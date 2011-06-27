Used 2008 Pontiac G6 for Sale Near Me
- $5,742Great Deal | $1,439 below market
2008 Pontiac G6 Base64,522 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2006 PONTIAC G6 SEDAN - ONLY 64,522 MILES - MIDNIGHT BLUE EX TERIOR / BLACK INTERIOR - 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Keyless entry, Power windows/locks, Cruise control, Auxiliary input, 17 aluminum wheels, 3.5L DOHC V6, Front Wheel Drive, 4 Speed Automatic. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57NX84260903
Stock: 13877A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $2,700Great Deal | $1,087 below market
2008 Pontiac G6 Base135,284 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Pontiac G6 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, OnStar, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57B884264888
Stock: AAW-264888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $4,495Great Deal | $700 below market
2008 Pontiac G6 Base115,701 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Subaru of Beechmont - Cincinnati / Ohio
3.05 Axle Ratio, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Fog Lamps, G6 Preferred Package, Hydraulic Power Steering, Leather-Wrapped Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Rear Spoiler, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Sport Package, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Trunk Cargo Nets, Vortex Cloth Seat Trim. Odometer is 562 miles below market average! 18/29 City/Highway MPG Magnetic (Carbon Flash Metallic) 2008 Pontiac G6We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57N584268374
Stock: 84268374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $1,849
2008 Pontiac G6 Base198,844 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57N684138717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,997Good Deal | $423 below market
2008 Pontiac G6 GT137,104 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sport Subaru South - Orlando / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW!SAVE THOUSANDS, on this 2008 Pontiac G6 GT- located at our SPORT SUBARU SOUTH Superstore - 9951 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - CARFAX One-Owner. MID SIZE SEDAN, ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX, GREAT CONDITION - MUST SEE, GREAT GAS MILEAGE, 3.5L V6 SFI VVT. Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 6 Years in a Row w/ over 6,000 Postive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. EXCLUSIVE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INFO: ( Our Nationwide warranty covers most gasoline powered Cars & SUVs offered for Sale less than 6 years old w/ less than 75,000 Miles - not applicable for Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat or electric vehicles) As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999). Our Used Vehicle Prices do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. See dealer for details. Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH57N184232923
Stock: BT232923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Price Drop$2,711Fair Deal | $207 below market
2008 Pontiac G6 Value Leader205,762 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. This Pontiac G6 is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, 1SV Preferred Equipment Group, 6 Disc CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.2008 Pontiac G6 Value Leader Midnight Blue Metallic 22/30 City/Highway MPGThis Do It Yourself vehicle is being sold without any warranty or guarantee. Budget any additional costs to make this vehicle up to your standards. Any and all repairs will be your financial responsibility. Vehicle does NOT qualify for financing options and is being sold as cash only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 Value Leader with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZF57B884265980
Stock: 193090A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $7,695Good Deal | $457 below market
2008 Pontiac G6 GT76,185 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fitzgerald Lexington Park Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lexington Park / Maryland
PONTIAC G6 GT model with automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH361384302702
Stock: JP24706A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $2,995Good Deal | $373 below market
2008 Pontiac G6 Base189,042 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57B584127696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995Good Deal | $453 below market
2008 Pontiac G6 Base183,159 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Fromm's Auto - Mankato / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57B784161395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,499Good Deal | $436 below market
2008 Pontiac G6 Base159,830 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
1st Class Auto Sales - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota
Sport PkgTraction ControlABS (4-Wheel)Air ConditioningPower WindowsPower Door LocksCruise ControlPower SteeringTilt WheelAM/FM StereoCD/MP3 (Single Disc)Premium SoundOnStarDual Air BagsSide Air BagsPower SeatLeatherFog LightsRear SpoilerVehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Drives great, Family friendly, Not seen any accidents, Primarily highway miles, Great first ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57N284154820
Stock: 154820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,495
2008 Pontiac G6 Base142,322 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Randy Wise Chrysler Dodge Jeep - Durand / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57N584184572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,997Fair Deal | $206 below market
2008 Pontiac G6 Base97,729 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 3.5L V6 SFI VVT. 18/29 City/Highway MPG Locally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57NX84220885
Stock: 374091A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $3,000Good Deal | $236 below market
2008 Pontiac G6 Base163,653 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Pontiac G6 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Tan with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, OnStar, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57B184132457
Stock: AAW-132457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- Price Drop$4,588Good Deal | $260 below market
2008 Pontiac G6 Base127,849 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
LOCAL TRADE BERGSTROM CERTIFIED 2008 Pontiac G6 FWD Performance Red Metallic 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SFI VVT 3.5L V6 SFI VVT, 17 Custom 5-Spoke High-Vent Wheels, 17 Painted Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Seek & Scan, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Fog Lamps, Front License Plate Bracket, Front Reclining 45/45 Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, G6 Preferred Package, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Package, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun & Sound Package, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Trunk Cargo Nets, Variably intermittent wipers, Vortex Cloth Seat Trim, XM Satellite Radio, 3.5L V6 SFI VVT. Odometer is 21721 miles below market average! 18/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57NX84174510
Stock: T20577B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $3,763Good Deal | $347 below market
2008 Pontiac G6 GT129,757 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH57N484193583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,865
2008 Pontiac G6 Base52,949 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grainger Honda - Savannah / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 52,949! G6 trim. EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, CD Player MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Bucket Seats.EXPERTS REPORT5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerOUR OFFERINGSAt Grainger Honda, our goal is to sell the best vehicles at the lowest prices and treat our customers with respect. As a Georgia Honda dealer, we believe when you choose Grainger Honda you are making the right choice. Grainger Honda has founded its reputation on customer trust and satisfaction. We know that trust isn't simply given, so we have dedicated ourselves to earn yours. Grainger Honda is committed to superior service in all departments, from sales to finance to service.Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57B784177967
Stock: TIM10828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $8,850
2008 Pontiac G6 GXP68,381 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
White Allen Honda - Dayton / Ohio
Premium Wheels, Sport Package, Sunroof / Moonroof, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, GXP Preferred Package, Power Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Sun & Sound Package, Trunk Cargo Nets. Clean CARFAX. Midnight Blue Metallic 2008 Pontiac G6 GXP 3.6L V6 SFI DOHC VVT 17/26 City/Highway MPG Contact us today for more information or to schedule your test at Dayton's Low Price Leader! WE CAN APPROVE EVERYONE!! We work with multiple lenders to find the best financing solution for your needs. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! We can help!! White Allen Honda at 630 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45405. Call us at (937) 220-6386 of visit our website at http://www.whiteallenhonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 GXP with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZM177184306461
Stock: LP8204B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $10,775
2008 Pontiac G6 GXP24,614 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 GXP with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZM177484276582
Stock: 02426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020