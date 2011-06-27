Best bang for your buck. It is truly the fastest thing out there for the price you pay. I love the way it looks and the performance. My car has blue/green chameleon paint and it is something to see. Not many other cars under 50K can outperform my Trans Am. Corvette comes to mind, but I can't think of any others. Will kick the crap out of mustangs any day of the week and you can take that to the bank. On the flip side, the fuel economy is poor. I get about 16 mpg on premium gas. The back seats do not offer much room at all. In the end, I you are looking for a cruiser and a way not to break the bank then the Trans Am is the car for you. The pros definitely out-weigh the cons.

Read more