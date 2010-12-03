Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V6, spectacular V8, true muscle-car performance at a bargain price.
- Boy-racer-in-gold-chains image, cheesy interior plastic, V8 nets sky-high insurance rates.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although were not thrilled by the cheap plastic interior and poor visibility, the Firebird never fails to serve up plenty of cheap, tire-smokin' fun. May it rest in peace.
Vehicle overview
The Pontiac Firebird is a car meant to convey sex appeal. Its blend of angular greenhouse lines and softly bulging sheetmetal creates the automotive equivalent of a supermodel in a silk nightgown. Unfortunately, the bespoilered Trans Am (with its aero skirting, decklid "batwing" and louvered side scoops) ruins the effect. Not to worry; the midlevel Formula provides all of the T/A's hardware and go-fast goodies in a more restrained-looking, lighter, less costly package. The Firebird's cockpit is a futuristic blend of style and function. Dual airbags and antilock brakes are standard, and the optional traction-control system can be ordered on all models. Additionally, convertible versions of the Firebird and the Trans Am (but not the Formula) are available, for a corresponding boost in price. Performance from the Corvette-derived LS1 V8 is nothing short of astounding, with its standard 310 horsepower providing enough grunt to get the Firebird to 60 mph in just over 5 seconds. Want even more? The WS6 performance package available on the T/A adds a ram-air induction hood good for 15 extra ponies, a dual-outlet exhaust system, power steering cooler and a specially tuned suspension that makes use of 275/40ZR17 high-performance tires to keep the Ram Air Firebird planted to the ground. All V8 models come standard with a four-speed automatic transmission; a six-speed manual is a no-cost option. Base Firebirds are powered by a 3800 Series II V6, which makes a peppy 200 horsepower, and can be optioned with a performance package of their own. This "insurance special" includes bigger tires, a limited-slip differential, dual exhaust and quicker steering. A slick-shifting five-speed manual transmission is standard on the V6.
With a world-class powertrain, hot-looking sheetmetal and a low base price, the Firebird leaves Mustangs wondering what hit them. Problem is, Ford's beloved pony car is pummeling Pontiac's performance flagship in dealer showrooms, leading GM to drop the axe on its once popular muscle car coupe. So if you've always wanted to get behind the wheel of this American icon, you better act fast.
2002 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Firebird
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Pontiac Firebird.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- value
- interior
- engine
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- sound system
- comfort
- wheels & tires
- seats
- ride quality
- emission system
- acceleration
- lights
- visibility
- off-roading
- climate control
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- road noise
- brakes
- infotainment system
- oil
- cup holders
- electrical system
- warranty
- doors
- spaciousness
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have owned my 2002 trans am convertible for 10 years.It is by far the best car I have ever had. Yellow collector edition,6 speed manual WS6 It runs like hell,and I have goose bumps every time I drive it. It is a fabulous muscle car that I will keep for life. I can't go anywhere without someone asking about the car."Do you want to sell it" NOOOOOOOOO!!!! I could not get more fun on the road and hope to stay out of trouble. This car is my dream car,what else can I say...
First off this car in stock form is an absolute treat and if you are looking for a fun daily driver in good to mildly bad conditions this car will deliver in spades. Just don't expect to roll it out during a blizzard or something without the proper tires, it's performance in the snow is nothing to write home about. However, on a nice dry day this car will put a smile on your face without dropping a single cent on modifications. The interior is classic GM which is to say, plastic and somewhat cheap but it is very friendly to the driver and will give you a powerful feeling the moment you get behind the wheel. The aggressive styling of the exterior, particularly with the WS6 package(which included a hood and some other goodies), makes this car stand out from all others as a real eye catcher. Now if you find yourself bitten by the performance bug, the 5.7 liter LS1 V8 takes to bolt-on modifications like a fish takes to water, it is possible to modify this car without internally changing this engine to over 350 whp on a good tune(mods would include headers, underdrive pulley etc). The (1993-)2002 Trans AM WS6 is a treat to drive and great to own, a fantastic car that unfortunately was met with lukewarm reception due to the times and I would recommend it to anybody looking to not only join a community of enthusiasts but also drive what is quickly becoming the greatest performance dollar to horsepower ratio you will find on any platform from any auto-maker!
This car is super fast, look great, and turn heads of all ages everywhere I go. It's now 9 years old and is still one of the best looking cars on the road. I've owned mine a few years now with zero problems and I will say that the car is as much fun now as the day I bought it. Highly recommended!
This was the second car I ever bought and have owned it for about two years now. I got it with about 73k on it and am now about 83k. It's been a reliable car but the previous owner did not take care of it at all. The build quality of the interior is a little cheap but the seats are super comfortable and the car hugs the road perfectly. The only major issue I've had, like with all GM V6's, was the intake manifold gasket. Upon replacing the car drove like it was brand new. I will never sell this car and it is about to become my weekend car. I get compliments from people all the time. Also, beat some punk in a Supra to give you some perspective... my car is bone stock.
Features & Specs
|Formula 2dr Hatchback
5.7L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|310 hp @ 5200 rpm
|2dr Hatchback
3.8L 6cyl 5M
|MPG
|17 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Trans Am 2dr Hatchback
5.7L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Pontiac Firebird a good car?
Is the Pontiac Firebird reliable?
Is the 2002 Pontiac Firebird a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2002 Pontiac Firebird?
The least-expensive 2002 Pontiac Firebird is the 2002 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,050.
Other versions include:
- Formula 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $25,995
- 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $20,050
- Trans Am 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $28,025
What are the different models of Pontiac Firebird?
More about the 2002 Pontiac Firebird
Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Overview
The Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird is offered in the following submodels: Firebird Hatchback, Firebird Convertible, Firebird Trans Am. Available styles include Formula 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5M), Trans Am 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A), and Trans Am 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2002 Pontiac Firebird?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Pontiac Firebird and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Firebird 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Firebird.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2002 Pontiac Firebird and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2002 Firebird featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2002 Pontiac Firebird?
Which 2002 Pontiac Firebirds are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Pontiac Firebird for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2002 Pontiac Firebird.
Can't find a new 2002 Pontiac Firebirds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Pontiac Firebird for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,742.
Find a new Pontiac for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,391.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2002 Pontiac Firebird?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Pontiac lease specials
Related Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee