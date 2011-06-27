I drove my '08 G6 GT for exactly two years (to the day) before any major mechanical repairs were needed (I had to replace the engine but it was due to the mechanics error, not the car). In general the car is a great car but what really got me was the safety. I always swore if I got in an accident in that car I would be dead or extremely injured, due to the bucket seats and the car sitting so low. Last month I was in a 4 car pile up on a highway 301. I was the middle vehicle (the smushed one) and had an F-150 slam full force into the back of me and ultimately on top of me. Because of the body of the car the trunk actually caught the F-150 and stopped it from going any further on top of my car (opposed to a Honda Civic or Toyota Camry which the truck would have driven right over and crushed the backseat). Although the car was totaled (obviously, I was SMUSHED BAD) it did everything it needed to. The engine shut itself down to prevent a fire from a gas leak or anything else, the underneath of the car took most the damage from the front, opposed to smashing everything into the dash. Not a single window broke. Right after the accident everyone involved got out, including myself, and just stared at the car in amazement that it held up the way it did. I never write reviews or go to the extent of doing this but it's the least I could do for the car. Hands down I would buy the car 100x times over. I miss it SOOOOOO much. I've been test driving all different cars and have been in 3 different rentals since and nothing compares to it. Everything about it was great (minus a few electrical issues like windows rolling up or down or random lights coming on and off but that's a GM thing and those issues usually fixed themselves over a course of 24 hours or so). Plus, for all the fellow lead footers out there, the acceleration is great but it also maintains speed very well.

