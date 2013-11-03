Used 2006 Pontiac G6 for Sale Near Me

Helton Auto - Colorado Springs / Colorado

2006 Pontiac G6 - Great Looking Metalic Green G6 Coupe with Low Miles Heated Leather seating V6 Automatic Power Windows and Locks. Power SPontiac added a lot more excitement to its 2006 G6 lineup. Last year's base and GT sedan models now get a coupe and convertible and a new GTP trim. More engine choices complement the single 3.5-liter 201-hp V6 engine from last year. The G6 sedan comes as a base model with either a new 2.4-liter 4-cylinder 167-hp engine or the old 3.5 V6. A G6 1SV sedan features the I4 and has fewer options such as no ABS brakes or sunroof. The GT sedan coupe and convertible feature the 3.5 V6 while the new GTP models carry a larger 3.9 240-hp V6. All come with a 4-speed automatic. The GT and GTP have a manual mode automatic and a 6-speed manual transmission is optional on the GTP models. While the base sedans come well stocked with power driver's seat power windows locks and doors and cruise control the GT and GTP models feature more sports suspension stronger anti-sway bars and larger tires (17 and 18 inches respectively). ABS brakes and traction control are standard for these trims and optional for all but the 1SV sedan. Other options across the line are heated seats leather upholstery remote start side curtain airbags power-adjustable pedals and a traditional or Panoramic four panel-sunroof. A lot of owners like their 2006 Pontiac G6 for its good fuel economy for a mid-size car instant acceleration and cruising speeds on the highway. It handles and performs nicely and the exterior styling makes it look sportier and pricier than it really is. They also like the long list of features it comes with. On the negative side owners point out that leaks can develop around the sunroof and B pillar the Panoramic sunroof tends to rattle rear visibility is compromised by a high back-end and the interior parts look plastic and cheap.unRoof Great Sounding Stereo with CD. Very Fun to drive! Available at Helton Auto. Come in to 1403 S. Tejon st. in Colo Spgs CO (719) 375-8800.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 5 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2ZH158264175487

Stock: 64175487

Certified Pre-Owned: No

