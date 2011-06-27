Estimated values
2007 Pontiac G6 GT 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,027
|$4,121
|$4,701
|Clean
|$2,726
|$3,714
|$4,241
|Average
|$2,124
|$2,901
|$3,320
|Rough
|$1,522
|$2,088
|$2,399
Estimated values
2007 Pontiac G6 GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,276
|$2,977
|$3,348
|Clean
|$2,050
|$2,683
|$3,020
|Average
|$1,597
|$2,095
|$2,364
|Rough
|$1,145
|$1,508
|$1,709
Estimated values
2007 Pontiac G6 GTP 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,762
|$3,793
|$4,340
|Clean
|$2,487
|$3,418
|$3,915
|Average
|$1,938
|$2,670
|$3,065
|Rough
|$1,389
|$1,921
|$2,215
Estimated values
2007 Pontiac G6 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,122
|$2,771
|$3,116
|Clean
|$1,911
|$2,498
|$2,811
|Average
|$1,489
|$1,951
|$2,200
|Rough
|$1,067
|$1,404
|$1,590
Estimated values
2007 Pontiac G6 GTP 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,162
|$2,681
|$2,956
|Clean
|$1,947
|$2,416
|$2,667
|Average
|$1,517
|$1,887
|$2,088
|Rough
|$1,087
|$1,358
|$1,509
Estimated values
2007 Pontiac G6 GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,289
|$2,979
|$3,344
|Clean
|$2,061
|$2,685
|$3,017
|Average
|$1,606
|$2,097
|$2,362
|Rough
|$1,151
|$1,509
|$1,707
Estimated values
2007 Pontiac G6 Value Leader 4dr Sedan w/1SV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,043
|$2,791
|$3,188
|Clean
|$1,840
|$2,515
|$2,876
|Average
|$1,434
|$1,964
|$2,251
|Rough
|$1,027
|$1,414
|$1,627