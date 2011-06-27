  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Firebird
  4. Used 1992 Pontiac Firebird
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

1992 Pontiac Firebird Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Firebird for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$763 - $1,776
Used Firebird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Pontiac takes great pains to reduce the number of squeaks and rattles in the Firebird. Body has been stiffened for a tighter feel. Performance Equipment Group is available on Formula and Trans Am coupes, and boosts tuned-port 5.0-liter to 230 horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Pontiac Firebird.

5(77%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Like being on a picnic all day
tj hunter,10/21/2007
This is a fun car! I had some trouble with electrical but the engine just keeps on running. I have 268,000 and it's like the Duracell Bunny. I look to have it for many years.
TA look alike
TA,04/16/2009
When i bought my 1992 firebird about three years ago, i had the idea to swap out the 3.1 l v6 till i learned how well the engine performed in the car. The car is defenitly worth the money. I never had to put a part in it besides tires and it starts no matter where or how cold it is outside. It is the most fun car i have ever driven, nd i have driven everything from corvettes to tuners. And my t-tops never leaked either
Worth Every Penny
jimmyboy76,09/05/2013
I've owned two '92 Pontiac Firebirds; both with the V8 305ci engine w/auto trans. Both were very cherry. I just sold the second one this year after having it for 9 years. It was teal (only available on the 92's in the 3rd gen), and had 39k when I bought it in 2004. I had shorty headers put on, free flowing exhaust, K&N filter, & a Tornado. It was a "sleeper". This was a well built car, with decent performance, and you could do the majority of your own maintenance. I never had any major issues with the car, and had no issues driving in the snow or rain. It was still a head turner at 20 years old; received plenty of compliments. I highly recommend this car!
A Classic
dirtyred,10/03/2002
The 1992 Pontiac Firebird turns heads and is fun to drive. I've owned my car for 10 years and have not encountered any major problems. Although a V-6, it performs like a cheetah on the open road. I've gotten it up to 115 mph before I had to shut it down. I only use synthetic 5-30W, which improves performance and gas mileage (a proven fact).
See all 13 reviews of the 1992 Pontiac Firebird
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
240 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1992 Pontiac Firebird features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Pontiac Firebird

Used 1992 Pontiac Firebird Overview

The Used 1992 Pontiac Firebird is offered in the following submodels: Firebird Hatchback, Firebird Convertible, Firebird Trans Am, Firebird Trans Am GTA. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Convertible, Trans Am 2dr Hatchback, Formula 2dr Hatchback, Trans Am 2dr Convertible, and Trans Am GTA 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Pontiac Firebird?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Pontiac Firebirds are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Pontiac Firebird for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Pontiac Firebird.

Can't find a used 1992 Pontiac Firebirds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Firebird for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,306.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,536.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Firebird for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,144.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,510.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Pontiac Firebird?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Firebird lease specials

Related Used 1992 Pontiac Firebird info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles