit, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and the Nissan NV. All of them offer a wide array of configurations, engines and features to suit various business needs.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Ram ProMaster include front, side and side curtain airbags, antilock disc brakes, hill start assist, stability control (with trailer sway control) and traction control. Optional features include rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van models

The 2017 Ram ProMaster cargo van (the passenger version, the Window Van, is reviewed separately) comes in three main trim levels: 1500, 2500 and 3500. The 1500 offers two wheelbase lengths (118 or 136 inches) and a low- or high-roof option. The 2500 also offers two wheelbases (136 and 159 inches) but comes with the high roof only. The 3500 offers just one wheelbase — 159 inches — but can be ordered with an extra-long body configuration (250 inches versus the standard 236) for additional cargo space. The 3500 also comes with the high roof only.

Standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, a passenger-side sliding door, air-conditioning, cloth bucket seats, power front windows, power locks, keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a four-speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs.

Available options include alloy wheels, foglights, daytime running lights, a driver-side sliding door, windows for the side and rear doors, power-folding/heated sideview mirrors, an alarm system, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, a cargo partition (with or without a sliding window), heated seats, swivel seats, a suspension driver seat, adjustable lumbar support, a double-passenger seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, interior wall paneling and various add-ons aimed at upfitters, including 20-amp auxiliary instrument panel switches and auxiliary battery preparation.

You can also get satellite radio and an upgraded audio system with a Uconnect 5-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice commands, steering-wheel-mounted controls and, for an additional cost, GPS navigation and internet connectivity.

There are several options packages, including the Premium Appearance package (chrome grille and foglights), the Interior Convenience package (overhead shelf, under-seat storage tray and locking glovebox), the Cargo Convenience group (cargo net and sidewall tie-down rings) and a towing package.

Standard on all 2017 Ram ProMasters is a 3.6-liter V6 engine that generates 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Optional is a 3.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel with 174 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It's also paired with a six-speed automatic (though technically this one is a single-clutch automatic transmission).

Properly equipped, the ProMaster can handle payloads of up to 5,160 pounds (payload capacity varies according to configuration) and tow up to 5,100 pounds. The Ram ProMaster's payload capacity is competitive for the class, but its tow rating is significantly lower than those of its rear-wheel-drive competitors.

Commercial vans like the 2017 Ram ProMaster cargo van are not subject to the conventional fuel economy testing by the Environmental Protection Agency and do not have published EPA mpg ratings.

Driving

It's remarkable how much more confidence you can have in piloting a large van when the hood is short and you sit high above it. That's the perspective from the 2017 Ram ProMaster cargo van's driver seat. Light steering and a relatively compact turning circle offer further encouragement, making the van feel exceptionally maneuverable, even in city traffic. Drivers still need to exercise caution when reversing, however, even with the optional rearview camera helping out.

We like both of the available engines. The standard 3.6-liter gasoline V6 comes straight from Chrysler's car lineup, so it's smooth, quiet and much more refined than you'd expect of a commercial van. The four-cylinder turbodiesel engine's forte is efficiency and low-speed pulling power. It's noisier than the gasoline engine, especially until it warms up, and the transmission it's paired with is unusually clunky through the gears.

Interior

The 2017 Ram ProMaster interior is all about function. The gauges are large and clear, with a multifunction display centered between the speedometer and tachometer. Climate control is a straightforward, three-knob layout for temperature, fan speed and directional control. Nothing fancy, all utility, and it works for the needs of its users.

Extended stints behind the wheel are eased by well-bolstered captain's chairs (you can order them with optional swivel mounts), but the lack of a tilting steering column might yield a less than optimal driving position for some drivers. Audio controls are mounted high on the dash, and the optional 5-inch Uconnect touchscreen audio system is a worthwhile upgrade for those who plan to make long trips in the van.

Cargo capacity ranges from 259 cubic feet of cargo on the 1500 low-roof model to 463 cubic feet on the extended-length 3500 van. Although that space doesn't match the Ford Transit's maximum of 487 cubic feet, the ProMaster vans still offer cavernous space to accommodate all manner of cargo or customized upfitter components. There are also plenty of well-placed cupholders, nooks, and storage areas.

As you might expect, the 2017 ProMaster can be ordered with solid walls and rear doors or with a choice of windows. Some buyers will find the optional sliding rear door on the driver side a boon for easy entry to the cargo area.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van.

5(19%)
4(5%)
3(9%)
2(38%)
1(29%)
2.5
21 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Electrical Nightmare!
Preacher,11/28/2018
3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
My van from the time I bought it in June of 2017 has been an electrical night mare. I have had a module replaced, headlights bulbs replaced, bulb on top of cab 6replaced, body ECM module replaced, warning lights coming on in the instrument panel, and other problems. I called Promaster and they know about these problems but they aren't doing a recall. The Promaster Rep told me this module has been on Service Call since January of this year. My van has been to the dealership 5 times and it still isn't fixed. The dealership told me they were going to have to bring in a Specialist from Promaster. I am fed up with these issues. My van is the best driving van I ever had only if I could keep driving it. Preacher I was just given this number by Promaster Service Rep 18883274236. This number goes to an organization called NHTSA. This organization is the ones who file recalls. I ask anyone that has a problem with their Promaster to call the number above. Out of 125 reviews I have found 98 % of the consumers have had the very same problem I am having.
I own 9 of these. Run away, Run away, Run away.
ATEC,04/08/2018
2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I am a fleet owner and purchased several of these because they are very functional with a great overall design and platform. They safely handle a lot of weight and have superior freight space. They are actually kind of fun to drive because you are setting way up high like an old flat nosed tractor. They are front wheel drive and do pretty good in the snow and ice and gas mileage is far superior to the others. So it sounds great right?, so why the poor review? What a piece of JUNK! Headlight bulbs are about every 6 weeks, headlight capsules melting right onto the bulbs at the tune of a $1000 per occurrence. The factory built in Jake brake is so overly sensitive that even empty on the slightest of down grades it is downshifting abruptly and the rpms shoot up to 4500. There is coolant loss that apparently is impossible to detect? Lifter knock will form around 85,000 miles faithfully. I have had so many problem with these I know the Ram customer care rep by name and memorized her extension. I put 200k bumper to bumper warranties on them at the tune of $5,000 each, which is great but between actually trying to get them in for service within 3 to 4 days, waiting for parts for days and crazy expensive repairs it is a constant nightmare and almost not even worth it. Then once they are repaired they try to get out of warranty by saying it is maintenance or normal wear and tear. In general Ram dealers are the pits for service work, usually only having 1 or maybe 2 techs who are even "certified" to work on the Promaster. The worst is Ram knows these problems exist and take no responsibility or have figured out any fixes for it. I have a dealer service bulletin I "acquired" outlining the problem but they refuse to recall it. The 2018 engineering marvel to remedy the problem..... they eliminated the daytime running lights and put the old headlight manual on and off switch. Ram customer care will help pay for the premature repairs a couple times but after one or two you are on your own. I am not brand loyal, and had no preconceived brand bias one way or the other. It is on very seldom occasion that I leave reviews on any products, but the Promaster is deeply flawed when it comes to durability. I have a few Ford Transits, the cargo space in narrower, they are rear wheel drive and about 2-3 miles per gallon less but very reliable. The 2016 Transit that has 305,000 miles on it has had less cost in repairs then the 2017 Promaster with 45,000 miles. Chevy Cutaways are bulky with poor gas mpg but cheap, quick and easy to fix. The Chevy Cutaways typically need transmissions at about 150k miles, but they are readily available and takes about 5 hours at the dealership (GM crate one installed for about $3200 - $3700) I will not be buying another Promaster and I hope this review helps any business owner out there make a better choice for your business needs.
Headlights are junk
Roger,04/20/2018
3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Try the ford. Promaster replaced coil packs two times-headlights-are junk replace headlight once a month engine rattle transmission shifts up and down all the time
Just wanted to add ...
Rade,11/08/2018
2500 High Roof w/159" WB 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Before you buy this van read all bed reviews and run away because I wanted to feel pleasure driving everyday in my new van, instead its very anoying. I still have 2 ford e350s with over 150000 mile that start and drive smother then new PRO MASTER. I am not joking. Instead I decided to buy one with 10k miles. So far from all above reviews I didn't experience bulb changing yet. Don't get me wrong, I love this van. Great cargo space, good handling, ok gas mileage( i am electrical contractor and don't have to many things in the back and get around 14 miles per galon. Price more affordable then ford vans I drove for years and swear by them. This is stuff that happened to me in less then 10k miles: -First 15 second in the morning are very shaky and rough for engine(starts like some used cars after 100k miles). Coolant leak on coolant bottle that was changed under warranty and still leaking on the radiator(common issue with this vans, they told me at dealer place) and should be changed under warranty. And yes, they have only one certified guy in this place and wait time is over two to tree weeks just to get appointment. Transmission wait time is at least 2 to 4 weeks (dealers information because I have transmission issues already with 19000 miles). Started as big kick once,that I was thinking that's it, I am not moving any more. After that one started to kicking when you put it in drive or reverse, then same day I lost 4th and 5th speed. I head to park on side of road and shut it of, turned it on and then went away and started shifting again, and yes I tried to move to manual shifting mode before I stoped but it would not do anything(it would stay in D on the dash). Couple of days after same big kick in between 1st and 2nd gear. Just today alternator started acting. When key is turned you would hear only click and nothing would happened for first couple of times. It looks like brake fluid is leaking because when I go down the hill brake warning turns on(low oil level). Back door don't close on lower side all the time(stay lose every 4th time). Very rough shifting from first to second and 4th to 5th and 6th specially after downshifting. Forget about complaints about bad layout of coffee holders and crazy downshifting when you go down the hill or missing telescoping tilt (weird position of the steering wheel). Second time since I bought it I was at the dealer, there is no transmission codes, there is some for not being able to turn on the engine. So I have to go back there Monday morning. I am sure that this will probably be the last Chrysler vehicle in my life because I experienced more problems in 9000 miles than ever before in my life. Every time I sit in my new van I think what is next. Very stressful. Hopefully you will be smarter or you will suffer because of your decisions. Good luck. Update-January, 2019. Story does not end here :). Clicking noise of alternator almost left me in the customer driveway because because van did not want to start. So after over 50 tries finally did start the engine and I got back to my driveway where after another couple of days and another 100 tries did start and I took it to the dealer. Same story at dealer that they are over the roof with vans and one technician. Took them almost two weeks to replace starter that was bad and replace leaking radiator and I've been told that they did not have time to check transmission because there is to many vans in. Ok, I got my van back and couple of weeks after I still lose coolant and have drop of my van today back to the dealer. Transmission bucking is even worst and I experienced noise couple of times again and just wait for the day when it is going to give up. My current mileage is 21700 and I am already thinking how to get rid of this van because I just don't trust it.
See all 21 reviews of the 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van features & specs

More about the 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van

Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Overview

The Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van is offered in the following submodels: Promaster Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof is priced between $22,000 and$22,000 with odometer readings between 24038 and24038 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2017 Promaster Cargo Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,000 and mileage as low as 24038 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van.

Can't find a used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram Promaster Cargo Van for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,064.

Find a used Ram for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,744.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram Promaster Cargo Van for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,896.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,179.

