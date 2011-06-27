Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix Consumer Reviews

2006 Grand Prix GT Supercharged dcole08 , 04/14/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have had this car for over 2 years now, and I must say I love it. I honestly don't know how I stumbled upon it because I was initially looking for either a Maxima, or a Charger. Somehow I stumbled upon this car and it is awesome. It looks awesome and turns heads all of the time because it is different. Mine (all black with black interior) is rare where I am and I haven't seen one like it around. People love riding in it, and my wife loves to drive it. It's very comfortable to drive, and I have never had any issues with it. The 3800 motor in it is a legend in the car world, and mechanics salivate when they see the 3800 v6 it wrapped with headers and a supercharger. Report Abuse

190,000 Miles Later...... rose38478 , 06/17/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Yes, what it said. I put 190,000+ miles on my Pontiac. Bought it 4.5 years ago, just traded it and I miss it horribly. No mechanical trouble except basic maintenance and 1 thermostat. Paint stood up well to the test of time. Only thing interior wise is my dashboard cracked a little way up by the window. Other than that, stayed great. Seats didn't tear, rug didn't wear out. The engine gave you enough power to get where you needed to go quickly. I wish Pontiac had stuck around. I would have bought another. Report Abuse

Wonderful Pontiac Bob , 06/07/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful 2 1/2 half years experience, 31500 miles. Replaced the battery this week, no other issues. Changed Bridgestones for Goodyear Eagle F1 A/S - 10,000 miles on the Goodyears, just do it. Upgrades - K&N Series 63 intake system, Magnaflow muffers (yeah they sound mean), upgraded floor mats and piano black dash trim kit. Adding LED taillights soon. White exterior/sand ultra lux leather interior. No Nav or optional paint. A+ build quality. Have some fun? Disconnect the battery overnight - drive the GXP hard the next day over several drive cycles. Becomes a REAL hot rod (I promise). Rare model - turns heads. Almost 20 mpg town w/27 highway. Wanna race? Report Abuse

2 year Evaluation 06gp , 12/20/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought my 06 Grand Prix back in 2009 and it has served me well. the 3.8L is very reliable, powerfull, and sounds amazing once the hammer is dropped. The ride is very comfortable, no complaints there. The exterior is gorgeus, sexy if I may say. Interior material quality: The cheap plastics, thanks GM, is ok but very difficult to shine up and keep good. In the future I will customize the interior with Blk leather and dark wood trim so that will be my solution. Fuel economy is great highway wise (28mpg), the city is satisfactory if you don't speed and suddenly accelerate. Repairs: Just a alternator and a upcoming brake job. 18+car= havoc. Overall I am very impressed with my Pontiac and love it. Report Abuse