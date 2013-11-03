Used 2006 Pontiac G6 for Sale Near Me
- 104,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,931$987 Below Market
Wheelers Chevrolet of Wisconsin Rapids - Wisconsin Rapids / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! GT, Local Trade, 17' Cast Aluminum Chrome Tech Wheels, Air Conditioning, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Nuance Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Premium Value Package 2 w/Power Sunroof. 2006 Pontiac G6 GT FWD Crimson Red 21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH558X64114010
Stock: 26519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 178,743 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,900$1,315 Below Market
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Stealth (Gray Metallic) 2006 Pontiac G6 Base FWD 3.5L V6 SFI 16' Painted Cast Aluminum Wheels, 16' Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Wheel Covers, 17' Painted Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, CD player, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Enhanced Traction Control System, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Reclining 45/45 Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Link Cloth Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Gas & Brake Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Power windows, Premium Value Package w/Power Sunroof, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Suspension, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG558064180195
Stock: P23043A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 142,677 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,000$2,177 Below Market
Castle Honda - Morton Grove / Illinois
Wholesale To The Public - These cars may have some cosmetic blemishes or mechanical issues but are priced accordingly! Save before it goes to auction - Being sold as is and shown - No warranty - Buyer be ware ++.23/34 City/Highway MPG++ Visit Us Today A short visit to Castle Honda located at 6900 West Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053 can get you a trustworthy Honda today! - In the event of human error Castle Honda retains the right to retract any price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZF55B964219476
Stock: 3800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 154,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988$1,037 Below Market
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
V6 Sedan. Nice overall condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG558464111364
Stock: W92790A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 185,457 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000$264 Below Market
Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
Clean CARFAX.3.5L V6 SFI.Feldman Automotive and Feldman Chevrolet of Lansingâ s Wholesale to the Public offers the consumer the opportunity to buy a vehicle at wholesale pricing before the vehicle is sent to auction. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical, cosmetic and or auto body defects. All vehicles displayed Wholesale to the Public are sold AS IS only. The term AS IS which means the buyer accepts the car with all known and unknown problems at the time the car is purchased. That there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for any reason or particular purpose. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS IS vehicle will pay all cost for any repairs associated with the purchased vehicle. Feldman Automotive and Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing assumes no responsibility for any repairs regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the Wholesale to the Public section. See Dealer for further details.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Pontiac G6 2006 Mysterious (Black) 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 SFI22/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG558864279203
Stock: PBR179013A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 113,501 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,944$584 Below Market
Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival!Stealth (Gray Metallic) FWD 3.5L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Four wheel independent suspension, Power Adjustable Gas & Brake Pedals, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Sport Suspension.Odometer is 34412 miles below market average!~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG558664171016
Stock: MOB2863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 107,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,685$720 Below Market
McCafferty Ford of Langhorne - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
Only 107,310 Miles! Boasts 29 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Pontiac G6 boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 17" (43.2 CM) CAST ALUMINUM, CHROME TECH, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (Includes manual shift mode) (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, includes sunshade.*This Pontiac G6 Features the Following Options *PREMIUM VALUE PACKAGE 2, includes (PFE) Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) cast aluminum, Chrome Tech (GT), (NW2) Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm), alloy, ultra-bright, 5-spoke, flangeless (GTP), (CF5) Sunroof, power, and (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with 6-disc CD changer, in-dash , SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DISC CD CHANGER, IN-DASH, ELECTRONICALLY-TUNED, includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, TheftLock, random disc function, graphic equalizer and Driver Information Center, SEATS, FRONT, 45/45 BUCKET, RECLINING (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, included in key fob, LIGHT TAUPE IMPRESSION CLOTH SEAT TRIM (Includes (FAD) Trim, simulated Walnut Burl accents.), LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 3.5L 3500 V6 SFI (201 HP [149.7 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 222 lb.-ft [300.7 N-m] @ 3200 rpm) (STD), EBONY IMPRESSION CLOTH SEAT TRIM (Available with (FAD) Trim, simulated Walnut Burl accents.), AIR BAGS, SIDE ROOF RAIL AND SIDE-IMPACT, FRONT, Wipers, intermittent, front, controlled-cycle.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Pontiac G6 come see us at Fred Beans Ford Kia Langhorne, 1939 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH178464262871
Stock: KL003801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 148,282 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,450$328 Below Market
Runde Chevrolet Buick GMC - Platteville / Wisconsin
2.4L V4 FWD 4 Speed automatic W/Electronic Overdrive 4 door Gas POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT REMOTE START AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY ** 16 WHEEL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZF55BX64178436
Stock: 64178436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 125,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990
Kruse Enterprises - Girard / Illinois
SUPER NICE - LOADED WITH OPTIONS - GREAT GAS MILEAGE - LOW MONTHLY PAYMENTS -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH558064225374
Stock: 5963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,987 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,455
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Bose High End Sound Package, Leather Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, 3.5L V6 SFI. Parkway Auto of Johnson City 423-282-2270. Check us out at www.parkwayautojc.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Electric Blue Metallic 2006 Pontiac G6 GT FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SFIRecent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/29 City/Highway MPGWe are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH558964105914
Stock: J-105914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,075 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,832
Helton Auto - Colorado Springs / Colorado
2006 Pontiac G6 - Great Looking Metalic Green G6 Coupe with Low Miles Heated Leather seating V6 Automatic Power Windows and Locks. Power SPontiac added a lot more excitement to its 2006 G6 lineup. Last year's base and GT sedan models now get a coupe and convertible and a new GTP trim. More engine choices complement the single 3.5-liter 201-hp V6 engine from last year. The G6 sedan comes as a base model with either a new 2.4-liter 4-cylinder 167-hp engine or the old 3.5 V6. A G6 1SV sedan features the I4 and has fewer options such as no ABS brakes or sunroof. The GT sedan coupe and convertible feature the 3.5 V6 while the new GTP models carry a larger 3.9 240-hp V6. All come with a 4-speed automatic. The GT and GTP have a manual mode automatic and a 6-speed manual transmission is optional on the GTP models. While the base sedans come well stocked with power driver's seat power windows locks and doors and cruise control the GT and GTP models feature more sports suspension stronger anti-sway bars and larger tires (17 and 18 inches respectively). ABS brakes and traction control are standard for these trims and optional for all but the 1SV sedan. Other options across the line are heated seats leather upholstery remote start side curtain airbags power-adjustable pedals and a traditional or Panoramic four panel-sunroof. A lot of owners like their 2006 Pontiac G6 for its good fuel economy for a mid-size car instant acceleration and cruising speeds on the highway. It handles and performs nicely and the exterior styling makes it look sportier and pricier than it really is. They also like the long list of features it comes with. On the negative side owners point out that leaks can develop around the sunroof and B pillar the Panoramic sunroof tends to rattle rear visibility is compromised by a high back-end and the interior parts look plastic and cheap.unRoof Great Sounding Stereo with CD. Very Fun to drive! Available at Helton Auto. Come in to 1403 S. Tejon st. in Colo Spgs CO (719) 375-8800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 5 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH158264175487
Stock: 64175487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,376 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,986
Hampton Chevrolet - Hampton / Virginia
: HURRY, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, AT HAMPTON CHEVROLET FOREVER STARTS NOW: FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, FREE TOWING, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Mount/Balance Tires, Replaced Wiper Blades, Replaced Hub Bearing, Replaced Power Steering Pump, Replaced Water Pump, Very Nice. Stealth Gray Metallic exterior and Ebony interior, G6 trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! CD Player, Remote Engine Start, ENGINE, ECOTEC, 2.4L, 4-CYLINDER, MFI. TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player Pontiac G6 with Stealth Gray Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 167 HP at 6300 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), MFI, ALUMINUM (preliminary 167 HP [124.8 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 162 lb.-ft [219.2 N-m] @ 4500 rpm) (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "The interior of the G6 features stylish seating with generous side bolsters to hold you in place during aggressive cornering.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. WHY BUY FROM US: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZF55B564214940
Stock: Z2029378A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 95,680 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900
Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois
2006 Pontiac G6 GT 2D Coupe 3.5L V6 SFI FWD Non Smoker, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, 3.5L V6 SFI, Cylinder Count: 6, 3.5L V6 SFI, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Seek & Scan, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front Reclining 45/45 Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Impression Cloth Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. 2006GT 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Pontiac G6 Cool (Liquid Silver Metallic)Want to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH158264189468
Stock: 341008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 94,903 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Eddy's Lincoln - Wichita / Kansas
3.5L V6 SFI, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel. Clean CARFAX.21/29 City/Highway MPG Crimson Red 2006 Pontiac G6 4D Sedan GT FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SFIWhatever your need, we are sure that we have a vehicle that will please you or your family. Give us a call at (316) 684-6521 or stop by our Wichita, KS Chevrolet Cadillac dealership and see us in person. We look forward to getting you behind the wheel of your favorite Chevrolet or Cadillac today. We want your car buying experience to be fun!! Eddy's will be the place you are happy to send your whole family to for a great experience. Servicing Wichita, and surrounding areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH558964135060
Stock: L2380M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 64,342 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
WOW* CHECK THIS OUT!! POPULAR*SPORTY*LOW MILES*FIRE ENGINE RED* *2006 PONTIAC G6 ONLY 64K* GREAT SCHOOL CAR*GOOD ON GAS* GOOD COLOR*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZF55B064256304
Stock: B5096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,823 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,459
Red Rock Nissan - Grand Junction / Colorado
RED ROCK FOREVER WARRANTY. NO CHARGE 100% LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY RED ROCK vehicles with less than 75,000 miles, 7 years and newer, non luxury or altered vehicles, come with a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty. This warranty is valid in all fifty states. ALL At No Charge just for doing business with RED ROCK Auto Group. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. See Dealer for details. 2006 Pontiac G623/34 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZF55B364226620
Stock: 4172012B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 128,349 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Black 2006 Pontiac G6 GTP FWD 6-Speed Manual 3.9L V6 SFI Alloy wheels, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Power Driver 6-Way Seat Adjuster, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 GTP with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZM151264132587
Stock: 205156A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 173,397 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,545
Pella Motors Buick Chevrolet GMC - Pella / Iowa
At Pella Motors our vast selection of Pre-Owned vehicles along with competitive pricing and financing options equals great deals and savings for you!2006 Pontiac G6 GTP Frosty (White) 2006 Pontiac G6 4D Sedan GTP 3.9L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWDAs the owner of Pella Motors, Craig Ford strives to be an active member of the surrounding communities and is constantly active in different community events. Pella Motors is a family owned dealership, which is shown in our small town atmosphere at the dealership. Craig is a Veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly supports our troops and veterans.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 GTP with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZM551964253334
Stock: 112900A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- BMW 7 Series 2020