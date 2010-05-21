Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me
- 17,382 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$19,990
Country Chevrolet - Herscher / Illinois
FOR THE BEST DEALS IN THE COUNTRY! Come on down to Country Chevrolet! 815-426-6311 www.gmchevydealer.com Please contact the Dealership for latest pricing and monthly payment. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P6P2203912
Stock: 203912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,997 milesNo accidents, 10 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
ONE OF A KIND.. THIS 1993 PONTIAC TRANS AM IS A PURE ROCKET. THIS VEHICLE WAS RECENTLY GONE THROUGH AND NOW FEATURES-383 STROKER MOTOR, EAGLE CRANK, RODS, PISTONS 30 OVER, AND CAMSHAFT. THIS VEHICLE HAS A GM TRANSMISSION, 410 GEARS IN THE REAR END. THIS VEHICLE HAS NEW WHEELS AND TIRES, BRAKE PADS, FRONT SPRINGS AND TIE ROD ENDS, EXHAUST TIPS. i THINK YOU GET THE POINT. THIS IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD FOR YOUR NEXT SUNDAY CRUISE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A TRUE MUSCLE CAR, THIS IS IT. DO NOT HESITATE ON THIS ONE. IT WON'T BE HERE LONG. CALL FOR FURTHER DETAILS, OR TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT. 651-464-1910. A+ Rated! Koppy Motors 'A trusted name since 1936' 'A+' BBB rating! We take pride in offering you the best value on pre-owned vehicles in the Twin City, Forest Lake & Hinckley area! Put our dealership on your list. Our inventory changes daily! Many cars never make it online, because we have customers waiting for the nice, clean, reconditioned vehicles we sell. We have the best selection of pre-owned vehicles in the area! Awarded 'Best Used Car Dealer' in the Forest Lake and Hinckley areas 3-years in a row! Call, click or come in & see why today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 10 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P7P2211338
Stock: 13048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,497
Diamond Jim's West Allis - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P1P2211917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,750 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$9,800
Chicago Motors Direct - Addison / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P5P2208938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,333
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry. 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WhiteClick, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our BRAND NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Power trunk closing assist, Bodyside moldings, Power door mirrors, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Passenger vanity mirror, Voltmeter, Front Bucket Seats Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32P0R2249213
Stock: 94TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-26-2015
- 33,538 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,988
Bill Kay Chevrolet - Lisle / Illinois
WOW 1994 PONTIAC FORMULA 5.7 LT1/ 300 HP. WITH A 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. This BIRD is Black on Black with only 33538 TOTAL MILES SINCE NEW!!!!!! EVERYTHING IS COMPLETELY STOCK EXCEPT EXHAUST. T-TOPS makes this Formula 350 Great fun to drive and the kids can ride in the back seat. .CLEAN CAR FAX MAKES THIS ONE A REAL KEEPER.!!!! Call or Come in to Setup a test drive with Bill Kay Corvettes and Classics and let us change your mind on the car buying experience. Our customers love us and you will too!!! This is The Bill Kay Way!!! The Pride's Inside!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22PXR2240464
Stock: C240464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,347 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,498
Sullivan Auto Trading - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Red 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am RWD 5.7L V8 16V 5.7L V8 16V. With the largest inventory in the area and GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, visiting Sullivan Auto Trading just makes sense. We have a professional sales team and ASE certified technicians with many years of experience ready to serve your automotive needs We understand shopping online to find the vehicle that fits your needs is a small part of your goal. We know your #1 priority is to be confident and comfortable with accurate representation in your transaction. Our goal is not to sell you a vehicle, its our vision to earn a long standing relationship with our customers. We believe being a blessing to others is a seed sown to be blessed. We know we are #1 in pricing and vehicle condition in the market. This vehicle has been Virginia State Inspected, fully detailed and evaluated by our ASE Certified Technicians. Free Carfax reports are available for your convenience. We have an outstanding relationship with our Lending Institutions and are extremely competitive with interest rates.Please Call us at 540-654-5200 if you have any questions. Recent Arrival! 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P4R2234997
Stock: 135902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 53,505 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$19,999
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 1994 Pontiac Firebird 2dr 25th Anniversary Trans Am GT 6 speed features a 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is White with a White Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P3R2249166
Stock: C9166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-03-2019
- 118,189 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P0R2237606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Iva Motors - Upland / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P2R2236392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
Now four generations in, the Pontiac Firebird is still going real strong. The fourth generation ran from 1993-2002 offering subtle body changes through out those years with a few different variants of the V6 and V8 offerings. This particular car has a lot going for it. For starters, this is a true 3,600 mile example, it is also a one-owner car, a southern car with excellent climate controlled storage, still sits on the “A” Title from Florida, has all documents including window sticker, original purchase agreement, dealer paperwork, books and manuals and has a spotless carfax. This is a true time capsule with like new paint and interior even after all these years. Believe the tires to still be the factory rubber. This car has just gone through a full fluid flush and brake check to make sure that it was safe to start as it was on jack stands and under cover for many years. The car still smells new on the inside, the A/C blows ice cold and everything is in working order. One small item to note is that the headliner is starting to sag in a couple spots but that is it. And looking around you don’t see many in this color of Medium Red Metallic and the no T-tops and cloth interior is a nice simple touch these days. The car runs, stops and starts perfectly and is ready for show or pure enjoyment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P2S2203253
Stock: BTC0389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,708 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900
Joe Ball GMC - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 12,708! Trans Am trim. Alloy Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle, Full Detail. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Aluminum Wheels. MORE ABOUT US: Joe Ball is from right here in Pittsburgh and takes care of his customers! With free State Inspections (not emissions) and car washes for life, he'll make sure you're a happy member of the Joe Ball Family! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32P5S2239363
Stock: P8039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2016
- 48,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,468
Uftring Ford - East Peoria / Illinois
NEW PRICE! 48K ACTUAL MILES! 2 OWNER BEAUTY!! RED 1995 Pontiac Firebird, 4-Speed Automatic 3.4L V6Recent Arrival!Call or stop in for your personal test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS32S6S2239319
Stock: 9539319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 70,105 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,977
Auto Showcase of Carol Stream - Carol Stream / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P6S2240466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 1996 Pontiac Firebird Coupe! This car is in excellent shape with only 43k Miles! It is loaded with options that include a 3.8L V6, Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio, AC, and more! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store the vehicle at our location. If you would like to see this vehicle in person, give us a call. Its priced to sell ASAP so call now! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22K6T2201150
Stock: COC201150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 205,930 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,989
OT Auto Sales - Chicago Heights / Illinois
Certified and backed by our 30 day/1000 mile limited warranty - additional coverage is available! Serviced and Ready for a new owner! Quality is not an act. It is a habit. That is why standard procedure at O.T. Auto Sales is to put each of our vehicles through our quality 100 plus point inspection process and regular maintenance to ensure our vehicles are in excellent running condition. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call at 708-748-3130 or email us at sales@otautosales.com. Need financing? We work closely with over 20 different lenders to meet your very specific financial needs. With rates as low as 3.99% APR for qualified buyers, there is no need to look anywhere other than O.T. Auto Sales. To learn more about your financing options, call us at 708-748-3130 or e-mail us at sales@otautosales.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22K5T2215573
Stock: 215573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,284 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
John Hiester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lillington / North Carolina
RWD 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V.Recent Arrival!Get off your kiester and come to Hiester!!! Plus tax, title and license. Price does not include $699 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price on all new vehicles contains dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32P2V2221293
Stock: D12809B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 44,923 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,395
Elmer Field Auto - Burbank / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32P7V2205560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
