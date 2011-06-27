  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Brand-new car debuts, marking first redesign since 1982. Base, Formula and Trans Am trim levels are available. Base car powered by 160-horsepower, 3.4-liter V6. Formula and T/A get 5.7-liter V8 worth 275 horsepower. Formula and T/A get a standard six-speed manual transmission. Dual airbags and ABS are standard.

Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 Trans American Musclecar
D. Benn,05/21/2010
I bought this car late in its life. It had 80,000 miles on it and it was spotless. I bought it because I knew they sold cheap, and I like tinkering with cars, so it was a fast car for a low price. This car is comfortable and fun to drive. It has the last version of the original small block Chevrolet engine (LT1) so you get that legendary sweet exhaust tone as you drive. It runs and drives like a true blooded American muscle car. I love and savor every second I drive it. My car stock did 14.1@99 mph 1/4 mile at the race track. The LT1 (1993-1997) cars are complex engines and it takes time, patience and experience to understand them. Buy only if you like working on cars.
Still Strong
Heckel,09/18/2008
I have had this car for a year now and have no complaints. It handles very well and takes off how and when you want it to. Its got 186,000 miles on it and you would never know it without looking at the numbers.I've won several competitions and am now a true firebird fan.
10 years later
locmar,12/11/2002
Overall the Trans Am has held up quite well for a vehicle approaching it's tenth birthday. Given the fact it has spent nine hot summers here in the southwest, the only thing that has needed replaced is the plastic lock buttons on the drivers door and the hatchback struts which just recently had to be replaced. The only cost issue I can see for a potential owner is the higher cost of insurance if you have a lead foot. :)
A tail of two Cars!
BigNick,07/10/2003
This truly is a tale of two cars. On one hand you have the amazing head turning style, power and handeling. Yet you must put up with many mechanical problems. The engine and trannsmission are very strong, it is all the ancillary mechanical parts(emmissions) that tend to give you problems. For me the Power Handeling, and the all important "babe Magnet"factor outweighs the negatives.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
