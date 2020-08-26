Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me

54 listings
Firebird Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    23,749 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,988

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    32,730 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,803

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    7,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,999

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Black
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    23,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,962

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    401 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,000

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Formula in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    31,748 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,500

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    38,184 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,249

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird

    85,188 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,913

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Black
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    49,450 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,900

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    59,000 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,950

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird

    151,339 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Yellow
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    128,848 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    38,734 miles
    4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,983

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Firebird

    70,934 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,738

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula in Black
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    17,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,997

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Orange
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    86,091 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,911

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Black
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    94,742 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird in Silver
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird

    122,096 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Firebird

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8103 Reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (6%)
2002 transam conv.yellow col. edt.
71737390,03/02/2013
I have owned my 2002 trans am convertible for 10 years.It is by far the best car I have ever had. Yellow collector edition,6 speed manual WS6 It runs like hell,and I have goose bumps every time I drive it. It is a fabulous muscle car that I will keep for life. I can't go anywhere without someone asking about the car."Do you want to sell it" NOOOOOOOOO!!!! I could not get more fun on the road and hope to stay out of trouble. This car is my dream car,what else can I say...
