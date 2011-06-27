Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix Consumer Reviews
2006 Grand Prix GT Supercharged
I have had this car for over 2 years now, and I must say I love it. I honestly don't know how I stumbled upon it because I was initially looking for either a Maxima, or a Charger. Somehow I stumbled upon this car and it is awesome. It looks awesome and turns heads all of the time because it is different. Mine (all black with black interior) is rare where I am and I haven't seen one like it around. People love riding in it, and my wife loves to drive it. It's very comfortable to drive, and I have never had any issues with it. The 3800 motor in it is a legend in the car world, and mechanics salivate when they see the 3800 v6 it wrapped with headers and a supercharger.
190,000 Miles Later......
Yes, what it said. I put 190,000+ miles on my Pontiac. Bought it 4.5 years ago, just traded it and I miss it horribly. No mechanical trouble except basic maintenance and 1 thermostat. Paint stood up well to the test of time. Only thing interior wise is my dashboard cracked a little way up by the window. Other than that, stayed great. Seats didn't tear, rug didn't wear out. The engine gave you enough power to get where you needed to go quickly. I wish Pontiac had stuck around. I would have bought another.
Wonderful Pontiac
2 1/2 half years experience, 31500 miles. Replaced the battery this week, no other issues. Changed Bridgestones for Goodyear Eagle F1 A/S - 10,000 miles on the Goodyears, just do it. Upgrades - K&N Series 63 intake system, Magnaflow muffers (yeah they sound mean), upgraded floor mats and piano black dash trim kit. Adding LED taillights soon. White exterior/sand ultra lux leather interior. No Nav or optional paint. A+ build quality. Have some fun? Disconnect the battery overnight - drive the GXP hard the next day over several drive cycles. Becomes a REAL hot rod (I promise). Rare model - turns heads. Almost 20 mpg town w/27 highway. Wanna race?
2 year Evaluation
Bought my 06 Grand Prix back in 2009 and it has served me well. the 3.8L is very reliable, powerfull, and sounds amazing once the hammer is dropped. The ride is very comfortable, no complaints there. The exterior is gorgeus, sexy if I may say. Interior material quality: The cheap plastics, thanks GM, is ok but very difficult to shine up and keep good. In the future I will customize the interior with Blk leather and dark wood trim so that will be my solution. Fuel economy is great highway wise (28mpg), the city is satisfactory if you don't speed and suddenly accelerate. Repairs: Just a alternator and a upcoming brake job. 18+car= havoc. Overall I am very impressed with my Pontiac and love it.
Review after 4 years of reliable and fun performance
I aquired my 2006 Grand Prix(base) in March 2009 and I have to say it is an excellent performer and reliable daily driver. In the time that I have owned my Gp, I have had little to no problems with it. The car can definitely makes a daily drive exciting with it's 200hp-230 torque as it has defeated many a foe. It also responds very well to modifications, I've placed a CAI, ZZP 304 SS headers, downpipe, and catback with Flowmaster Super 44s. It sounds badass to finalize. My friends praise its quickness and superb ride quality on the road, its a bliss to drive daily and a joy when the go-pedal is abused. In short, it is an excellent car and I would reccomend one to all.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Prix
Related Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons