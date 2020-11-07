Used 2005 Pontiac G6 for Sale Near Me

I purchased my pontiac with in 2010, it was 5 years old and had a very good maintaince history and 95k miles. It had just had its 100k tune up with new plugs wires fluids etc... It's been a great car I cannot complain at all. The car has fantastic power and the drive train Is very reliable so far. The interior is very nicely put together unlike some of its predecessors at at gm. After almost 200 k I have no tears in the seats, cracks in the dash, no paint coming off of switches or any of the sorts. The interior is one of the best interiors in my opinion. The dash is clean and straight forward, not busy like most newer cars which is not my style. Red led gauges illuminate cleanly unlike previous red interiors from gm. On the outside the quality seems to be just as good l. Paint still looks great and shines like new after 12 years. Suspension has been fair. It does handle very nice and is a comfortable car but it's had its problems which I will go into detail soon. Now for the problems. At 10k It developed a leak in the Heater core that was VERY expensive. 1200 to replace only to have the new one do the same (independent garage used au to zone parts i fear)..... the third Heater core has been good to me so far. At 160 k I had to replace the fuel pump as it had developed a crack in the line molded to the top of it. Pump still worked fine but required replacing the whole unit because of the tube. At 180 k I had to replace tie rod ends and left lower control arm but I believe this had to do with terrible oklahoma roads, not poor design. The steering column has a rattle when you hit a bump the I could never fix. Also the headlamps and connectors required rwplacing as thwy had corroded in the connector and shorted out. Last of all it has developed a small oil leak I noticed when changing the oil and I have yet to access and fix this problem. This has been the problems I have gotten so far. For a car I paid 8000 for I have probably put 2000 in repairs and have had almost 6 years I would call this a great buy. I love the car. I hope I get as lucky as the guy below me and make it to 338 k. I know for a car that is fantastic mileage.. update Sept 2018... I hit a deer doing 70 last november.... pulled the hood back straight, replaced the headlights and kept on rolling. I had just switched to liability. Since I last updated I had to replace the front wheel bearings and it will need a brake caliper soon.. 227 k miles so far

Read more