Consumer Rating
(374)
2006 Pontiac G6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge rear seat, fuel-efficient V6 engines offer ample low-end pull, sporty suspension tuning, power hardtop in convertible model, panoramic sunroof in sedan.
  • Cheap interior plastics, numb electric steering, panoramic sunroof eats up rear-seat headroom.
List Price Range
$3,995 - $5,475
Used G6 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With the G6's stylish duds, roomy interior and distinctive features, Pontiac finally has a serious contender in the midsize sedan, coupe and convertible segments.

Vehicle overview

The G6 midsize sedan joined the Pontiac car lineup in 2005 as a replacement for the aging Grand Am. It's a big improvement over the rental-car fleet-friendly "Bland Am" and, for 2006, Pontiac has made it even better by adding coupe and convertible body styles and performance-oriented GTP trim. The G6 is the third production car to utilize General Motors' Epsilon platform, but most new car buyers will never see the family resemblance.

If it seems like the G6 looks a little bigger than its stablemate, the Malibu, that's because the Pontiac car benefits from the lengthened version of the Epsilon platform used for the Malibu Maxx wagon. This long-wheelbase platform provides two main benefits -- more rear-seat room and better handling. The extra length makes for a truly big-car backseat, and passengers will enjoy plenty of legroom. The long wheelbase also helps the Pontiac G6 deliver a smooth and stable ride.

All body styles are suited for family duty, and the convertible is notable because of its retractable hardtop that can open or close in under 30 seconds with the touch of a button. As with most Pontiac cars, the G6 is heavy on style, but this time the styling is bold yet clean with none of the plastic cladding of Pontiac cars past. The standard 3.5-liter V6 offers just enough muscle to back up the sporty looks, while the new GTP's 3.9-liter V6 goes a long way toward reenergizing Pontiac's performance-oriented image. Overall, the 2006 Pontiac G6 features a solid combination of bold styling, a cavernous interior and unique features, all at a competitive price.

2006 Pontiac G6 models

The four-door Pontiac G6 comes in three trim levels: base, GT and GTP, while the coupe and convertible come in either GT or GTP trim. Generous standard equipment on the base model includes air conditioning; power windows, locks and mirrors; a 60/40-split-folding rear seat; a CD player; and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel. The GT adds power-adjustable pedals, an eight-speaker Monsoon sound system, a rear spoiler and alloy wheels. The GTP adds sport suspension, stability control, 18-inch wheels and automatic climate control. Notable options include a remote start system, satellite radio and chrome alloy wheels.

2006 Highlights

The Pontiac G6 sees a host of changes for the 2006 model year. Starting things off are two new body styles: a two-door coupe and a hardtop convertible. The coupe will be available at the beginning of the model year, while the convertible hits dealer showrooms early in the 2006 calendar year. There are also new trim levels. A four-cylinder base sedan caters to those shoppers on a tighter budget, while a GTP trim increases the G6's performance threshold via the addition of a new 240-hp V6, stability control and an available six-speed manual transmission.

Performance & mpg

Standard power for the G6 sedan comes from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 167 horsepower. A 3.5-liter V6 with 201 hp is also available, and all GT cars have this V6 as standard equipment. A four-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels is standard with either of these engines. The GTP model comes with a 240-hp, 3.9-liter V6 that can be paired with the standard four-speed auto or an optional six-speed manual transmission.

Safety

The Pontiac G6 features standard four-wheel disc brakes. Antilock brakes and traction control are standard on all but the base sedan. Head-protecting side curtain airbags are optional on sedans only. The GTP features a standard stability control system. In NHTSA crash testing, the G6 sedan earned five stars (the best rating possible) for its protection of the driver in frontal impacts. Front-passenger protection has a four-star rating, while side-impact protection for both front and rear passengers is five stars. In IIHS tests, the G6 sedan received a top score of "Good" for its protection in front-offset impacts. Side-impact tests (on a G6 with the side-curtain airbags) resulted in "Acceptable" rating, the IIHS' second-highest.

Driving

In terms of power, the four-cylinder 2006 Pontiac G6 compares favorably with competitors' base engines but is lacking in refinement. The fuel-efficient 3.5-liter V6 offers plenty of torque down low for easy passing and merging, but can also get a bit thrashy at high revs. The new 3.9-liter GTP is clearly the enthusiast's choice, especially with the manual tranny. Although the electric steering is too numb for our taste, the suspension returns a surprisingly sporty ride, and the solid structure helps make the interior a serene place to spend time.

Interior

The interior of the Pontiac G6 features stylish seating with generous side bolsters to hold you in place during aggressive cornering. The gauges showcase Pontiac's signature font, and are set in an attractive cluster with chrome rings. Plenty of chrome and metal-look accents brighten up the interior. Materials quality is a step below class standards, with cheap plastics on the dash and console. A unique option on the G6 sedan is a panoramic sunroof that opens in four sections and remains exposed when it's open so that it looks like a roof spoiler. Rear-seat room is generous no matter which body style you choose.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Pontiac G6.

5(64%)
4(18%)
3(14%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
374 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent purchase
cbc1327,03/11/2013
I purchased my 2006 Pontiac G6 with less than 400 miles in March, 2006. This car has been my daily driver for the last 7 years. I have put over 197,000 miles on this vehicle. Of course, I have had regular routine work such as brakes and rotors. Have had a wheel bearing replaced. Very pleased with this car. Just wish it was bigger now that I have children.
Great car
trav8600,03/17/2011
Bought my 06 g6 gtp sedan 3 yrs ago with 49,000 miles. I now have 80,000 miles. My breaks needed changed after awhile and I put the best ceramic pads on and cheaper rotors. Had loud squeky brakes til I put acid wheel cleaner on the rotors to get the glaze off. Wheel bearing hub assembly went out around 60k on front passenger was $120 to fix myself wasnt hard. Thats the only thing thats gone wrong. Get your transmission fluid and filter change at 50k and every 30k after. Its only $80. Changed spark plugs today cost $44.88 dealer reccomends changing at 100,000 miles but mine were definitly due at 75,000. Use the oem ac delco plugs "iridium". Replace all parts with acdelco or you will have prob
Love at first sight, but after...
James Tucker,11/28/2006
The wife and I bought two G6s within weeks of each other. Her's is the sedan, mine is the coupe. I fell in love with the car once I saw it and was able to drive it around. Now that the newness has worn off I started to notice some rather significant problems with the vehicle. Water leaks into the B pillars (where the seat belts are mounted) whenever it rains. Took a closer look and found MOLD in the insulation. Upon closer inspection, found that there are holes where at the front of the rear windows at the top and bottom that lead behind the B pillar. If you own one of these, check your windows too because unless you get a hard rain, you most likely will not notice the leak. Not happy.
A Great Midsize American Car
1st Time GM New Car ,11/19/2006
Great car for style, handling, and safety; great value for price (GM Smart Buy) and fuel econ.
See all 374 reviews of the 2006 Pontiac G6
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
167 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
167 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2006 Pontiac G6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Pontiac G6

Used 2006 Pontiac G6 Overview

The Used 2006 Pontiac G6 is offered in the following submodels: G6 Sedan, G6 Coupe, G6 Convertible. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan w/1SV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GTP 2dr Convertible (3.9L 6cyl 4A), GTP 2dr Coupe (3.9L 6cyl 4A), GT 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and GTP 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Pontiac G6?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Pontiac G6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Pontiac G6 Base is priced between $3,995 and$5,475 with odometer readings between 86702 and175372 miles.

