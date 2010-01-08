Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me
- 17,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,997
- 86,091 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,911
- 94,742 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
- 122,096 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 114,407 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
- 156,463 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,969
- 36,042 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,900
- 89,795 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,795
- 109,781 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,495
- 23,749 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$25,988
- 32,730 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,803
- 7,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,999
- 23,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,962
- 401 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,000
- 31,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,500
- 16,808 miles
$24,900
- 38,184 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,249
- 201,011 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,450
crazygrrrl,08/01/2010
At 45,000 miles, this is the only car I've ever bought new that I've never regretted buying. I would buy one again in a heartbeat if GM sells them again. The v6 may be an old design but it is strong and reliable, and my car has never left me stranded. I get compliments all the time. I love the fact that you can see the engine and all hoses, belts, etc. newer cars have that awful plastic cover that hides everything. This car is easy to work on, aftermarket parts are readily available even after GM killed Pontiac. This is definitely an enthusiast's car. It's fun to drive and comfortable too! I love this car. I'm going to keep it until I get too old to drive.
