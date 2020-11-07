Used 2005 Pontiac G6 for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Pontiac G6 in Black
    used

    2005 Pontiac G6

    129,444 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac G6 in Black
    used

    2005 Pontiac G6

    147,475 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac G6 GT in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac G6 GT

    217,668 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $1,916

    $245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac G6 in Silver
    used

    2005 Pontiac G6

    182,922 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac G6 in Silver
    used

    2005 Pontiac G6

    129,278 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac G6 in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac G6

    144,814 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac G6 GT in Silver
    used

    2005 Pontiac G6 GT

    198,934 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,991

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac G6 in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac G6

    133,589 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,996

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac G6 GT in Silver
    used

    2005 Pontiac G6 GT

    208,673 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,056

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac G6 GT in Red
    used

    2005 Pontiac G6 GT

    218,418 miles

    $3,152

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac G6 GT in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Pontiac G6 GT

    104,780 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,931

    $987 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac G6 in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac G6

    178,743 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $2,900

    $1,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac G6 in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac G6

    142,677 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,000

    $2,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac G6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Pontiac G6

    154,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,988

    $1,037 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac G6 in Black
    used

    2006 Pontiac G6

    185,457 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,000

    $264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac G6 in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac G6

    113,501 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $3,944

    $584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac G6 GT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Pontiac G6 GT

    107,311 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,685

    $720 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac G6
    used

    2006 Pontiac G6

    148,282 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,450

    $328 Below Market
    Details

Going on 195k miles! It been a great car(now at 22
Ryan,03/12/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I purchased my pontiac with in 2010, it was 5 years old and had a very good maintaince history and 95k miles. It had just had its 100k tune up with new plugs wires fluids etc... It's been a great car I cannot complain at all. The car has fantastic power and the drive train Is very reliable so far. The interior is very nicely put together unlike some of its predecessors at at gm. After almost 200 k I have no tears in the seats, cracks in the dash, no paint coming off of switches or any of the sorts. The interior is one of the best interiors in my opinion. The dash is clean and straight forward, not busy like most newer cars which is not my style. Red led gauges illuminate cleanly unlike previous red interiors from gm. On the outside the quality seems to be just as good l. Paint still looks great and shines like new after 12 years. Suspension has been fair. It does handle very nice and is a comfortable car but it's had its problems which I will go into detail soon. Now for the problems. At 10k It developed a leak in the Heater core that was VERY expensive. 1200 to replace only to have the new one do the same (independent garage used au to zone parts i fear)..... the third Heater core has been good to me so far. At 160 k I had to replace the fuel pump as it had developed a crack in the line molded to the top of it. Pump still worked fine but required replacing the whole unit because of the tube. At 180 k I had to replace tie rod ends and left lower control arm but I believe this had to do with terrible oklahoma roads, not poor design. The steering column has a rattle when you hit a bump the I could never fix. Also the headlamps and connectors required rwplacing as thwy had corroded in the connector and shorted out. Last of all it has developed a small oil leak I noticed when changing the oil and I have yet to access and fix this problem. This has been the problems I have gotten so far. For a car I paid 8000 for I have probably put 2000 in repairs and have had almost 6 years I would call this a great buy. I love the car. I hope I get as lucky as the guy below me and make it to 338 k. I know for a car that is fantastic mileage.. update Sept 2018... I hit a deer doing 70 last november.... pulled the hood back straight, replaced the headlights and kept on rolling. I had just switched to liability. Since I last updated I had to replace the front wheel bearings and it will need a brake caliper soon.. 227 k miles so far
