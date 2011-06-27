  1. Home
2005 Pontiac G6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Crisp handling, lots of rear-seat room, plenty of standard features, innovative panoramic sunroof.
  • A few low-buck interior bits, panoramic sunroof takes away rear-seat headroom, down on power compared to class leaders.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With the G6's stylish duds, roomy interior and distinctive features, Pontiac finally has a serious contender in the midsize sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

Originally introduced in coupe form in 1973, the Grand Am has carried out Pontiac's midsize sedan duties since the mid-1980s. The most recent Grand Am has roots dating back to 1985, when Pontiac introduced its front-drive "European-inspired" version. Time has not been kind to the Grand Am, as subsequent redesigns in the 1990s did little to bring the car up to class standards. Pontiac knew it needed a competitive replacement, and none too soon. The short answer was to simply make a great Pontiac sedan based on GM's latest-and-greatest midsize platform, the Epsilon architecture. It's taken awhile, but it looks like GM has finally gotten this platform-sharing thing down. We've never been opposed to the idea per se, but in too many instances in the past, cars that shared platforms were just too similar for our tastes. The G6 is the third production car to utilize General Motors' Epsilon platform but it wouldn't be overstating it to say most new car buyers will never see the family resemblance. If it seems like the G6 looks a little bigger than its stablemate, the Chevrolet Malibu, that's because the Pontiac uses the lengthened version of the Epsilon platform like the Malibu Maxx. This long-wheelbase platform provides two main benefits -- more rear-seat room and better handling. The extra length makes for truly big-car backseat space, and passengers will enjoy plenty of legroom. The long wheelbase also helps the G6 deliver a smooth and stable ride. As with most Pontiacs, the G6 is heavy on style -- only this time around the styling is bold without being tacky. The car stands out but does not look garish and, thankfully, the plastic cladding of Pontiacs past has been ditched in favor of clean, simple lines. The G6 offers just enough muscle to back up the sporty looks. The G6 is powered by GM's tried-and-true 3.5-liter V6, good for 200 horsepower. Pontiac is trying to keep (or rebuild) its performance car customer base by offering a shift-it-yourself automatic that will hit redline without upshifting -- in other words, true manual control. A unique option on the G6 is a panoramic sunroof that opens in four sections and remains exposed when it's open. The effect is that it looks like a roof spoiler. Combined with the small antenna that resides at the front edge of the roof, the G6 tends to look a little European. Unfortunately, this sunroof takes up a bit too much rear-seat headroom. Overall, the G6 features a winning combination of bold styling, a cavernous interior and unique features, all at a competitive price.

2005 Pontiac G6 models

The four-door G6 comes in two trim levels, base and GT. Generous standard equipment on the base model includes air conditioning; cruise control; power windows, locks and mirrors; keyless entry; a 60/40 split-folding rear seat; a CD player; and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel. The GT adds power-adjustable pedals, an eight-speaker Monsoon sound system, a rear spoiler, alloy wheels and a sport suspension. Notable options include a remote start system, XM Satellite Radio and chrome alloy wheels. Two power sunroof options are available -- a traditional power glass panel, as well as an innovative panoramic roof with four glass panels that fold accordion-style and an electric sunshade.

2005 Highlights

The G6 is an all-new midsize sedan replacement for the ancient Grand Am.

Performance & mpg

Standard power comes from a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 200 horsepower and 220 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is also standard. GT models include a shift-it-yourself feature that offers full manual control of gear changes.

Safety

The G6 features standard four-wheel disc brakes. Antilock brakes and traction control are standard on the GT, and optional on the base car. Side curtain airbags are optional across the board, but a stability control system is not available. The G6 has not yet been crash tested.

Driving

The 3.5-liter V6 offers plenty of torque down low for easy passing and merging, but can get a bit thrashy at high revs. The suspension returns a surprisingly sporty ride, and the solid structure helps make the interior a serene place to spend time.

Interior

The interior of the G6 features stylish seating with generous side bolsters to hold you in place during aggressive cornering. The gauges showcase Pontiac's signature font, and are set in an attractive cluster with chrome rings. Plenty of chrome and metal-look accents brighten up the interior. Overall materials quality is notably good, but a few cheap bits here and there keep the G6 a step below the class standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac G6.

4.5
187 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Going on 195k miles! It been a great car(now at 22
Ryan,03/12/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I purchased my pontiac with in 2010, it was 5 years old and had a very good maintaince history and 95k miles. It had just had its 100k tune up with new plugs wires fluids etc... It's been a great car I cannot complain at all. The car has fantastic power and the drive train Is very reliable so far. The interior is very nicely put together unlike some of its predecessors at at gm. After almost 200 k I have no tears in the seats, cracks in the dash, no paint coming off of switches or any of the sorts. The interior is one of the best interiors in my opinion. The dash is clean and straight forward, not busy like most newer cars which is not my style. Red led gauges illuminate cleanly unlike previous red interiors from gm. On the outside the quality seems to be just as good l. Paint still looks great and shines like new after 12 years. Suspension has been fair. It does handle very nice and is a comfortable car but it's had its problems which I will go into detail soon. Now for the problems. At 10k It developed a leak in the Heater core that was VERY expensive. 1200 to replace only to have the new one do the same (independent garage used au to zone parts i fear)..... the third Heater core has been good to me so far. At 160 k I had to replace the fuel pump as it had developed a crack in the line molded to the top of it. Pump still worked fine but required replacing the whole unit because of the tube. At 180 k I had to replace tie rod ends and left lower control arm but I believe this had to do with terrible oklahoma roads, not poor design. The steering column has a rattle when you hit a bump the I could never fix. Also the headlamps and connectors required rwplacing as thwy had corroded in the connector and shorted out. Last of all it has developed a small oil leak I noticed when changing the oil and I have yet to access and fix this problem. This has been the problems I have gotten so far. For a car I paid 8000 for I have probably put 2000 in repairs and have had almost 6 years I would call this a great buy. I love the car. I hope I get as lucky as the guy below me and make it to 338 k. I know for a car that is fantastic mileage.. update Sept 2018... I hit a deer doing 70 last november.... pulled the hood back straight, replaced the headlights and kept on rolling. I had just switched to liability. Since I last updated I had to replace the front wheel bearings and it will need a brake caliper soon.. 227 k miles so far
338,000 Miles, all original, still going strong!
wuollet,01/26/2015
GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
We bought our 2006 G6 GT in 2007 with 16k miles on it. It currently has 338k miles, and still runs great! I changed spark plugs at 180k miles, and they weren't even bad, but just thought it was enough miles on them. One complaint is the suspension, for the last 200k miles, it makes lots of rattles in the suspension. I'm sure it's an easy fix, but it still works good. We did replace power steering around 250k miles. Other than that, we have had amazing reliability with this car. Just do regular maintenance, wash the car once in a while, and you'll have no problems. This is a MN car, and there's lots of salt on our roads in the winter, and the body is just about perfect still. Would buy again.
236K mile, still running strong
Twig6376,02/11/2018
GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Only had to have basic maintance done as expected and a wheel baring replaced. This car has been a reliable one and I am getting 28mpg at 236K miles
2005 G6 GT= too problematic
74anthony,07/05/2012
Purchased this car new. 80- 90% of mileage is highway milage. (32 miles to and from work) I had all required maintenance performed and never drove aggressively. 10,800 miles BRAKES....???/ front and rear, and speedometer issue 18,000 new battery..??? 1 yr later 37,000 BRAKES/ front and rear, Other/ lower intake gasket replaced All previous repairs were just inconvient. Warranty covered most of this. The following are all out-pocket 42,000 BRAKES (5000 miles later!!!) / front only 71,000 Front End / control arms LS & RS 75,00 Differentials seals replaced 78,000 Transmission / Gears blew through case Rebuild Req 88,000 BRAKES Again
See all 187 reviews of the 2005 Pontiac G6
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2005 Pontiac G6 Overview

The Used 2005 Pontiac G6 is offered in the following submodels: G6 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

