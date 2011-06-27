  1. Home
2008 Pontiac G6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and stylized cabin, peppy and efficient V6 engines, responsive suspension tuning, convertible's retractable hardtop.
  • Low-rent interior plastics, numb electric steering in base sedans, lackluster brakes.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Pontiac G6 sedan, coupe and convertible serve as stylish, performance-minded alternatives to more established midsize offerings.

Vehicle overview

Now entering its fourth year of production, the midsize Pontiac G6 continues on a course of steady improvements catering to the performance-oriented and style-conscious sedan, coupe or convertible shopper. Following significant power and mechanical upgrades last year, changes to the G6 for 2008 focus primarily on updated cosmetic details and additional standard safety equipment.

Pontiac is ballyhooing its new GXP trim level for the G6 sedan and coupe -- a designation that helps tie the car into Pontiac's branding nomenclature. But in actuality, it's little more than a new name for last year's high-line GTP model, with the exception of the GXP Street Edition coupe that adds gaudy bodywork and a huge "hammerhead" spoiler. Lesser G6s benefit from newly standard features like front side-impact airbags, antilock disc brakes, OnStar communications and satellite radio for the upper trim levels.

The Pontiac G6 shares its basic body structure with the redesigned Chevy Malibu and Saturn Aura. Of this group, the G6 is the only model to come in three body styles. The convertible features a retractable hardtop design and is one of the few such vehicles offered with a starting price of less than $30,000. This feature is enjoying increased popularity of late, and it's easy to understand why, as a retractable hardtop promises the security, styling and quiet of a coupe with the top in place. In the G6, the top-down transformation takes less than 30 seconds at the touch of a button. This opens up a backseat that's roomy enough for two adults, but with only 2.2 cubic feet with the top lowered, good luck fitting anything larger than a pizza box in the trunk once it's pressed into service stowing the retracted lid and attendant mechanism.

While the convertible may be the style leader, the G6 coupes and sedans also offer their own distinctive, well-adorned appeal in the midsize class. But a few minor things hold the car back, such as lackluster interior materials. The 2008 Pontiac G6 is worth a look, though models like the 2008 Honda Accord and Nissan Altima might prove more satisfying to own overall.

2008 Pontiac G6 models

The 2008 Pontiac G6 four-door sedan is available in four trim levels: the entry-level Value Leader, base G6, GT and GXP. Coupes are clad in either GT or GXP trim, while the convertible is offered only as a GT. The G6 Value Leader sedan comes with 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, fully powered accessories, a four-way manual driver seat with power height adjustment, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a tilt/telescoping steering column and CD player with an auxiliary audio jack. The more upgradeable base G6 adds 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control and remote keyless entry. The midlevel GT comes with V6 power, a sport-tuned suspension, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, and an eight-speaker Monsoon sound system with a subwoofer and satellite radio.

Fully loaded GXPs further upgrade to 18-inch chromed wheels, a rear spoiler (sedan only), automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, a six-way power driver seat and heated front seats. Some of these items are also available on lesser G6s. Other notable options include a remote starting system and power-adjustable pedals. Available equipment packages group together these and other premium features like leather upholstery, an in-dash CD changer and a sunroof. The new GT and GXP Street Edition packages also lend their own distinctive performance-inspired bodywork.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Pontiac G6 receives changes in terms of trim levels and features, including standard side airbags and antilock brakes on all trim levels. A GXP trim level is new, though it's essentially the same thing as last year's now-discontinued GTP trim.

Performance & mpg

All Pontiac G6s route their power through the front wheels. The basic Value Leader and G6 sedans come equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 164 horsepower and 158 pound-feet of torque. Standard in the GT and optional in the G6 sedan is a 3.5-liter V6 putting out 219 horses and 219 lb-ft of torque. Convertibles with this V6 have slightly less power at 217 hp and 217 lb-ft of torque. Both of these engines are attached to a four-speed automatic transmission.

The performance-driven GXP models are equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 that generates 252 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to a six-speed automatic with manual-shift capability. Convertibles with the optional 3.9-liter V6 check in with 222 horses and 238 lb-ft of torque. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the four-cylinder and V6 engines is mostly on par for the midsize segment, though the convertible's optional V6 is thirsty, with a 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway rating. In performance testing, we found that a GXP coupe could accelerate to 60 mph in a quick 6.2 seconds.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard on all 2008 Pontiac G6s, as is integrated traction control except for GXP and convertible models with stability control (optional on GTs). Full-length head-curtain and front side-impact airbags are standard on all G6 coupes and sedans, and convertibles feature standard front seat-mounted side-impact airbags. In government crash testing, the G6 sedan and coupe earned a best-possible five-star rating for driver protection in frontal impacts. Front passengers have a four-star rating. Side-impact testing in a G6 sedan resulted in five stars out of five for both front and rear passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the G6 sedan and coupe received a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset impact protection; that agency's side-impact tests resulted in a second-highest "Acceptable" rating. Convertibles fared less well, with an "Acceptable" score for frontal-offset impacts and a lower "Marginal" rating for side impacts.

Driving

Our only real gripe continues to be the numb-feeling electric power steering on the Value Leader and base G6 sedans -- the hydraulic power steering included on GT and GXP models (and optional on the standard G6) is much more communicative and to our liking. All G6s deliver surprisingly athletic ride and handling, which is dialed in even tighter in the firmly tuned GT and GXP. These sportier models are fun to drive, delivering flat and composed cornering with a minimum of body motion when pushed aggressively through the twisties. The fuel-efficient 3.5-liter V6 delivers plenty of low-end torque for quick acceleration and easy passing, but it also gets a bit raspy at higher engine speeds. As expected, the GXP offers the most performance and sophistication for enthusiasts with the 3.6-liter V6's impressive output and manually shiftable six-speed automatic.

For a nose-heavy front-driver, the 2008 Pontiac G6 convertible is an adequate handler. But uneven city streets can cause the G6 to hop and float the way cars from the 1970s once did. What's more is that despite the "S.S. Pontiac G6" feeling, there's still a noticeable amount of cowl shake and shudder when driving over rough pavement.

Interior

The Pontiac G6's highly styled seats feature prominent side bolstering to keep you in place during hard cornering and aggressive maneuvers. The gauges light up with Pontiac's signature red glow, and reside in an attractive and brightly ringed cluster. The cabin features lots of chrome and faux metal accents to brighten things up, but the quality of materials on the dash and console is a notch or two below class standards. If that doesn't bother you, there is plenty of room provided by the car's long wheelbase, which results in generous rear-seat accommodations whether your G6 is a coupe, sedan or convertible.

With the touch of a button on the windshield header, the convertible's two-panel roof folds and stows quickly and quietly beneath a hard tonneau cover in about 30 seconds. Once it is stowed, luggage capacity shrinks from an already tight 12.6 to a miniscule 2.2 cubic feet. All that folding metal has to go somewhere, and with rear-seat accommodations an obvious priority, the trunk suffers. Sedans have a 14-cubic-foot trunk with a fold-down rear seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Pontiac G6.

5(71%)
4(16%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.5
116 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Never kept a car 7 years before my 2008 G-6
candy,03/18/2016
GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
In 2009 I was looking to replace my 2000 2 dr Grand Prix with a nice sporty sedan with a V-6. My used car dealer called and said he had the car for me but I had to come look at it. He told me it was prior salvage title with only 14,000 miles on it but he wanted me to see the damage before it went to the body shop. Light hit right front fender, no frame damage. We decided whoever the previous owner was must have worked for or been related to someone at the insurance company as there was no way this should have been prior salvage! The body shop I selected did an awesome job at matching the paint. Beautiful burgundy with subtle metallic. I now have 107,500 miles on this car. I've owned it since April 2009 and I have never done anything to this car except put new tires on it (the original tires lasted until it had about 65,000 miles on them) and have the oil changed every 3000 miles. Never had any motor problems, (not even funny noises) or tranny or other issues. Loved the way the V-6 responded as I am a bit of a lead foot driver. Still, mileage was pretty decent, city/hwy averaged about 21 mpg and strictly hwy driving averaged about 25-26. Maybe less than estimated but better than the Grand Prix. When washed and waxed this car still looks gorgeous! The only drawback on the interior was the fabric seats. They showed stains from just plain bottled water, not happy about that. Otherwise it had plenty of room up front in the bucket seats, back seat was roomy and comfortable and the trunk also had plenty of space to haul stuff around, and I did! It has pretty much all the electronics and extra features you could want including the electric sunroof. (it was not the accordian type I had seen sitting on a lot when I first started looking.) Now that I have over 100,000 miles it has developed a few rattles but still rides great. Too bad GM isn't still making the G-6 as I would purchase another one in a minute!
Good so far
luck5393,06/29/2014
We have had this car for a few weeks now. I do a lot of driving, and it has been a very good car in the few weeks we have owned it. I activated the XM radio in it, it tends to loose a signal when going under bridges or parked next to 3 story buildings. the engine is very responsive and the steering is tight. I bought it with about 91000 miles, so it has already been well broken in. The interior is roomy, and the back seat is very roomy for the size of car it is. One option that I wish it had was being able to pull down the 40/60 seats from the interior of the car and not just from the trunk.
4 Car Pile up
Sam,12/22/2015
GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I drove my '08 G6 GT for exactly two years (to the day) before any major mechanical repairs were needed (I had to replace the engine but it was due to the mechanics error, not the car). In general the car is a great car but what really got me was the safety. I always swore if I got in an accident in that car I would be dead or extremely injured, due to the bucket seats and the car sitting so low. Last month I was in a 4 car pile up on a highway 301. I was the middle vehicle (the smushed one) and had an F-150 slam full force into the back of me and ultimately on top of me. Because of the body of the car the trunk actually caught the F-150 and stopped it from going any further on top of my car (opposed to a Honda Civic or Toyota Camry which the truck would have driven right over and crushed the backseat). Although the car was totaled (obviously, I was SMUSHED BAD) it did everything it needed to. The engine shut itself down to prevent a fire from a gas leak or anything else, the underneath of the car took most the damage from the front, opposed to smashing everything into the dash. Not a single window broke. Right after the accident everyone involved got out, including myself, and just stared at the car in amazement that it held up the way it did. I never write reviews or go to the extent of doing this but it's the least I could do for the car. Hands down I would buy the car 100x times over. I miss it SOOOOOO much. I've been test driving all different cars and have been in 3 different rentals since and nothing compares to it. Everything about it was great (minus a few electrical issues like windows rolling up or down or random lights coming on and off but that's a GM thing and those issues usually fixed themselves over a course of 24 hours or so). Plus, for all the fellow lead footers out there, the acceleration is great but it also maintains speed very well.
Nice ride
Cindy L,12/31/2015
GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I had my G6 almost 5 years & put a lot of miles on it due to my commute and l loved if. My husband wants to keep me in a car under warranty so we just traded it. I am sad! The car drove extremely well. I put over 140000 miles on with no major problems. It was a very nice car. Pontiac needs to come back!
See all 116 reviews of the 2008 Pontiac G6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
164 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2008 Pontiac G6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
