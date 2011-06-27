Vehicle overview

Although 2007 marks just the third year of the Pontiac G6, a number of changes should further boost its appeal among style-conscious and performance-minded shoppers. Based on GM's "Epsilon" platform, the G6 shares its basic architecture with the Chevrolet Malibu Maxx, itself a lengthened version of the Malibu sedan. As such, the Pontiac G6 offers passengers plenty of room to stretch out thanks to its long, 112.3-inch wheelbase. In addition, that generous span also makes for a smooth and stable ride. This year brings more power for the base 3.5-liter V6, which provides up to 224 horsepower, while the performance leader GTP gets a new 3.6-liter 252-hp mill. Another improvement is the adoption of hydraulic power steering in the GT, which promises more road feel than the former numb electric setup that only the base sedan retains.

Along with eye-catching style, the 2007 Pontiac G6 offers sun worshippers a rare option, a retractable-hardtop convertible. One of just two such vehicles offered for under $30,000, (the VW Eos is the other) the G6 convertible's retractable hardtop promises the security, styling and quietness of a coupe when the top is up. The transformation to alfresco mode takes place in fewer than 30 seconds with the touch of a button, and the car's rear seat is still roomy enough for two adults. The main drawback to this hardtop design is that it takes up considerable trunk space when lowered.

While the spotlight may be on the G6 convertible, the G6 coupes and sedans hold their own in the midsize car class as well. With more performance on tap, in addition to its spacious cabin, unique features and competitive pricing, the stylish 2007 Pontiac G6 lineup offers enticing alternatives to status quo choices like the Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry.