I bought this car late in its life. It had 80,000 miles on it and it was spotless. I bought it because I knew they sold cheap, and I like tinkering with cars, so it was a fast car for a low price. This car is comfortable and fun to drive. It has the last version of the original small block Chevrolet engine (LT1) so you get that legendary sweet exhaust tone as you drive. It runs and drives like a true blooded American muscle car. I love and savor every second I drive it. My car stock did 14.1@99 mph 1/4 mile at the race track. The LT1 (1993-1997) cars are complex engines and it takes time, patience and experience to understand them. Buy only if you like working on cars.

