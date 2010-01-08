Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula in Black
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    17,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,997

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Orange
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    86,091 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,911

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Black
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    94,742 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird in Silver
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird

    122,096 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula in Red
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    114,407 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird in Silver
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird

    156,463 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,969

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Red
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    36,042 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    89,795 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,795

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Red
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    109,781 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    23,749 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,988

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    32,730 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,803

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    7,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,999

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Black
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    23,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,962

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    401 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,000

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Formula in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    31,748 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,500

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    16,808 miles

    $24,900

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    38,184 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,249

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Firebird Formula
    used

    2000 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    201,011 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,450

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Firebird

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Firebird
Overall Consumer Rating
4.853 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (2%)
Luv my weekend toy
crazygrrrl,08/01/2010
At 45,000 miles, this is the only car I've ever bought new that I've never regretted buying. I would buy one again in a heartbeat if GM sells them again. The v6 may be an old design but it is strong and reliable, and my car has never left me stranded. I get compliments all the time. I love the fact that you can see the engine and all hoses, belts, etc. newer cars have that awful plastic cover that hides everything. This car is easy to work on, aftermarket parts are readily available even after GM killed Pontiac. This is definitely an enthusiast's car. It's fun to drive and comfortable too! I love this car. I'm going to keep it until I get too old to drive.
Report abuse
