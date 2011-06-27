  1. Home
1991 Pontiac Firebird Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Top level V8 engines get more horsepower. Front and rear styling is freshened. Rocker panel extensions are restyled. Base coupes get new Sport Appearance Package.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wonderful car! Amazing memories!
Jason B,02/28/2016
Formula 2dr Hatchback
I purchased this 1991 Pontiac Firebird Formula T-tops. WS6 performance package. 305 tuned port 5 speed. Arctic white with 20,000 miles from a dealer. It had a misprint in the local paper about the price. I stumbled upon it from a bumbling salesman. Long story short, I paid $6,000 for the car with not a scratch on it. It looked and drove like new. I owned the car for 8 years. Those are the most memorable 8 years behind a wheel I have had. I outran many cars on road races over the years. It had a bigger throttle body and injectors installed. That's it. All stock on the rest. Never let me down. Never left me stranded. A beautiful car inside and out. The only parts I replaced were the many 245/50/16 tires from burnouts. And the fact that you cannot rotate them on the rim. They have to be taken off the rim (offset). If I could turn back time, I would buy ten more of them. Long-live the firebird! R.I.P.
Owning the dream
Craig Robson,05/26/2006
I had always dreamed of owning a 3rd Gen Bird.I finally bought the 5.0 V8 last year. It doesn't dissapoint. Although it has cost a fortune to restore the rewards are great. I havent come across a single person who isn't in love with the looks. A classic and timeless design which is admired everywhere it goes. The V8 sounds sweet and had enough torque to pin you to the seat.I went through my first set of rear tires in a little under a month. Talk about seeing money go up in smoke !! I would recommend this car to anyone. Just make sure your wallet can keep up with the car. It makes me smile and scares the hell out of any passenger. Truly Awesome.
One of the best cars every made.
knight rider,05/15/2002
The Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Camaro which these two cars are based on the same plat form. They have best engine's the V8 305 5.0L Engine, and the V8 350 5.7L Engine. The Transmission are the 700R4, and the 400R4 are the srongest transmission I every seen in a car. If you like to drive fast go with the 400R4 transmission it's stronger and faster than the 700R4 transmissions. 700R4 Transmission - for faster acceleration. 400R4 Transmission - a stronger transmission for racing. If your thinking about getting a Pontiac Firebird or Chevrolet Camaro, don't get the one's with the V6 3.1L Engine, it has no power and it does not last long.
An awsome car
Bd,09/26/2002
I truly love this car. The ws6 preformance suspension handles better than any other car i have driven, including many little imports. The 5.0 makes plenty of tire squeeling pin u to your seat power. And the whole formula body style to my opinon was the best looking model ever made. I love drivin around cause every one always takes a second look. And it has 157000 miles on it and runs as if it just came out of the factory. What more do u want from a car.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
240 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Pontiac Firebird Overview

The Used 1991 Pontiac Firebird is offered in the following submodels: Firebird Hatchback, Firebird Convertible, Firebird Trans Am, Firebird Trans Am GTA. Available styles include Formula 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, Trans Am 2dr Convertible, 2dr Convertible, Trans Am 2dr Hatchback, and Trans Am GTA 2dr Hatchback.

