2006 Pontiac G6 Review
Pros & Cons
- Huge rear seat, fuel-efficient V6 engines offer ample low-end pull, sporty suspension tuning, power hardtop in convertible model, panoramic sunroof in sedan.
- Cheap interior plastics, numb electric steering, panoramic sunroof eats up rear-seat headroom.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
With the G6's stylish duds, roomy interior and distinctive features, Pontiac finally has a serious contender in the midsize sedan, coupe and convertible segments.
Vehicle overview
The G6 midsize sedan joined the Pontiac car lineup in 2005 as a replacement for the aging Grand Am. It's a big improvement over the rental-car fleet-friendly "Bland Am" and, for 2006, Pontiac has made it even better by adding coupe and convertible body styles and performance-oriented GTP trim. The G6 is the third production car to utilize General Motors' Epsilon platform, but most new car buyers will never see the family resemblance.
If it seems like the G6 looks a little bigger than its stablemate, the Malibu, that's because the Pontiac car benefits from the lengthened version of the Epsilon platform used for the Malibu Maxx wagon. This long-wheelbase platform provides two main benefits -- more rear-seat room and better handling. The extra length makes for a truly big-car backseat, and passengers will enjoy plenty of legroom. The long wheelbase also helps the Pontiac G6 deliver a smooth and stable ride.
All body styles are suited for family duty, and the convertible is notable because of its retractable hardtop that can open or close in under 30 seconds with the touch of a button. As with most Pontiac cars, the G6 is heavy on style, but this time the styling is bold yet clean with none of the plastic cladding of Pontiac cars past. The standard 3.5-liter V6 offers just enough muscle to back up the sporty looks, while the new GTP's 3.9-liter V6 goes a long way toward reenergizing Pontiac's performance-oriented image. Overall, the 2006 Pontiac G6 features a solid combination of bold styling, a cavernous interior and unique features, all at a competitive price.
2006 Pontiac G6 models
The four-door Pontiac G6 comes in three trim levels: base, GT and GTP, while the coupe and convertible come in either GT or GTP trim. Generous standard equipment on the base model includes air conditioning; power windows, locks and mirrors; a 60/40-split-folding rear seat; a CD player; and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel. The GT adds power-adjustable pedals, an eight-speaker Monsoon sound system, a rear spoiler and alloy wheels. The GTP adds sport suspension, stability control, 18-inch wheels and automatic climate control. Notable options include a remote start system, satellite radio and chrome alloy wheels.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Standard power for the G6 sedan comes from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 167 horsepower. A 3.5-liter V6 with 201 hp is also available, and all GT cars have this V6 as standard equipment. A four-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels is standard with either of these engines. The GTP model comes with a 240-hp, 3.9-liter V6 that can be paired with the standard four-speed auto or an optional six-speed manual transmission.
Safety
The Pontiac G6 features standard four-wheel disc brakes. Antilock brakes and traction control are standard on all but the base sedan. Head-protecting side curtain airbags are optional on sedans only. The GTP features a standard stability control system. In NHTSA crash testing, the G6 sedan earned five stars (the best rating possible) for its protection of the driver in frontal impacts. Front-passenger protection has a four-star rating, while side-impact protection for both front and rear passengers is five stars. In IIHS tests, the G6 sedan received a top score of "Good" for its protection in front-offset impacts. Side-impact tests (on a G6 with the side-curtain airbags) resulted in "Acceptable" rating, the IIHS' second-highest.
Driving
In terms of power, the four-cylinder 2006 Pontiac G6 compares favorably with competitors' base engines but is lacking in refinement. The fuel-efficient 3.5-liter V6 offers plenty of torque down low for easy passing and merging, but can also get a bit thrashy at high revs. The new 3.9-liter GTP is clearly the enthusiast's choice, especially with the manual tranny. Although the electric steering is too numb for our taste, the suspension returns a surprisingly sporty ride, and the solid structure helps make the interior a serene place to spend time.
Interior
The interior of the Pontiac G6 features stylish seating with generous side bolsters to hold you in place during aggressive cornering. The gauges showcase Pontiac's signature font, and are set in an attractive cluster with chrome rings. Plenty of chrome and metal-look accents brighten up the interior. Materials quality is a step below class standards, with cheap plastics on the dash and console. A unique option on the G6 sedan is a panoramic sunroof that opens in four sections and remains exposed when it's open so that it looks like a roof spoiler. Rear-seat room is generous no matter which body style you choose.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Pontiac G6.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the G6
Related Used 2006 Pontiac G6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons