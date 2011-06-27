Close

AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

Preferred Equipment Group; Includes Standard Equipment Moldings; Body-Color Bodyside Tire; Compact Spare Audio System Engine; Ecotec 2.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Mfi Aluminum (E85) Light Taupe; Vortex Cloth Seat Trim Preferred Package Seats; 45/45 Front Bucket With Power Lumbar Summit White Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2ZA5E07A4137767

Stock: A4137767

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020