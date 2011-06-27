Used 2009 Pontiac G6 for Sale Near Me
2009 Pontiac G6 Base82,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2009 Pontiac G6 4dr 4dr Sedan with 1SB features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZJ57B994238156
Stock: CYC-238156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Price Drop$4,998Good Deal | $1,078 below market
2009 Pontiac G6 GT98,125 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Van Horn Mazda of Sheboygan - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LOCAL TRADE, ABS brakes, Compass, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel audio controls, Traction control.CERTIFIED 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. PLEASE CONTACT DEALER TO VERIFY ALL FEATURES, SPECS & DIMENSIONS. Please call to confirm the vehicle is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH57N594142417
Stock: E502021T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $3,500Good Deal | $958 below market
2009 Pontiac G6 GT144,990 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
McVay Motors - Pensacola / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH57N494158804
Stock: 158804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995Fair Deal | $679 below market
2009 Pontiac G6 GT136,321 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Discovery Auto Group - Grand Junction / Colorado
<style type=text/css>p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000; min-height: 15.0px} p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000} span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none} span.s2 {font-kerning: none} </style> <p class=p1 style=font-size:11px;><em>THIS VEHICLE IS BEING TRANSPORTED TO THE DEALERSHIP OR WAS RECENTLY TRADED IN.</em> <p class=p2 style=font-size:11px;min-height:13px;><em></em> <p class=p1 style=font-size:11px;><em>PICTURES WILL BE UP SOON!</em> <p class=p2 style=font-size:11px;min-height:13px;><em></em> <p class=p1 style=font-size:11px;><em>IN THE MEANTIME IF YOU WOULD LIKE MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US AT 970-245-1088</em> <p class=p1> <p class=p2><em>NO FEES (NO Dealer/Handling NO Dealer Prep NO Doc Fees…NO FEES MEANS NO FEES)</em> <p class=p2>Free 90 Day Sirius/XM Trial (when vehicle is sat radio equipped) <p class=p2>Full tank of gas with every purchase <p class=p2>Customer Service Sundays - FREE CAR WASHES <p class=p2>Third party safety inspections performed & available upon request FREE CARFAX REPORT ON EVERY CAR <p class=p1> <style type=text/css>p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000} span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none} span.s2 {font-kerning: none} </style> <p class=p1><em>Cars That Found Us:</em>This vehicle came to us in the form of a trade-in on one of our hand selected vehicles. We have kept this car for our inventory as it represents a good value and has great potential to be enjoyed for years to come. While the background checks might show previous repairs or a history that is less than perfect, they still have potential for enjoyment by you at a lower cost than our premium, late model, low mileage inventory. <p class=p2> ***Price shown on web
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZK57K194251352
Stock: T935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Price Drop$4,995Fair Deal | $348 below market
2009 Pontiac G6 Base121,046 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Thorson Motor Center - Pasadena / California
2009 Pontiac G6 SE Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, 3.5L V6 SFI VVT Flex Fuel. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZJ57K894255224
Stock: 9582C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- New Listing$3,995Good Deal | $687 below market
2009 Pontiac G6 GT154,057 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
3.5L V6 SFI VVT FWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH57N894147028
Stock: 62800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $6,395Fair Deal
2009 Pontiac G6 GXP114,804 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mike Young Buick GMC - Frankenmuth / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 18" 5-Spoke Bright Chrome-Tech Wheels, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Sun & Sound Package. Performance Red Metallic 2009 Pontiac G6 GXP FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 SFI DOHC VVT 17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GXP with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZM577X94159906
Stock: 53978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-21-2019
- $5,778Fair Deal
2009 Pontiac G6 Base80,768 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Davis Acura - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
**LOW MILEAGE ON THIS 2009 PONTIAC G6!!**,** INEXPENSIVE LOW MILEAGE VEHICLE!!**, ***4CYL - ALL THE POWER - HATES GAS!**, **FWD - GREAT ALL YEAR 'ROUND - BETTER MPG!, Power Package. FREE Vehicle History Report, Easy 10 Minute Credit Approvals. Sales Tax, Tag, Doc, Title, Registration Fees are additional. Please contact dealer to verify price, options and other vehicle details. Feel the Davis Difference - You will receive Unlimited FREE Hand car washes, whether or not your vehicle is in for service and FREE PA State Inspection! Prices based on dealer financing. . Pricing assumes $1,695 Cash or Trade. Please visit www.davisacura.com for additional details, or call us at 215-943-1798.All advertised prices do not include dealer installed options, dealer addendum, government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge. Please visit www.davisacura.com for additional details, or call us at 215-943-1798.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57B594147612
Stock: 12004P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,495Good Deal | $515 below market
2009 Pontiac G6 Base84,301 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ciocca Chevrolet - West Chester / Pennsylvania
NEW ARRIVAL --- G6 SEDAN --- 3.5L V6 ENGINE --- FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City --- CLEAN CARFAX --- LOW MILES- ONLY 84305 MILES ---KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:Pontiac G^ w/1SB with Quicksilver Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 164 HP at 6400 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGES:ENGINE, 3.5L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 SFI (E85): includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability, uses gasoline or E85 fuel (219 hp [163.0 kW] @ 5900 rpm, 219 lb-ft of torque [297.0 N-m] @ 3200 rpm).EXPERTS REPORT:'The interior of the G6 features stylish seating with generous side bolsters to hold you in place during aggressive cornering.' -Edmunds.com. Car and Driver Editors Choice.WHO WE ARE:We have proudly been serving the Pennsylvania area for over 40 years. The Ciocca organization has a singular philosophy of doing business and that is 100% customer satisfaction, not only in the vehicle you purchase, but also in the process in which you buy it. We want you to be so happy that you will purchase all your vehicles from us and refer your friends and family as well. We realize that in order to do that, we must exceed your expectations, and that is our mission.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZJ57K694257425
Stock: 20097425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $8,995
2009 Pontiac G6 GT72,714 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Easton Motor Sales - South Easton / Massachusetts
SOUTH EASTON MOTOR SALES IS OPEN FOR ONLINE SALES! SEMSCARS.NET - PHONE: 508-238-1077 - TEXT: 508-717-8999 - ASK ABOUT OUR NO HASSLE, LOW INTEREST, FIRST TIME BUYER'S PROGRAM. PRICED BELOW MARKET AVERAGE -72,000 MILES, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, CONVERTIBLE HARD TOP, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, SAME OWNER LAST 10 YEARS, GARAGE KEPT, AND MUCH MORE! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FINANCING AVAILABLE. FIRST TIME BUYER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE. CALL OR E-MAIL FOR DETAILS. WE HAVE OVER 50 4X4'S IN STOCK! OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES AND IT SHOWS! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! SINCE 1947!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH361694102110
Stock: 17554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $5,977Fair Deal
2009 Pontiac G6 Base105,172 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wilde Honda Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
W/1SA *Ltd Avail* trim, Performance Red Metallic exterior. Dependable, CARFAX 1-Owner. Car and Driver Editors Choice, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System. Remote Trunk Release, Bucket Seats EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Car and Driver Editors Choice. Edmunds.com's review says "The interior of the G6 features stylish seating with generous side bolsters to hold you in place during aggressive cornering.". WHO WE ARE: After being in business for over 70 years we realize that MARKET VALUE PRICING is by far the best approach for our customers. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in hopes of winning a negotiation contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. At Wilde Honda Sarasota we have won American Honda's prestigious Presidents Award an area record 16 times! Our Wilde Honda Sarasota location allows us to serve as your New and Used Venice, Lakewood Ranch, and Tampa dealership reso It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57N094226499
Stock: K1618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$6,491Fair Deal
2009 Pontiac G6 Base75,925 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
Cargo Nets; Trunk Audio System Ebony; Vortex Cloth Seat Trim Engine; Ecotec 2.4L 4-Cylinder Mfi; Aluminum Gold Mist Metallic Seats; 45/45 Front Bucket Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Custom 5-Spoke; High-Vent This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57B994166521
Stock: 94166521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- New Listing$5,600
2009 Pontiac G6 GT104,362 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC - El Paso / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON CARFAX**, **GREAT CONDITION**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **POWER MIRROR PACKAGE**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NON-SMOKER**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CLIMATE PACKAGE**, **COMFORT PACKAGE**, **CONVENIENCE PACKAGE**, **PERFORMANCE HANDLING PACKAGE**, **VALUE PACKAGE**, **CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE**, **EXTRA VALUE PACKAGE**, **LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNT PACKAGE**, **POPULAR EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED PACKAGE**, 3.5L V6 SFI VVT. 18/29 City/Highway MPG QUALITY INSPECTED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS TO ENSURE YOUR NEW PRE OWNED VEHICLE IS TOP TIER***Highway Confidence Pricing***We research a 500 mile radius daily to make sure we have the best value on the market for you and so you have a hassle-free, transparent purchasing experience. We compare our Pre-Owned pricing with over 20,000 automotive websites daily to ensure our inventory is value priced for you. -15 day, 500 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty.-Full Tank of Gas with Every Automobile Purchase. -Vehicle History Report...Upfront!!! (309)527-2580 Available today at Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC in El Paso, IL. Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC proudly serves the El Paso, Bloomington, Normal, Peoria, Pontiac, Champaign, Decatur, and Springfield, Illinois area! Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. We can find exactly what you are looking for whether it is a certified vehicle you are looking for or specific options such as Bluetooth, 4WD/AWD, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Trailer Package, DVD Entertainment System, Steering Wheel Controls and much more. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH57NX94160928
Stock: B3344A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $10,995
2009 Pontiac G6 GT66,159 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McDonald Kia - Saginaw / Michigan
This thrilling Convertible Vehicle will have you excited to drive to work, even on Mondays** Fun and sporty!! Less than 67k Miles. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Daytime running lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Convertible roof - Power retractable hard top, Air conditioning...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH36N794150122
Stock: 45150122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- $5,880Fair Deal
2009 Pontiac G6 GT107,415 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We at Mudarri Motorsports are pleased to offer this 2009 Pontiac G6 Sedan. It is finished in a gray paint job with a black cloth interior. This car is powered by a 3.5l V6 mated to an automatic 4-speed transmission with front wheel drive! Give us a call to schedule a test drive today! We love trades and offer many finance options. (425) 202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH57N594198406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,990
2009 Pontiac G6 GXP84,559 milesDelivery available*
Runde Chevrolet Buick GMC - Platteville / Wisconsin
3.6L V6 FWD 6 Speed automatic 4 door Gas POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL AM/FM STEREO KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE POWER DRIVER'S SEAT SPOILER - TRUNK/REAR POWER SUNROOF **No Warranty** LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT REMOTE START TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT 6 DISC IN DASH CD CHANGER MONSOON STEREO SYSTEM HEATED SEATS - FRONT ON-STAR STABILITRAK STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS FOG LITES DRIVER INFO CENTER ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL 18 WHEEL **local trade**Blac
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GXP with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZM577894181368
Stock: 94181368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $6,019Fair Deal
2009 Pontiac G6 GT108,450 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Community Motor Buick Chevrolet - Cedar Falls / Iowa
This Pontiac G6 has great equipment and many features including, 178 Point Inspection By Factory Certified Technicians, 3.5L V6 SFI VVT. Maverick Silver Metallic 2009 Pontiac G6 GT FWD 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 SFI VVT 18/29 City/Highway MPG Come see why more people choose our Community!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH57NX94167135
Stock: T17789A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $8,990
2009 Pontiac G6 GT74,196 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Grebner Motors - Kewanee / Illinois
This used 2009 Pontiac G6 in Kewanee, IL comes with peace of mind. Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. The 2009 Pontiac G6 offers drivers Onstar, CD Player, Cruise Control, Leather Seats and Convertible. It's a 6 cylinder Crimson car that makes road trips pleasant again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH361X94127544
Stock: 8375B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020