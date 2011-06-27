Used 2010 Pontiac G6 for Sale Near Me
- $5,401Great Deal | $2,641 below market
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet137,200 milesDelivery available*
Thompson Cadillac - Springfield / Missouri
SAVE THOUSANDS WITH INTERNET VALUE PRICING!!! ONLY AT THOMPSONS!!!!! THOMPSONS BARGAIN BARN PRICED UNDER $15000 HAVE ALLY 3 MO OR 3000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY(IF NEEDED), REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!!!, REMOTE VEHICLE START!!!, **SUNROOF!!**, BLUE TOOTH!!!!, Cruise Control, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Visor Mirrors, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass, Leather-Wrapped Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Preferred Package, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun & Sound Package. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Quicksilver Metallic 2010 Pontiac G6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI AluminumIN BUSINESS SINCE 1919 AND REMEMBER.....THE THOMPSON BOYS ARE DEALING!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5EB6A4165464
Stock: M10926B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $4,900Great Deal | $1,947 below market
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet94,446 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
XotiCars - Rosedale / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5EB6A4144534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,444Great Deal | $1,739 below market
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet140,526 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cole Valley Chevrolet - Newton Falls / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5EBXA4148179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,500Great Deal | $2,403 below market
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet153,974 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ken Garff Honda of Orem - Orem / Utah
Ken Garff Honda is delighted to offer this charming 2010 Pontiac G6 in Performance Red Metallic.22/30 City/Highway MPGIn addition to transparent, no hassle pricing and upfront no hassle trade evaluation.....We provide an enjoyably brief and easy Sales Experience...Your Pace...Your Deal...No Exceptions!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5EB2A4147785
Stock: 2H00817B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $5,598Good Deal | $1,067 below market
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet106,690 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Preferred Equipment Group; Includes Standard Equipment Moldings; Body-Color Bodyside Tire; Compact Spare Audio System Engine; Ecotec 2.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Mfi Aluminum (E85) Light Taupe; Vortex Cloth Seat Trim Preferred Package Seats; 45/45 Front Bucket With Power Lumbar Summit White Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2010 Pontiac G6 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Pontiac -- This Pontiac G6 w/1SA speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5E07A4137767
Stock: A4137767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $5,988Good Deal | $1,631 below market
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet91,379 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arapahoe Hyundai - Centennial / Colorado
Black 2010 Pontiac G6 FWD Automatic ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC Aluminum **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CLEAN CARFAX**.Recent Arrival!Colorados Largest VOLUME Hyundai dealer!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5E03A4163282
Stock: 3282A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- Price Drop$2,899Good Deal | $1,018 below market
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet180,818 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Con Paulos Chevrolet - Jerome / Idaho
This used 2010 Pontiac G6 in JEROME, IDAHO is a steal at its price. Even with a few plus years on it, this car looks like new. The 4 cylinder Silver car will feel quick and responsive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5E04A4129531
Stock: 203339B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- $5,195Good Deal | $1,138 below market
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet109,597 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Pat's Auto Sales - Sorrento / Florida
U
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5EK7A4130626
Stock: 003457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-26-2020
- $4,800Good Deal | $980 below market
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet139,792 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luther Nissan - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5E05A4102211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,885Good Deal | $1,300 below market
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet63,628 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Turnpike Ford of Huntington - Huntington / West Virginia
Quicksilver Metallic 2010 Pontiac G6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC AluminumOdometer is 58722 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5E08A4163682
Stock: YP41
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- New Listing$5,592Fair Deal
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet120,701 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Toledo / Ohio
4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 SFI VVT Flex Fuel, Automatic, FWD, Performance Red Metallic, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Fog Lamps, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5EK8A4139870
Stock: 21Q0011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $6,000Fair Deal
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet129,218 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Woodstock - Woodstock / Illinois
17" Custom 5-Spoke High-Vent Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio: XM, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Reclining 45/45 Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio data system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Carbon Black Metallic 2010 Pontiac G6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC Aluminum22/30 City/Highway MPGThis 2010 G6 is fun to drive and achieves a terrific 30 MPG! Plus you can take unlimited car-selfies to post on Facebook, Twitter, or even Instagram! It's all included! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5E00A4161361
Stock: WT1330A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- $5,800
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet160,252 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5EB6A4143142
Stock: 02801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $7,000
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet96,742 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
NOBODY has WHAT TATE has! This 2010 Performance Red Metallic Pontiac G6 FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: EXTENSIVE SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE! RECENT TRADE-IN ON A LATE MODEL GRAND CHEROKEE! FUN, SPORTY, ECONOMICAL AND RELIABLE! MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED. CLEAN CARFAX. Maryland Inspected, Low Prices, Friendly Staff, Convenient Location. Odometer is 17200 miles below market average! Buying made easy. Come in Early for our fast and efficient process, (before noon!) Come in for a look and drive. Appointments encouraged but not required. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5E07A4148946
Stock: 20101B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $5,700Fair Deal
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet76,155 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Public Service Garage - Marquette / Michigan
2010 Pontiac G6 17' Custom 5-Spoke High-Vent Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Reclining 45/45 Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Vortex Cloth Seat Trim, XM Radio. Odometer is 49153 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG This vehicle Contains the following features and options: Preferred Equipment Group 1SA (Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats), 17' Custom 5-Spoke High-Vent Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Reclining 45/45 Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Vortex Cloth Seat Trim, and XM Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5E09A4104169
Stock: 200092A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $9,900Fair Deal
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet31,630 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sid Dillon Cadillac - Fremont / Nebraska
Check out this 2010 Pontiac G6 w/1SA while we still have it in stock! You Can't Beat the Price with These Options XM RADIO, NOT INSTALLED, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), SPARE TIRE AND WHEEL, NOT DESIRED inflator kit in place of spare tire, SEATS, 45/45 FRONT BUCKET WITH POWER LUMBAR (STD), REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, EXTENDED RANGE, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, INCLUDES STANDARD EQUIPMENT, PERFORMANCE RED METALLIC, ONSTAR, NOT INSTALLED, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI ALUMINUM (E85) (includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability, uses gasoline or E85 fuel (170 hp [126.8 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 158 lb-ft of torque [213.3 N-m] @ 5200 rpm). Visit Us Today For a must-own Pontiac G6 come see us at Sid Dillon Fremont Buick GMC Cadillac, 2420 E. 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025. Just minutes away! Thank you for choosing to visit siddillon.com in Fremont, Nebraska Sid Dillon Buick GMC Cadillac Mazda, located in the Greater Omaha Area in Fremont, NE is part of the largest volume GM Dealerships in Nebraska. We value our customers and want to do all we can to make sure you are completely satisfied. Please visit us today to experience the best in customer service. CALL US TODAY (888)721-2448.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5E0XA4137293
Stock: 2U18934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $3,444
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet131,352 milesDelivery available*
Walker Toyota - Miamisburg / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5EB2A4143283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet193,448 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5EB4A4162935
Certified Pre-Owned: No