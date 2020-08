Close

Thompson Cadillac - Springfield / Missouri

SAVE THOUSANDS WITH INTERNET VALUE PRICING!!! ONLY AT THOMPSONS!!!!! THOMPSONS BARGAIN BARN PRICED UNDER $15000 HAVE ALLY 3 MO OR 3000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY(IF NEEDED), REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!!!, REMOTE VEHICLE START!!!, **SUNROOF!!**, BLUE TOOTH!!!!, Cruise Control, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Visor Mirrors, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass, Leather-Wrapped Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Preferred Package, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun & Sound Package. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Quicksilver Metallic 2010 Pontiac G6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI AluminumIN BUSINESS SINCE 1919 AND REMEMBER.....THE THOMPSON BOYS ARE DEALING!!!!!

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2ZA5EB6A4165464

Stock: M10926B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020