1992 Pontiac Firebird Review
Other years
Used Firebird for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Pontiac takes great pains to reduce the number of squeaks and rattles in the Firebird. Body has been stiffened for a tighter feel. Performance Equipment Group is available on Formula and Trans Am coupes, and boosts tuned-port 5.0-liter to 230 horsepower.
tj hunter,10/21/2007
This is a fun car! I had some trouble with electrical but the engine just keeps on running. I have 268,000 and it's like the Duracell Bunny. I look to have it for many years.
TA,04/16/2009
When i bought my 1992 firebird about three years ago, i had the idea to swap out the 3.1 l v6 till i learned how well the engine performed in the car. The car is defenitly worth the money. I never had to put a part in it besides tires and it starts no matter where or how cold it is outside. It is the most fun car i have ever driven, nd i have driven everything from corvettes to tuners. And my t-tops never leaked either
jimmyboy76,09/05/2013
I've owned two '92 Pontiac Firebirds; both with the V8 305ci engine w/auto trans. Both were very cherry. I just sold the second one this year after having it for 9 years. It was teal (only available on the 92's in the 3rd gen), and had 39k when I bought it in 2004. I had shorty headers put on, free flowing exhaust, K&N filter, & a Tornado. It was a "sleeper". This was a well built car, with decent performance, and you could do the majority of your own maintenance. I never had any major issues with the car, and had no issues driving in the snow or rain. It was still a head turner at 20 years old; received plenty of compliments. I highly recommend this car!
dirtyred,10/03/2002
The 1992 Pontiac Firebird turns heads and is fun to drive. I've owned my car for 10 years and have not encountered any major problems. Although a V-6, it performs like a cheetah on the open road. I've gotten it up to 115 mph before I had to shut it down. I only use synthetic 5-30W, which improves performance and gas mileage (a proven fact).
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
240 hp @ 4400 rpm
