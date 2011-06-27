1990 Pontiac Firebird Review
Other years
1990 Highlights
Driver airbag is added. A 3.1-liter V6 replaces the 2.8-liter V6. All models get dual body-color mirrors. Base cars get new interior trim. Some dashboard switchgear has been modified.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Pontiac Firebird.
Most helpful consumer reviews
lit80,03/26/2003
It is a vary sexy car especially when you look underneath her hood. Where's the sun?
86firebird305,10/26/2007
I love my Firebird. It's awesome looking. It's fun to drive and it's a muscle car. It's got a 305 and is quick! It's awesome.
Stephanie,03/20/2009
This car is not only sexy and fun to drive, but screams off the line. I have the V8 and can smoke most newer cars out there. Love the T-Tops in the summer time, def a head turner.
JTV,11/06/2009
I have had the pleasure of owning several versions of GM's popular Firebird/Camaro platforms. All from 1985 thru 1990. I loved each one in there own right, but the one I really do miss is my white 1990 Pontiac Firebird Formula 5.7 liter. It was fully loaded with every option in the book.power windows,power locks,cruise control,power hatch release,anti lock brakes,climate control, T-Tops, TPI 5.7 liter engine, 700R4 transmission, disc brakes, and posi rear. It was a great daily driver with awesome reliability and power. I could work on it in my driveway with basic tools and a general maintanence manual from your local auto parts store. It was a perfect mix of power and comfort for daily use.
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
235 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
