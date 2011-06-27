I purchased this 1991 Pontiac Firebird Formula T-tops. WS6 performance package. 305 tuned port 5 speed. Arctic white with 20,000 miles from a dealer. It had a misprint in the local paper about the price. I stumbled upon it from a bumbling salesman. Long story short, I paid $6,000 for the car with not a scratch on it. It looked and drove like new. I owned the car for 8 years. Those are the most memorable 8 years behind a wheel I have had. I outran many cars on road races over the years. It had a bigger throttle body and injectors installed. That's it. All stock on the rest. Never let me down. Never left me stranded. A beautiful car inside and out. The only parts I replaced were the many 245/50/16 tires from burnouts. And the fact that you cannot rotate them on the rim. They have to be taken off the rim (offset). If I could turn back time, I would buy ten more of them. Long-live the firebird! R.I.P.

Read more