Consumer Rating
(49)
2009 Pontiac G6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Convertible's retractable hardtop, good fuel economy with six-speed automatics, responsive handling.
  • Low-grade interior plastics, cramped rear headroom, numb steering in base sedans, lackluster brakes, zero cargo space with convertible top retracted, poor fuel economy with 3.9-liter V6, disappointing convertible crash test ratings.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although one of the few midsize nameplates to offer sedan, coupe and convertible body styles, the 2009 Pontiac G6 fails to stand out in any of the classes in which it competes.

Vehicle overview

"Pontiac is Car." This is the latest marketing slogan from GM's "excitement" division, apparently dreamt up by someone whose first language clearly is not English. It also apparently shows an embarrassingly low bar to clear for any vehicle that wears the red arrow badge of Pontiac. As such, the 2009 Pontiac G6 is indeed car; it's just not a very good one.

To its credit, the G6 is one of the few cars in the midsize class available in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles, all of which offer attractive styling. But all are also far from being class leaders. The sedan in particular pales against much newer competing models. The G6 is marketed as a sportier entry in this highly competitive family-sedan class, but the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima are all more enjoyable to drive. The G6 coupe has fewer competitors, but those still include the Accord and Altima two-doors, both of which are better choices than the Pontiac. The G6 GXP model offers a powerful engine that provides quick acceleration, but its gaudy body kit (made worse with the Street Package's hood scoops and oversized rear spoiler) and the G6's inherent lack of sophistication don't exactly endear it to our more enthusiast-minded editors.

The G6 convertible is perhaps the most compelling model in the lineup, as it is one of the few affordable convertibles to feature a retractable hardtop. This design provides enhanced noise reduction and security with the top up, and the transformation to roofless takes less than 30 seconds at the touch of a button. Dropping the top opens up a backseat that's roomy enough for two adults, but with only 2.2 cubic feet of trunk space with the top lowered, good luck stowing anything larger than a Pizza Hut box. The G6's convertible competition is hardly formidable, as each features significant drawbacks in regard to roof type, fuel economy or interior quality and space. Perhaps the lone standout is the hardtop VW Eos, but it does get pricey.

We suggest looking closely elsewhere before settling on a 2009 Pontiac G6. Any model will provide reasonably stylish transportation from point A to point B, but its lack of interior refinement and disappointing rear passenger room hold it back. We think you can do better.

2009 Pontiac G6 models

The 2009 Pontiac G6 is available in sedan, coupe and hardtop convertible body styles. The sedan is available in base, GT and GXP trim levels, the coupe in GT and GXP and the convertible solely in GT trim.

Standard equipment on the G6 sedan includes 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt/telescoping steering column, a 60/40-split-folding rear seatback, OnStar and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The Sport Package 1 adds stability control, a rear spoiler and a six-speed automatic transmission. The Preferred Package adds cruise control, keyless entry and remote engine start. The Pontiac G6 GT sedan and coupe adds those Preferred items, plus a V6 engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, foglights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker Monsoon stereo upgrade.

A pair of packages is available for both base and GT trims. The Premium Package adds a six-way power driver seat, leather upholstery and heated front seats. The Sun & Sound Package adds an in-dash six-CD changer and sunroof. (On the base G6, it also adds the auto-dimming mirror; on the GT, it adds chrome wheels.) The GT Street Edition adds unique front and rear fascias, a lower body kit, 18-inch alloy wheels, stability control and dual exhaust tips.

The G6 GT Convertible is equipped similar to the GT sedan and coupe but also features stability control, 18-inch wheels, the softer base suspension and the six-CD changer, with no auto-dimming mirror. The Premium Package is optional.

The G6 GXP sedan and coupe add the GT Premium Package, the GT Street Edition appearance items, a larger V6 engine and automatic climate control. The GXP Street Edition Package adds hood scoops and a huge "Hammerhead" rear spoiler.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, a six-speed automatic transmission is added to the base four-cylinder Pontiac G6's options list, boosting highway fuel economy to 33 mpg. Satellite radio is now standard on all G6 models, while the trim levels and options packages have been rearranged slightly. Power-adjustable pedals are no longer available.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Pontiac G6 comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 164 horsepower and 158 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard, while a six-speed automatic comes with the optional Sport Package. Fuel economy with the four-speed is 22 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined. The six-speed ups that to 33 highway and 26 combined, but city mileage remains unchanged.

Standard on the GT trim level and optional on the base G6 is a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 219 hp and 219 lb-ft of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard. The base G6 with this powertrain achieves EPA mileage estimates of 18 city/29 highway and 22 combined. The G6 GT gets 17 city/26 highway and 20 combined.

Optional on the G6 convertible is a 3.9-liter V6 that brings a minor power boost to 222 hp and 238 lb-ft of torque. It, too gets a four-speed auto. Fuel economy is 15 city/22 highway and 18 combined. Given this meager power advantage and significant fuel-economy loss, this powertrain is not recommended.

Finally, the Pontiac G6 GXP features a 3.6-liter V6 good for 252 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is standard. In performance testing, we achieved a 0-60 time of 6.2 seconds in a GXP coupe. Fuel economy ratings are 17 city/26 highway and 20 combined, which is average for sedans with that much power.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard on all 2009 Pontiac G6s, as is integrated traction control. The GXP and convertible models also get stability control, which is optional on the base and GT cars. Full-length head curtain airbags and front-seat side-impact airbags are standard on all G6 coupes and sedans, while convertibles feature standard front-seat-mounted side-impact airbags.

In government crash testing, the G6 sedan and coupe earned a best-possible five-star rating for driver protection in frontal impacts. Front-passenger protection has a four-star rating. Side-impact testing in a G6 sedan resulted in five stars out of five for both front and rear passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the G6 sedan and coupe received a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset impact protection, while the IIHS side-impact tests resulted in a second-highest "Acceptable" rating. Convertibles fared less well, with an "Acceptable" score for frontal-offset impacts and a lower "Marginal" rating for side impacts.

Driving

While the base G6 sedan features a numb electric-steering setup, the GT and GXP's hydraulic power steering is much more communicative and to our liking. (There have been significant reliability issues with it, however.) All 2009 Pontiac G6s deliver surprisingly athletic ride and handling qualities, which are dialed in even tighter in the firmly tuned GT and GXP. The 3.5-liter V6 delivers plenty of low-end torque for quick acceleration and easy passing, but it also gets a bit raspy at higher engine speeds. As expected, the GXP offers the most performance and sophistication for enthusiasts, with the 3.6-liter V6's impressive output and manually shiftable six-speed automatic.

Interior

The Pontiac G6 cabin is a bleak place, with an uninspired design constructed of cheap black plastic. Available metallic or wood trim, or tan upholstery, can brighten things up a bit, but there's no escaping that Avis ambience. The stereo and climate controls feature small buttons and smaller readouts that look like recycled bits from eight years ago -- they aren't the same as the user-friendly units found in most other GM vehicles. Interior space is OK, but there's more to be found in GM's related Chevy Malibu sedan -- particularly rear headroom, which can be cramped in the G6 sedan. That goes double for the coupe and convertible.

With the touch of a button on the windshield header, the convertible's two-panel roof folds and stows quickly and quietly beneath a hard tonneau cover in about 30 seconds. Once the top is stowed, luggage capacity shrinks from an already tight 12.6 cubic feet to a microscopic 2.2 cubic feet. Sedans have a 14-cubic-foot trunk with a fold-down rear seat.

See all 49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car Ever!
PontiacG6,10/20/2010
I wasn't planning on getting a G6 but when we test drove one at the dealership I fell in love with it. It rides so amazingly, it has every feature I would want and more. The inside is so roomy and it is very sleek looking. It looks great on the outside too. It only gets about 21 mpg but to be honest I could car less because I just love it so much. Seriously best car I have ever owned, too bad Pontiac was discontinued.
It's been an excellent 8 years
arden3,06/20/2018
GXP 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I've owned my GXP since it was a year old, originally a rental. It's not given me any major issues or problems. I take care if it, including changing the full synthetic oil every 3-4k miles and using premium gas most of the time. It never hesitates to take off like a rocket when needed. It handles well and rides quietly with a decent set of tires. Only thing that has happened recently (about 130k miles) was a small leak in the cooling system that I haven't had a chance to check out yet. Besides that, the 3.6L is bullet proof and has been a great car for 8 years now.
Great car for the money
pjz3,04/08/2012
I recently purchased a used 2009 pontiac G6 with 33,000 miles. I really wasn't looking for a G6 but when I saw this one and test drove it I couldn't pass it up. All the other cars I test drove in this price range,(between 10,000 and 15,000),didn't even compare. The ther cars lacked in accesories or were much smaller and under powered. The G6 with everything I was looking for in a car plus nice styling and handling. The horse power from the 2.4L ecotec engine won't win any drags but it's no slouch oh the hiway. My family and i took the G6 on a short 200 mile trip just to see how it would do. We only used a Quarter tank of gas the whole trip. Over all a great little car.
Fun to Drive
bobandsherry,03/28/2009
Wife wanted a convertible, moving from Infiniti G35 coupe. She wanted hard top so that really limited selection. No, the G6 isn't a G35, but it also costs about 30-35% less. That said, the G6 is still plenty car to get person from point A to point B with plenty of pick-up and go. In Midwest, being able to drive in snow is even more a necessity than dropping the top in summer, G6 handles GREAT in snow with stock tires. G6 is sporty, functional and fun to drive - can't wait for summer. No problems.
See all 49 reviews of the 2009 Pontiac G6
Features & Specs

See all Used 2009 Pontiac G6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2009 Pontiac G6 Overview

The Used 2009 Pontiac G6 is offered in the following submodels: G6 Sedan, G6 Coupe, G6 Convertible. Available styles include New 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), New Value Leader 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), New GT 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A), New 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A), New GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), New GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A), New GXP 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), New GXP 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A), GT 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A), GXP 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), GXP 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Pontiac G6?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Pontiac G6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Pontiac G6 Base is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 46954 and46954 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT is priced between $7,595 and$7,595 with odometer readings between 124252 and124252 miles.

Which used 2009 Pontiac G6s are available in my area?

