Used 2005 Pontiac G6 for Sale Near Me
168 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 129,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 147,475 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,995$365 Below Market
- 217,668 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,916$245 Below Market
- 182,922 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$1,999
- 129,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,990
- 144,814 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,995
- 198,934 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,991
- 133,589 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,996
- 208,673 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,056
- 218,418 miles
$3,152
- 104,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,931$987 Below Market
- 178,743 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,900$1,315 Below Market
- 142,677 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,000$2,177 Below Market
- 154,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988$1,037 Below Market
- 185,457 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000$264 Below Market
- 113,501 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,944$584 Below Market
- 107,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,685$720 Below Market
- 148,282 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,450$328 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac G6 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac G6
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac G6
Write a reviewSee all 187 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.5187 Reviews
Report abuse
Ryan,03/12/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I purchased my pontiac with in 2010, it was 5 years old and had a very good maintaince history and 95k miles. It had just had its 100k tune up with new plugs wires fluids etc... It's been a great car I cannot complain at all. The car has fantastic power and the drive train Is very reliable so far. The interior is very nicely put together unlike some of its predecessors at at gm. After almost 200 k I have no tears in the seats, cracks in the dash, no paint coming off of switches or any of the sorts. The interior is one of the best interiors in my opinion. The dash is clean and straight forward, not busy like most newer cars which is not my style. Red led gauges illuminate cleanly unlike previous red interiors from gm. On the outside the quality seems to be just as good l. Paint still looks great and shines like new after 12 years. Suspension has been fair. It does handle very nice and is a comfortable car but it's had its problems which I will go into detail soon. Now for the problems. At 10k It developed a leak in the Heater core that was VERY expensive. 1200 to replace only to have the new one do the same (independent garage used au to zone parts i fear)..... the third Heater core has been good to me so far. At 160 k I had to replace the fuel pump as it had developed a crack in the line molded to the top of it. Pump still worked fine but required replacing the whole unit because of the tube. At 180 k I had to replace tie rod ends and left lower control arm but I believe this had to do with terrible oklahoma roads, not poor design. The steering column has a rattle when you hit a bump the I could never fix. Also the headlamps and connectors required rwplacing as thwy had corroded in the connector and shorted out. Last of all it has developed a small oil leak I noticed when changing the oil and I have yet to access and fix this problem. This has been the problems I have gotten so far. For a car I paid 8000 for I have probably put 2000 in repairs and have had almost 6 years I would call this a great buy. I love the car. I hope I get as lucky as the guy below me and make it to 338 k. I know for a car that is fantastic mileage.. update Sept 2018... I hit a deer doing 70 last november.... pulled the hood back straight, replaced the headlights and kept on rolling. I had just switched to liability. Since I last updated I had to replace the front wheel bearings and it will need a brake caliper soon.. 227 k miles so far
Related Pontiac G6 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus GX 460 2012
- Used Honda Crosstour 2013
- Used BMW X6 2011
- Used Lexus GS F 2016
- Used Nissan Cube 2010
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2016
- Used Volkswagen CC 2015
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2013
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2012
- Used Toyota Prius c 2016
- Used Ferrari California T 2010
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2017
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2014
- Used Ford C-Max Energi 2016
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2017
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Pontiac Bonneville Naperville IL
- Used Pontiac G6 Lynchburg VA
- Used Pontiac Vibe San Antonio TX
- Used Pontiac G6 Anaheim CA
- Used Pontiac G6 Overland Park KS
- Used Pontiac G8 Toledo OH
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix San Jose CA
- Used Pontiac Vibe Peoria IL
- Used Pontiac G6 Sioux Falls SD
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Ontario CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500