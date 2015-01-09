Used 2007 Pontiac G6 for Sale Near Me
168 listings
- 120,129 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,995$2,073 Below Market
- 143,777 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,499$2,149 Below Market
- 165,867 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,550$706 Below Market
- 135,037 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,250$1,281 Below Market
- 184,705 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$2,500$836 Below Market
- 138,003 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,495
- 168,742 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
- 187,542 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,444$821 Below Market
- 154,165 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,995$282 Below Market
- 73,197 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499$616 Below Market
- 105,921 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,450
- 160,553 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,295
- 97,518 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995
- 91,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,977
- 66,597 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,750
- 111,298 miles
$4,990
- 54,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995
- 75,783 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,997
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac G6
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac G6
See all 245 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.3245 Reviews
Report abuse
Tim Holland,09/01/2015
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I bought a 2007 G6 sedan (base) brand new in 06, just came on the lot. I have had the car for 9 years and I have put 195,000 miles on my G6 and it's still going. The only major repairs was a leak in the gas tank ($800) and a new catalytic converter (at 190,000 miles for $1,000). Other than that, just normal maintenance. The paint has held up well and the the dash looks like it just rolled off the show room floor. I have owned 3 Toyotas and 2 Nissans, and again, this is the best car I have ever owned. It has never broken down or left me stranded, and again...very low maintenance costs. On top of that, I average around 22 mph in the city and on the hwy I still get up to 35 mph (higher than what the manufacturer rates). The "design", although 9 years old, is still in "style". It's a fun car to drive and own. Maybe I was just lucky and got a "great" one, but I am thinking of buying another one when I hit 200,000.
