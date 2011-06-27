  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac G6
  4. Used 2007 Pontiac G6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(245)
Appraise this car

2007 Pontiac G6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious rear seat, peppy yet fuel-efficient V6 engines, sporty suspension tuning, retractable hardtop in convertible model, available panoramic sunroof in sedan.
  • Some low-grade interior plastics, numb electric steering in base sedan, panoramic sunroof eats up rear-seat headroom.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Pontiac G6 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Estimate
$1,627 - $3,188
Used G6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With the 2007 Pontiac G6, GM's performance division offers an enticing entry in the midsize sedan, coupe and convertible segments thanks to distinctive features (including a retracting hardtop for the convertible), sharp styling, a roomy interior and solid performance.

Vehicle overview

Although 2007 marks just the third year of the Pontiac G6, a number of changes should further boost its appeal among style-conscious and performance-minded shoppers. Based on GM's "Epsilon" platform, the G6 shares its basic architecture with the Chevrolet Malibu Maxx, itself a lengthened version of the Malibu sedan. As such, the Pontiac G6 offers passengers plenty of room to stretch out thanks to its long, 112.3-inch wheelbase. In addition, that generous span also makes for a smooth and stable ride. This year brings more power for the base 3.5-liter V6, which provides up to 224 horsepower, while the performance leader GTP gets a new 3.6-liter 252-hp mill. Another improvement is the adoption of hydraulic power steering in the GT, which promises more road feel than the former numb electric setup that only the base sedan retains.

Along with eye-catching style, the 2007 Pontiac G6 offers sun worshippers a rare option, a retractable-hardtop convertible. One of just two such vehicles offered for under $30,000, (the VW Eos is the other) the G6 convertible's retractable hardtop promises the security, styling and quietness of a coupe when the top is up. The transformation to alfresco mode takes place in fewer than 30 seconds with the touch of a button, and the car's rear seat is still roomy enough for two adults. The main drawback to this hardtop design is that it takes up considerable trunk space when lowered.

While the spotlight may be on the G6 convertible, the G6 coupes and sedans hold their own in the midsize car class as well. With more performance on tap, in addition to its spacious cabin, unique features and competitive pricing, the stylish 2007 Pontiac G6 lineup offers enticing alternatives to status quo choices like the Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry.

2007 Pontiac G6 models

The 2007 Pontiac G6 four-door sedan is available in four trim levels: Value Leader (known as "base w/1SV"), G6 (known as "base"), GT and GTP. Coupes come in either GT or GTP trims and the convertible comes only as a GT. The G6 Value Leader sedan comes surprisingly well equipped with 16-inch wheels; air-conditioning; power windows, locks and mirrors; a 60/40-split-folding rear seat; a CD player; a four-way power driver seat and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel. The standard G6 adds 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control and keyless entry. The GT adds an eight-speaker Monsoon sound system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, foglamps, a sport-tuned suspension, a rear spoiler and chrome wheels. Pontiac G6 GTPs feature 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler (sedan only), automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, XM satellite radio and a six-way power driver seat.

Notable options include a remote start system, power-adjustable pedals and OnStar telematics. There are also a few theme packages available. The Sun and Sound Package outfits the G6 with an in-dash CD changer and a sunroof. On the standard G6 sedan, opting for the Sport Package adds the 3.5-liter V6, antilock disc brakes and hydraulic power steering. For the GT trim, this package adds the 3.9 V6, 18-inch wheels, stability control and a six-speed manual transmission. The Premium Package for the GT and GTP trims features leather seating, heated front seats and remote vehicle start.

2007 Highlights

For the 2007 Pontiac G6, there are substantial under-the-skin changes. The GTP version, which is now offered as a coupe or sedan only, is powerful this year, thanks to a new, all-aluminum 3.6-liter V6 with variable valve timing. The engine produces 252 horsepower and is matched to a new six-speed automatic transmission. The engine in last year's GTP, a 3.9-liter V6, is now an upgrade option for the GT trim. Pontiac has also increased the output for the GT's standard 3.5-liter V6 by 23 hp this year (16 hp for convertible models). Other G6 changes for 2007 include expanded availability of side curtain airbags, hydraulic power steering for GT models (versus the former numb-feeling electric power setup) and a couple of new sport- and luxury-themed packages.

Performance & mpg

Standard power for the base sedans (Value Leader and G6) comes from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 169 hp and 162 pound-feet of torque. The standard G6 sedan is eligible for an optional 3.5-liter V6, which puts out 224 hp and 220 lb-ft (217 hp and 217 lb-ft in the GT convertible). All GT cars have this V6 as standard equipment. A four-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels is standard with either of these engines. Optional on the GT is a 3.9-liter V6 (240 hp, 240 lb-ft) that can be paired with the standard four-speed auto or an optional six-speed manual transmission. The performance-oriented GTP series comes with a 252-hp (251 lb-ft) 3.6-liter V6 matched to a six-speed automatic that offers manual-shift capability. Fuel economy ratings for the 3.5-liter V6 are impressive at 21 mpg city, 29 mpg highway.

In terms of power, the four-cylinder Pontiac G6 compares favorably with competitors' base engines but is lacking in refinement. The fuel-efficient 3.5-liter V6 offers plenty of torque down low for easy passing and merging, but can also get a bit thrashy at high revs. The 3.9-liter V6 offers plenty of power and the attraction of a six-speed manual gearbox. Alas, the transmission's shifter is rather clunky to operate. As expected, the GTP offers the most performance and sophistication with its impressive output and manually shiftable automatic transmission.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes are standard on all 2007 Pontiac G6s, while ABS and traction control are standard on all but the Value Leader ("base w/1SV") and standard G6 sedans. You can get ABS as an option on the standard sedan, but it's not available at all on the Value Leader. Full-length side curtain airbags are standard on every G6 except the convertible. Front seat-mounted side airbags are optional on all but the Value Leader. The GTP features a standard stability control system ("StabiliTrak"), which is optional on the GT.

In NHTSA crash testing, the G6 sedan and coupe earned five stars (the best rating possible) for protection of the driver in frontal impacts and four stars for protection of the front passenger. Side-impact testing in a sedan equipped with the side airbags resulted in five stars for front and rear passengers. In IIHS crash testing, the G6 sedan received a top score of "Good" for its protection in frontal-offset impacts. Side-impact tests conducted by that agency resulted in an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest) on a G6 with the side-curtain airbags. However, those without the side airbags rated "Poor," the lowest possible score.

Driving

With hydraulic power steering now standard on the GT and GTP and optional on the standard G6 sedan, our previous gripe about the G6's numb steering feel (due to the electric power-assist system) has been addressed on all but the Value Leader sedan. Regardless of trim level, the G6's suspension returns a surprisingly sporty ride, which is taken to a higher level in the more firmly sprung GT and GTP. Choose either one and you'll enjoy flat, composed cornering with a minimum of body sway while pressing on a twisty road. The G6's solid platform makes for a flex-free ride over the bumps and the convertible's insulated hardtop allows the G6 drop top to rival the coupe for serenity while cruising at freeway speeds.

Interior

The interior of the Pontiac G6 features stylish seating with generous side bolsters to hold you in place during aggressive cornering. The gauges showcase Pontiac's signature red type, and are set in an attractive cluster with chrome rings. Plenty of chrome and faux metal accents brighten up the interior. Materials quality is a step below class standards, with cheap plastics on the dash and console. A unique option on the G6 sedan is a panoramic sunroof that opens in four sections and remains exposed when it's open so it looks like a roof spoiler. Rear-seat room is generous no matter which body style you choose.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Pontiac G6.

5(55%)
4(26%)
3(13%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.3
245 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 245 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I've ever owned
Tim Holland,09/01/2015
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I bought a 2007 G6 sedan (base) brand new in 06, just came on the lot. I have had the car for 9 years and I have put 195,000 miles on my G6 and it's still going. The only major repairs was a leak in the gas tank ($800) and a new catalytic converter (at 190,000 miles for $1,000). Other than that, just normal maintenance. The paint has held up well and the the dash looks like it just rolled off the show room floor. I have owned 3 Toyotas and 2 Nissans, and again, this is the best car I have ever owned. It has never broken down or left me stranded, and again...very low maintenance costs. On top of that, I average around 22 mph in the city and on the hwy I still get up to 35 mph (higher than what the manufacturer rates). The "design", although 9 years old, is still in "style". It's a fun car to drive and own. Maybe I was just lucky and got a "great" one, but I am thinking of buying another one when I hit 200,000.
Fun To Drive
Rose,12/26/2006
Coming from a Saab, this car is fun to drive, top up or down. After some minor rattle repairs,very quiet and smooth ride.
Sharp
Julie Bliven,09/05/2015
GT 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
there was not many of these made there for finding parts for the retractable hardtop convertible is difficult.although it has front wheel drive driving in the snow is difficult if you do not have the right tires. love the way this car handles around curves Quick Off the start.make sure the back seat belts are tucked in before you drive with the top down or they rattle.overall this car is a lot of fun to drive.at night the inside dash lights light up a red which is it totally unique experience.I love my Pontiac g6 hardtop convertible!
Pontiac G 2007
Bradley Melton,10/18/2006
I got my 2007 Black GT G 6 on 9/11. My wife who has hated my previous convertibles loves this one. It is real quiet with the top up. I can now hear my 88 year old mother talk while I drive her around. Looks ? With the top down this car gets all kinds of looks. Power? I only have the 3.5 and this thing moves along real nice. I went to get around some traffic going home form work on 95 S and I looked down and I was breathing on 90. Whoops! At 3K I will switch over to the Mobil 1 Extended Performance oil. The trunk with the top up has a fare amount of room and there is more room in the back seats than I expected.The last Pontiac I had lasted 190K & did not burn oil.Fun Car-Me? I am 58 yrs old.
See all 245 reviews of the 2007 Pontiac G6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2007 Pontiac G6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Pontiac G6

Used 2007 Pontiac G6 Overview

The Used 2007 Pontiac G6 is offered in the following submodels: G6 Sedan, G6 Coupe, G6 Convertible. Available styles include GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), GTP 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Value Leader 4dr Sedan w/1SV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A), GT 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and GTP 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Pontiac G6?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Pontiac G6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Pontiac G6 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Pontiac G6.

Can't find a used 2007 Pontiac G6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac G6 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,118.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,318.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac G6 for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,042.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,758.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Pontiac G6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac G6 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Pontiac G6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles