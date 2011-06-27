Vehicle overview

The G6 midsize sedan joined the Pontiac car lineup in 2005 as a replacement for the aging Grand Am. It's a big improvement over the rental-car fleet-friendly "Bland Am" and, for 2006, Pontiac has made it even better by adding coupe and convertible body styles and performance-oriented GTP trim. The G6 is the third production car to utilize General Motors' Epsilon platform, but most new car buyers will never see the family resemblance.

If it seems like the G6 looks a little bigger than its stablemate, the Malibu, that's because the Pontiac car benefits from the lengthened version of the Epsilon platform used for the Malibu Maxx wagon. This long-wheelbase platform provides two main benefits -- more rear-seat room and better handling. The extra length makes for a truly big-car backseat, and passengers will enjoy plenty of legroom. The long wheelbase also helps the Pontiac G6 deliver a smooth and stable ride.

All body styles are suited for family duty, and the convertible is notable because of its retractable hardtop that can open or close in under 30 seconds with the touch of a button. As with most Pontiac cars, the G6 is heavy on style, but this time the styling is bold yet clean with none of the plastic cladding of Pontiac cars past. The standard 3.5-liter V6 offers just enough muscle to back up the sporty looks, while the new GTP's 3.9-liter V6 goes a long way toward reenergizing Pontiac's performance-oriented image. Overall, the 2006 Pontiac G6 features a solid combination of bold styling, a cavernous interior and unique features, all at a competitive price.