Used 2007 Pontiac G6 for Sale Near Me

Our 2007 Pontiac G6 GT Coupe Convertible is all about performance! This sporty coupe offers up performance and style not typically found in the midsized segment. The 224hp 3.9 Liter V6 is a state-of-the-art power plant that loves to be pushed to its limit! Coupled with a smooth shifting 4 Speed Shiftable Automatic, our Front Wheel Drive shines when the hard-top drops and you get the sun on your face and the wind in your hair! Check out the pictures, and you will see what a drop-dead gorgeous car our GT is! The sporty, driver-oriented interior of our GT trim is loaded with plenty of comfort and luxury features you need! This GT has it all! Our GT Convertible comes with an extensive list of safety features and is ready to roll! Get in, ease back, hit the throttle, and hold on! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2ZH351674261191

Certified Pre-Owned: No