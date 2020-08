Close

Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey

2006 PONTIAC G6 SEDAN - ONLY 64,522 MILES - MIDNIGHT BLUE EXTERIOR / BLACK INTERIOR - 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS. Comes equipped with: Keyless entry, Power windows/locks, Cruise control, Auxiliary input, 17 aluminum wheels, 3.5L DOHC V6, Front Wheel Drive, 4 Speed Automatic.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2ZG57NX84260903

Stock: 13877A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020