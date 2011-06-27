1993 Pontiac Firebird Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$832 - $1,936
Used Firebird for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Brand-new car debuts, marking first redesign since 1982. Base, Formula and Trans Am trim levels are available. Base car powered by 160-horsepower, 3.4-liter V6. Formula and T/A get 5.7-liter V8 worth 275 horsepower. Formula and T/A get a standard six-speed manual transmission. Dual airbags and ABS are standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Pontiac Firebird.
Most helpful consumer reviews
D. Benn,05/21/2010
I bought this car late in its life. It had 80,000 miles on it and it was spotless. I bought it because I knew they sold cheap, and I like tinkering with cars, so it was a fast car for a low price. This car is comfortable and fun to drive. It has the last version of the original small block Chevrolet engine (LT1) so you get that legendary sweet exhaust tone as you drive. It runs and drives like a true blooded American muscle car. I love and savor every second I drive it. My car stock did 14.1@99 mph 1/4 mile at the race track. The LT1 (1993-1997) cars are complex engines and it takes time, patience and experience to understand them. Buy only if you like working on cars.
Heckel,09/18/2008
I have had this car for a year now and have no complaints. It handles very well and takes off how and when you want it to. Its got 186,000 miles on it and you would never know it without looking at the numbers.I've won several competitions and am now a true firebird fan.
locmar,12/11/2002
Overall the Trans Am has held up quite well for a vehicle approaching it's tenth birthday. Given the fact it has spent nine hot summers here in the southwest, the only thing that has needed replaced is the plastic lock buttons on the drivers door and the hatchback struts which just recently had to be replaced. The only cost issue I can see for a potential owner is the higher cost of insurance if you have a lead foot. :)
BigNick,07/10/2003
This truly is a tale of two cars. On one hand you have the amazing head turning style, power and handeling. Yet you must put up with many mechanical problems. The engine and trannsmission are very strong, it is all the ancillary mechanical parts(emmissions) that tend to give you problems. For me the Power Handeling, and the all important "babe Magnet"factor outweighs the negatives.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird features & specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Firebird
Related Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019