I've owned two '92 Pontiac Firebirds; both with the V8 305ci engine w/auto trans. Both were very cherry. I just sold the second one this year after having it for 9 years. It was teal (only available on the 92's in the 3rd gen), and had 39k when I bought it in 2004. I had shorty headers put on, free flowing exhaust, K&N filter, & a Tornado. It was a "sleeper". This was a well built car, with decent performance, and you could do the majority of your own maintenance. I never had any major issues with the car, and had no issues driving in the snow or rain. It was still a head turner at 20 years old; received plenty of compliments. I highly recommend this car!

