Consumer Rating
(13)
1990 Pontiac Firebird Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Driver airbag is added. A 3.1-liter V6 replaces the 2.8-liter V6. All models get dual body-color mirrors. Base cars get new interior trim. Some dashboard switchgear has been modified.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Pontiac Firebird.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I've got wings
lit80,03/26/2003
It is a vary sexy car especially when you look underneath her hood. Where's the sun?
Firebirds
86firebird305,10/26/2007
I love my Firebird. It's awesome looking. It's fun to drive and it's a muscle car. It's got a 305 and is quick! It's awesome.
Love my sexy car!
Stephanie,03/20/2009
This car is not only sexy and fun to drive, but screams off the line. I have the V8 and can smoke most newer cars out there. Love the T-Tops in the summer time, def a head turner.
Major Bang for the Buck!!! I LOVED IT!!!
JTV,11/06/2009
I have had the pleasure of owning several versions of GM's popular Firebird/Camaro platforms. All from 1985 thru 1990. I loved each one in there own right, but the one I really do miss is my white 1990 Pontiac Firebird Formula 5.7 liter. It was fully loaded with every option in the book.power windows,power locks,cruise control,power hatch release,anti lock brakes,climate control, T-Tops, TPI 5.7 liter engine, 700R4 transmission, disc brakes, and posi rear. It was a great daily driver with awesome reliability and power. I could work on it in my driveway with basic tools and a general maintanence manual from your local auto parts store. It was a perfect mix of power and comfort for daily use.
See all 13 reviews of the 1990 Pontiac Firebird
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
235 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Pontiac Firebird

Used 1990 Pontiac Firebird Overview

The Used 1990 Pontiac Firebird is offered in the following submodels: Firebird Hatchback, Firebird Trans Am, Firebird Trans Am GTA. Available styles include Formula 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, Trans Am GTA 2dr Hatchback, and Trans Am 2dr Hatchback.

