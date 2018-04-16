  1. Home
Used 2010 Pontiac G6

2010 Pontiac G6
List Price Range
$4,900 - $8,995
Consumer Rating
(3)

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2010 Pontiac G6. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Pontiac G6.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • driving experience
  • value
  • engine
  • acceleration
  • appearance
  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • lights
  • climate control
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best Starter Car I could've asked for
DJayL,
Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)

Even if the car doesnt come with everything it's very able to be customized. I replaced the stereo with a pioneer for bluetooth. I swapped out the headlights with some new ones that weren't oxidized. I had an older model climate control and swapped that with the one from the newer model(09-10) and it was a direst swap. There's just so many things you can do to it that you can't do with other cars or is a lot harder in other cars. Bought the car for $5.5k back in late Nov of '14 with 81k miles on it and sold it to the insurance company in the summer of '17 for $6k after a hail storm. I no major issues with car throughout my time with it other than the air conditioning which didn't work when i bought the car but didn't realize until the summer. I went without that until the beggining of the summer that I sold it. I would recommend this car to others looking in this price range.

5 out of 5 stars, Reliable with decent power
Forrest M,
Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)

Never had a major issue with the car. Acceleration and top speed are surprisingly good for a 4 cylinder sedan. Has been reliable and fun to drive.

5 out of 5 stars, Smooth driving
Logan,
Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)

It drives really smooth and is really fun to drive

Features & Specs

Fleet 4dr Sedan features & specs
Fleet 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 4A
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
164 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2010 Pontiac G6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Acceptable
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Marginal
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Pontiac G6 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2010 G6 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Pontiac G6 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the G6 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the G6 has 14 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Pontiac G6. Learn more

Is the Pontiac G6 reliable?

To determine whether the Pontiac G6 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the G6. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the G6's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2010 Pontiac G6 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2010 Pontiac G6 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2010 G6 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2010 Pontiac G6?

The least-expensive 2010 Pontiac G6 is the 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,275.

Other versions include:

  • Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $21,275
Learn more

What are the different models of Pontiac G6?

If you're interested in the Pontiac G6, the next question is, which G6 model is right for you? G6 variants include Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A). For a full list of G6 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2010 Pontiac G6

Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Overview

The Used 2010 Pontiac G6 is offered in the following submodels: G6 Sedan. Available styles include Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2010 Pontiac G6?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 Pontiac G6 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2010 G6 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 G6.

