Used 2010 Pontiac G6 for Sale

  • $5,401Great Deal | $2,641 below market

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    137,200 miles
    Delivery available*

    Thompson Cadillac - Springfield / Missouri

    SAVE THOUSANDS WITH INTERNET VALUE PRICING!!! ONLY AT THOMPSONS!!!!! THOMPSONS BARGAIN BARN PRICED UNDER $15000 HAVE ALLY 3 MO OR 3000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY(IF NEEDED), REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!!!, REMOTE VEHICLE START!!!, **SUNROOF!!**, BLUE TOOTH!!!!, Cruise Control, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Visor Mirrors, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass, Leather-Wrapped Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Preferred Package, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun & Sound Package. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Quicksilver Metallic 2010 Pontiac G6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI AluminumIN BUSINESS SINCE 1919 AND REMEMBER.....THE THOMPSON BOYS ARE DEALING!!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5EB6A4165464
    Stock: M10926B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $4,900Great Deal | $1,947 below market

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    94,446 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    XotiCars - Rosedale / Maryland

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5EB6A4144534
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,444Great Deal | $1,739 below market

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    140,526 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cole Valley Chevrolet - Newton Falls / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5EBXA4148179
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,500Great Deal | $2,403 below market

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    153,974 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ken Garff Honda of Orem - Orem / Utah

    Ken Garff Honda is delighted to offer this charming 2010 Pontiac G6 in Performance Red Metallic.22/30 City/Highway MPGIn addition to transparent, no hassle pricing and upfront no hassle trade evaluation.....We provide an enjoyably brief and easy Sales Experience...Your Pace...Your Deal...No Exceptions!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5EB2A4147785
    Stock: 2H00817B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $5,598Good Deal | $1,067 below market

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    106,690 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

    Preferred Equipment Group; Includes Standard Equipment Moldings; Body-Color Bodyside Tire; Compact Spare Audio System Engine; Ecotec 2.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Mfi Aluminum (E85) Light Taupe; Vortex Cloth Seat Trim Preferred Package Seats; 45/45 Front Bucket With Power Lumbar Summit White Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2010 Pontiac G6 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Pontiac -- This Pontiac G6 w/1SA speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5E07A4137767
    Stock: A4137767
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $5,988Good Deal | $1,631 below market

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    91,379 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Arapahoe Hyundai - Centennial / Colorado

    Black 2010 Pontiac G6 FWD Automatic ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC Aluminum **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CLEAN CARFAX**.Recent Arrival!Colorados Largest VOLUME Hyundai dealer!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5E03A4163282
    Stock: 3282A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-16-2020

  • Price Drop
    $2,899Good Deal | $1,018 below market

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    180,818 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Con Paulos Chevrolet - Jerome / Idaho

    This used 2010 Pontiac G6 in JEROME, IDAHO is a steal at its price. Even with a few plus years on it, this car looks like new. The 4 cylinder Silver car will feel quick and responsive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5E04A4129531
    Stock: 203339B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-30-2020

  • $5,195Good Deal | $1,138 below market

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    109,597 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Pat's Auto Sales - Sorrento / Florida

    U

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5EK7A4130626
    Stock: 003457
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-26-2020

  • $4,800Good Deal | $980 below market

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    139,792 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Luther Nissan - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5E05A4102211
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,885Good Deal | $1,300 below market

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    63,628 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Turnpike Ford of Huntington - Huntington / West Virginia

    Quicksilver Metallic 2010 Pontiac G6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC AluminumOdometer is 58722 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5E08A4163682
    Stock: YP41
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-19-2020

  • New Listing
    $5,592Fair Deal

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    120,701 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Toledo / Ohio

    4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 SFI VVT Flex Fuel, Automatic, FWD, Performance Red Metallic, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Fog Lamps, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5EK8A4139870
    Stock: 21Q0011
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $6,000Fair Deal

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    129,218 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Woodstock - Woodstock / Illinois

    17" Custom 5-Spoke High-Vent Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio: XM, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Reclining 45/45 Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio data system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Carbon Black Metallic 2010 Pontiac G6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC Aluminum22/30 City/Highway MPGThis 2010 G6 is fun to drive and achieves a terrific 30 MPG! Plus you can take unlimited car-selfies to post on Facebook, Twitter, or even Instagram! It's all included! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5E00A4161361
    Stock: WT1330A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-20-2020

  • $5,800

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    160,252 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio

    We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5EB6A4143142
    Stock: 02801
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $7,000

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    96,742 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Frederick - Frederick / Maryland

    NOBODY has WHAT TATE has! This 2010 Performance Red Metallic Pontiac G6 FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: EXTENSIVE SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE! RECENT TRADE-IN ON A LATE MODEL GRAND CHEROKEE! FUN, SPORTY, ECONOMICAL AND RELIABLE! MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED. CLEAN CARFAX. Maryland Inspected, Low Prices, Friendly Staff, Convenient Location. Odometer is 17200 miles below market average! Buying made easy. Come in Early for our fast and efficient process, (before noon!) Come in for a look and drive. Appointments encouraged but not required. .

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5E07A4148946
    Stock: 20101B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $5,700Fair Deal

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    76,155 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Public Service Garage - Marquette / Michigan

    2010 Pontiac G6 17' Custom 5-Spoke High-Vent Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Reclining 45/45 Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Vortex Cloth Seat Trim, XM Radio. Odometer is 49153 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG This vehicle Contains the following features and options: Preferred Equipment Group 1SA (Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats), 17' Custom 5-Spoke High-Vent Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Reclining 45/45 Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Vortex Cloth Seat Trim, and XM Radio.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5E09A4104169
    Stock: 200092A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-26-2020

  • $9,900Fair Deal

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    31,630 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Sid Dillon Cadillac - Fremont / Nebraska

    Check out this 2010 Pontiac G6 w/1SA while we still have it in stock! You Can't Beat the Price with These Options XM RADIO, NOT INSTALLED, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), SPARE TIRE AND WHEEL, NOT DESIRED inflator kit in place of spare tire, SEATS, 45/45 FRONT BUCKET WITH POWER LUMBAR (STD), REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, EXTENDED RANGE, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, INCLUDES STANDARD EQUIPMENT, PERFORMANCE RED METALLIC, ONSTAR, NOT INSTALLED, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI ALUMINUM (E85) (includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability, uses gasoline or E85 fuel (170 hp [126.8 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 158 lb-ft of torque [213.3 N-m] @ 5200 rpm). Visit Us Today For a must-own Pontiac G6 come see us at Sid Dillon Fremont Buick GMC Cadillac, 2420 E. 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025. Just minutes away! Thank you for choosing to visit siddillon.com in Fremont, Nebraska Sid Dillon Buick GMC Cadillac Mazda, located in the Greater Omaha Area in Fremont, NE is part of the largest volume GM Dealerships in Nebraska. We value our customers and want to do all we can to make sure you are completely satisfied. Please visit us today to experience the best in customer service. CALL US TODAY (888)721-2448.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5E0XA4137293
    Stock: 2U18934
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $3,444

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    131,352 miles
    Delivery available*

    Walker Toyota - Miamisburg / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5EB2A4143283
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet

    193,448 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2ZA5EB4A4162935
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 18 out of 168 listings
G6 Reviews & Specs