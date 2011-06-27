Before you buy this van read all bed reviews and run away because I wanted to feel pleasure driving everyday in my new van, instead its very anoying. I still have 2 ford e350s with over 150000 mile that start and drive smother then new PRO MASTER. I am not joking. Instead I decided to buy one with 10k miles. So far from all above reviews I didn't experience bulb changing yet. Don't get me wrong, I love this van. Great cargo space, good handling, ok gas mileage( i am electrical contractor and don't have to many things in the back and get around 14 miles per galon. Price more affordable then ford vans I drove for years and swear by them. This is stuff that happened to me in less then 10k miles: -First 15 second in the morning are very shaky and rough for engine(starts like some used cars after 100k miles). Coolant leak on coolant bottle that was changed under warranty and still leaking on the radiator(common issue with this vans, they told me at dealer place) and should be changed under warranty. And yes, they have only one certified guy in this place and wait time is over two to tree weeks just to get appointment. Transmission wait time is at least 2 to 4 weeks (dealers information because I have transmission issues already with 19000 miles). Started as big kick once,that I was thinking that's it, I am not moving any more. After that one started to kicking when you put it in drive or reverse, then same day I lost 4th and 5th speed. I head to park on side of road and shut it of, turned it on and then went away and started shifting again, and yes I tried to move to manual shifting mode before I stoped but it would not do anything(it would stay in D on the dash). Couple of days after same big kick in between 1st and 2nd gear. Just today alternator started acting. When key is turned you would hear only click and nothing would happened for first couple of times. It looks like brake fluid is leaking because when I go down the hill brake warning turns on(low oil level). Back door don't close on lower side all the time(stay lose every 4th time). Very rough shifting from first to second and 4th to 5th and 6th specially after downshifting. Forget about complaints about bad layout of coffee holders and crazy downshifting when you go down the hill or missing telescoping tilt (weird position of the steering wheel). Second time since I bought it I was at the dealer, there is no transmission codes, there is some for not being able to turn on the engine. So I have to go back there Monday morning. I am sure that this will probably be the last Chrysler vehicle in my life because I experienced more problems in 9000 miles than ever before in my life. Every time I sit in my new van I think what is next. Very stressful. Hopefully you will be smarter or you will suffer because of your decisions. Good luck. Update-January, 2019. Story does not end here :). Clicking noise of alternator almost left me in the customer driveway because because van did not want to start. So after over 50 tries finally did start the engine and I got back to my driveway where after another couple of days and another 100 tries did start and I took it to the dealer. Same story at dealer that they are over the roof with vans and one technician. Took them almost two weeks to replace starter that was bad and replace leaking radiator and I've been told that they did not have time to check transmission because there is to many vans in. Ok, I got my van back and couple of weeks after I still lose coolant and have drop of my van today back to the dealer. Transmission bucking is even worst and I experienced noise couple of times again and just wait for the day when it is going to give up. My current mileage is 21700 and I am already thinking how to get rid of this van because I just don't trust it.

