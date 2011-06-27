  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(55)
1995 Pontiac Firebird Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Traction control is added as an option on Formula and Trans Am. Trans Am GT is dropped from lineup. Californians get a 3.8-liter V6 equipped with an automatic transmission on base models instead of the 3.4-liter V6. The new engine meets strict emissions standards in that state, and makes 40 additional horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Pontiac Firebird.

5(53%)
4(40%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best cheap speed around
Curt,05/30/2006
Best bang for your buck. It is truly the fastest thing out there for the price you pay. I love the way it looks and the performance. My car has blue/green chameleon paint and it is something to see. Not many other cars under 50K can outperform my Trans Am. Corvette comes to mind, but I can't think of any others. Will kick the crap out of mustangs any day of the week and you can take that to the bank. On the flip side, the fuel economy is poor. I get about 16 mpg on premium gas. The back seats do not offer much room at all. In the end, I you are looking for a cruiser and a way not to break the bank then the Trans Am is the car for you. The pros definitely out-weigh the cons.
1995 Trans Am
wager03,12/03/2010
This car is wonderful. It has everything you could want in a sports car. A big engine, great exterior looks, an old school exhaust tone. I have had this car since 2005 and haven't had any problems with it besides a speed sensor going out, and a minor oil leak due to the fact that the previous owner didn't tighten the oil pan enough. With improvements has only come better fuel mileage and more horsepower. The car handles extremely well even at high speeds giving a feeling of complete control to the driver. The 5.7 liter LT1 while underpowered if stock, has a lot of potential. It is a hard car to find parts for though, and because the engine area is so crowded it can be a hard car to work on
Firebirds rock!
speed demon,01/28/2009
I had purchased this car from a friend who had it for a year before me. I have had only a few problems with this car. It has 162,000 miles and I have had to replace the optispark distributer and the powersteering pump, because the aluminum bracket that holds it got stripped. And the power door locks went out completely and the driver's side power window also went out. Other than that it has been great. I have owned it for more then two years and when I got the car it only had 112,000 miles. Other then the small squeaks that the body makes, the car is a blast to drive just watch out for cops. Very easy to be pulled over.
TA
guilt1,12/04/2010
I bought this car in 2005 and have had very few problems with it. The car handles amazingly well. The engine runs strong and I haven't experienced any major issues with it yet. The 275 hp LT1 is a little down on horsepower, but that can be solved with just a few small and fairly cheap modifications. In my personal experience with the car, I find the more I do to it, the more it rewards me with better gas mileage, more horsepower, and more fun when I plant the gas pedal. The seats are comfortable even on fairly long drives. If your car has t-tops then I highly recommend getting T-top shades on hot summer days. This car is for sure one that I would like to keep around for the long run.
See all 55 reviews of the 1995 Pontiac Firebird
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Overview

The Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird is offered in the following submodels: Firebird Hatchback, Firebird Convertible, Firebird Trans Am. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, 2dr Hatchback, Trans Am 2dr Convertible, Formula 2dr Hatchback, Formula 2dr Convertible, and Trans Am 2dr Hatchback.

