Used 2007 Pontiac G6 Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever owned Tim Holland , 09/01/2015 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 55 of 55 people found this review helpful I bought a 2007 G6 sedan (base) brand new in 06, just came on the lot. I have had the car for 9 years and I have put 195,000 miles on my G6 and it's still going. The only major repairs was a leak in the gas tank ($800) and a new catalytic converter (at 190,000 miles for $1,000). Other than that, just normal maintenance. The paint has held up well and the the dash looks like it just rolled off the show room floor. I have owned 3 Toyotas and 2 Nissans, and again, this is the best car I have ever owned. It has never broken down or left me stranded, and again...very low maintenance costs. On top of that, I average around 22 mph in the city and on the hwy I still get up to 35 mph (higher than what the manufacturer rates). The "design", although 9 years old, is still in "style". It's a fun car to drive and own. Maybe I was just lucky and got a "great" one, but I am thinking of buying another one when I hit 200,000. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun To Drive Rose , 12/26/2006 33 of 33 people found this review helpful Coming from a Saab, this car is fun to drive, top up or down. After some minor rattle repairs,very quiet and smooth ride. Report Abuse

Sharp Julie Bliven , 09/05/2015 GT 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 44 of 45 people found this review helpful there was not many of these made there for finding parts for the retractable hardtop convertible is difficult.although it has front wheel drive driving in the snow is difficult if you do not have the right tires. love the way this car handles around curves Quick Off the start.make sure the back seat belts are tucked in before you drive with the top down or they rattle.overall this car is a lot of fun to drive.at night the inside dash lights light up a red which is it totally unique experience.I love my Pontiac g6 hardtop convertible! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Pontiac G 2007 Bradley Melton , 10/18/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I got my 2007 Black GT G 6 on 9/11. My wife who has hated my previous convertibles loves this one. It is real quiet with the top up. I can now hear my 88 year old mother talk while I drive her around. Looks ? With the top down this car gets all kinds of looks. Power? I only have the 3.5 and this thing moves along real nice. I went to get around some traffic going home form work on 95 S and I looked down and I was breathing on 90. Whoops! At 3K I will switch over to the Mobil 1 Extended Performance oil. The trunk with the top up has a fare amount of room and there is more room in the back seats than I expected.The last Pontiac I had lasted 190K & did not burn oil.Fun Car-Me? I am 58 yrs old. Report Abuse