Used 2005 Pontiac G6 for Sale Near Me

Gene Messer Toyota - Lubbock / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2005 Pontiac G6. This 2005 Pontiac G6 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2005 Pontiac G6. You can tell this 2005 Pontiac G6 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 129,444mi and appears with a showroom shine. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2ZG528954175631

Stock: 54175631

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020