Vehicle overview

Except for a small period of history during the early '80s, Firebird has been synonymous with performance since 1967. When considering top Firebirds from the past, the blue-striped Trans Am from 1969 comes to mind, along with the 1974 SD-455, the 1978 black and gold 455 T/A abused by Burt Reynolds in "Smokey and the Bandit," the orange 1978 Firebird Esprit driven to fame by James Garner in "The Rockford Files," the 1987 turbocharged Indianapolis 500 pace car, and this, the current iteration of Pontiac's F-car.

The Firebird, in base form, is a beautiful car. The blend of angular greenhouse lines and softly bulging sheetmetal creates the automotive equivalent of Kim Basinger in a silk nightgown. Unfortunately, the bespoilered Trans Am, with its aero skirting, decklid Batwing and louvered side scoops ruins the effect. Not to worry; the Formula provides all of the T/A's hardware goodies in a more restrained, lighter, less costly package.

The Firebird's cockpit is a nice blend of style and function, and is much better executed than that found in its corporate twin, the Chevrolet Camaro. Dual airbags and antilock brakes are standard, and Firebird Formula and Trans Am can be equipped with an optional traction control system. Additionally, convertible versions of the Trans Am model were introduced in 1994, so if top-down motoring is preferable, for a boost in price it is yours.

Performance from the Corvette-derived V8 is astounding, providing enough power to get the Firebird to 60 mph faster than your ten-year-old can get to 40 yards. The new-for-1998 LS1 V8 is good for 305 horsepower. Need more than that? A Ram Air WS6 Performance and Handling Package for the Formula and T/A is available, featuring twin hood scoops that force cool air into the LS1, resulting in 15 extra ponies. WS6 suspension tuning and P275/40ZR17 tires keep the Ram Air Firebird planted to the ground. Ram Air is available on coupe and convertible editions of the Formula and Trans Am. Base models are powered by a 3800 Series II V6 that makes 200 horsepower, 45 more than rival Ford Mustang.

Pontiac has improved the Firebird's looks for 1998, in addition to its V8 engine. Styling is revised front and rear, but changes are most dramatic forward of the windshield. Designers chopped several inches from the Bird's beak and the result is a tighter, more cohesive profile. Driving lights are standard on all models this year. Also new are two exterior colors, Gold and Navy.

With world-class powertrains and hot sheetmetal at a low price, the 1998 Firebird fries Ford's Mustang. Stay away from the well-optioned Trans Am, because the Formula provides all the performance and image you need, and keeps your budget well in the black.