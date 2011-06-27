Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Consumer Reviews

1993 Trans American Musclecar D. Benn , 05/21/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car late in its life. It had 80,000 miles on it and it was spotless. I bought it because I knew they sold cheap, and I like tinkering with cars, so it was a fast car for a low price. This car is comfortable and fun to drive. It has the last version of the original small block Chevrolet engine (LT1) so you get that legendary sweet exhaust tone as you drive. It runs and drives like a true blooded American muscle car. I love and savor every second I drive it. My car stock did 14.1@99 mph 1/4 mile at the race track. The LT1 (1993-1997) cars are complex engines and it takes time, patience and experience to understand them. Buy only if you like working on cars. Report Abuse

Still Strong Heckel , 09/18/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had this car for a year now and have no complaints. It handles very well and takes off how and when you want it to. Its got 186,000 miles on it and you would never know it without looking at the numbers.I've won several competitions and am now a true firebird fan. Report Abuse

10 years later locmar , 12/11/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Overall the Trans Am has held up quite well for a vehicle approaching it's tenth birthday. Given the fact it has spent nine hot summers here in the southwest, the only thing that has needed replaced is the plastic lock buttons on the drivers door and the hatchback struts which just recently had to be replaced. The only cost issue I can see for a potential owner is the higher cost of insurance if you have a lead foot. :) Report Abuse

A tail of two Cars! BigNick , 07/10/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This truly is a tale of two cars. On one hand you have the amazing head turning style, power and handeling. Yet you must put up with many mechanical problems. The engine and trannsmission are very strong, it is all the ancillary mechanical parts(emmissions) that tend to give you problems. For me the Power Handeling, and the all important "babe Magnet"factor outweighs the negatives. Report Abuse