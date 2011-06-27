Vehicle overview

"Pontiac is Car." This is the latest marketing slogan from GM's "excitement" division, apparently dreamt up by someone whose first language clearly is not English. It also apparently shows an embarrassingly low bar to clear for any vehicle that wears the red arrow badge of Pontiac. As such, the 2009 Pontiac G6 is indeed car; it's just not a very good one.

To its credit, the G6 is one of the few cars in the midsize class available in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles, all of which offer attractive styling. But all are also far from being class leaders. The sedan in particular pales against much newer competing models. The G6 is marketed as a sportier entry in this highly competitive family-sedan class, but the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima are all more enjoyable to drive. The G6 coupe has fewer competitors, but those still include the Accord and Altima two-doors, both of which are better choices than the Pontiac. The G6 GXP model offers a powerful engine that provides quick acceleration, but its gaudy body kit (made worse with the Street Package's hood scoops and oversized rear spoiler) and the G6's inherent lack of sophistication don't exactly endear it to our more enthusiast-minded editors.

The G6 convertible is perhaps the most compelling model in the lineup, as it is one of the few affordable convertibles to feature a retractable hardtop. This design provides enhanced noise reduction and security with the top up, and the transformation to roofless takes less than 30 seconds at the touch of a button. Dropping the top opens up a backseat that's roomy enough for two adults, but with only 2.2 cubic feet of trunk space with the top lowered, good luck stowing anything larger than a Pizza Hut box. The G6's convertible competition is hardly formidable, as each features significant drawbacks in regard to roof type, fuel economy or interior quality and space. Perhaps the lone standout is the hardtop VW Eos, but it does get pricey.

We suggest looking closely elsewhere before settling on a 2009 Pontiac G6. Any model will provide reasonably stylish transportation from point A to point B, but its lack of interior refinement and disappointing rear passenger room hold it back. We think you can do better.