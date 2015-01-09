Used 2007 Pontiac G6 for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Pontiac G6 GT in Black
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6 GT

    120,129 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $3,995

    $2,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6

    143,777 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $2,499

    $2,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6

    165,867 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $2,550

    $706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6

    135,037 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,250

    $1,281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6

    184,705 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $2,500

    $836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6

    138,003 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6

    168,742 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6

    187,542 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,444

    $821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 in Gray
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6

    154,165 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    $282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 GT in Gray
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6 GT

    73,197 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,499

    $616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 GT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6 GT

    105,921 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 GT in Black
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6 GT

    160,553 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,295

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 GT in Gray
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6 GT

    97,518 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6

    91,238 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,977

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 Value Leader in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6 Value Leader

    66,597 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,750

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 in Gray
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6

    111,298 miles
    Fair Deal

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 Value Leader in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6 Value Leader

    54,902 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 GTP in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6 GTP

    75,783 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,997

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac G6

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac G6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3245 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 245 reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Best car I've ever owned
Tim Holland,09/01/2015
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I bought a 2007 G6 sedan (base) brand new in 06, just came on the lot. I have had the car for 9 years and I have put 195,000 miles on my G6 and it's still going. The only major repairs was a leak in the gas tank ($800) and a new catalytic converter (at 190,000 miles for $1,000). Other than that, just normal maintenance. The paint has held up well and the the dash looks like it just rolled off the show room floor. I have owned 3 Toyotas and 2 Nissans, and again, this is the best car I have ever owned. It has never broken down or left me stranded, and again...very low maintenance costs. On top of that, I average around 22 mph in the city and on the hwy I still get up to 35 mph (higher than what the manufacturer rates). The "design", although 9 years old, is still in "style". It's a fun car to drive and own. Maybe I was just lucky and got a "great" one, but I am thinking of buying another one when I hit 200,000.
Report abuse
