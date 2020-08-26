Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me
- 23,749 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$25,988
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
A 6-Speed WS6 with glass T-tops. Only 23k original miles and it looks like it! No paintwork, no dents, no dings and not a scratch on any of the chrome wheels. Cold a/c. Runs and drives great. Yes, we are a Hyundai store. We are part of the Potamkin Auto Group (17th largest in the US). We sell Exotics, Classics, Resto-mods and we are the largest Chevy SSR dealer in the world. Go to www.ExoticCarsofHouston.com to see our inventory of Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Mercedes and others. We can ship this car to you anywhere in the world. Buy from us with confidence; we are rated A+ by the BBB and we have had the same ownership & managers for 16 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G422116504
Stock: P116504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 32,730 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,803
Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Toledo / Ohio
*Leather Seats*, Monsoon Series ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Removable Hatch Roof w/Locking Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Maple Red Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 15838 miles below market average!Welcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G322156010
Stock: JP27054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 7,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,999
Thornhill GM Superstore - Chapmanville / West Virginia
2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Bright Red RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.7L V8 SFI 5.7L V8 SFI.19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G122115388
Stock: P17999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 23,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,962
Shakopee Chevrolet - Shakopee / Minnesota
Best In Market pricing....Check out trim, options and conditions...you'll buy your car here! Beautiful Condition, Rear Wheel Drive, 5.7L/8-Cyl Engine, 4-Spd Automatic Transmission, Assist Grips, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Trunk Release, AM/FM Satellite Radio, CD Player, Power Mirrors, T-Top Roof, Spoiler, Chrome Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Leather Bucket Seating for 4, Quad Seating A proud member of the local community for over 50 years. Shakopee Chevrolet is your destination for NEW vehicles, USED vehicles, service, or parts. We will provide you with the best vehicle experience possible. Your complete satisfaction is our #1 priority. We're located conveniently in Shakopee, MN. Stop in for a visit or call us at 866-492-4486 Service at Shakopee Chevrolet is so easy. Use Our Convenient, 24/7 Online Service Scheduling at: www.ShakopeeChevrolet.com/Service
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G822141082
Stock: B2377A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2019
- 401 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,000
Weiss Toyota of South County - Saint Louis / Missouri
NOT A TYPO .... THIS VEHICLE HAS 294 MILES ON IT, IT IS LIKE NEW. BOUGHT FROM A COLLECTOR, LOOKING FOR A NEW HOME. "The Weiss Promise" Limited Lifetime Powertrain Warranty is Available On Most All PreOwned Inventory! Ask Dealer For Details. Clean CARFAX. Bright Silver Metallic 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 5.7L V8 SFI RWD 4-Speed Automatic Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG Contact Sales Department to lock in your internet price! Call us at (314) 849-3700 for Sales. Weiss Toyota of South County is located at 11771 Tesson Ferry Rd in St. Louis MO 63128.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Soft Top, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32G922152226
Stock: P10271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 31,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,500
Volvo Cars of Exeter - Exeter / New Hampshire
Clean CARFAX. Bright Red 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2D Coupe RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.7L V8 SFI 19/28 City/Highway MPG Volvo Cars of Exeter offers an extensive inventory of QUALITY pre-owned vehicles for LESS! We go the extra mile during our reconditioning process to ensure that our vehicles meet the highest standard of QUALITY. We offer a wide selection of vehicles of different makes, models, styles, and colors to satisfy most buyers. If you don't see it...we could find it! If this vehicle doesn't meet all YOUR criteria, reach out to the Sales Department to speak with a pre-owned specialist to discuss all YOUR transportation needs! With access to hundreds of quality pre-owned vehicles, we can find the perfect car for YOU! Get the best bang for YOUR buck at Volvo Cars of Exeter! We can be reached at 1-877-648-6586, or visit our showroom located at 140 Portsmouth Avenue, Exeter, NH 03833. We look forward to putting the right vehicle in YOUR driveway!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Formula with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G022162637
Stock: 162637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 38,184 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,249
Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
*nearly BRAND NEW Tires & Brakes, a Clean CARFAX, and 29,820 Miles Below Market Average!! Last Year of the Storied Pontiac Trans Am!! American Muscle, American Power - 5.7L Pushrod V8 - A Guaranteed Future Classic!! 18/26 City/Highway MPG*This Bright Silver Metallic 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am has been fully inspected by our factory-certified technicians and comes with our Boucher-exclusive 1-year SmartCare maintenance package, which includes 3 complimentary oil changes and much more - a $1,000 value!!*Please contact our Boucher Hyundai sales team to verify availability. We can have your vehicle pulled up and ready for you in our exclusive 50-vehicle climate-controlled indoor showroom at 1537 E Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53186 (right next to the old Pick 'N Save building).*Price excludes tax, title, license, service fee, and dealer-installed options or accessories. Please contact dealer to verify all standard and optional equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G522125258
Stock: B4876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 85,188 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,913
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. Firebird trim. PROTECTION GROUP, 16" CHROME 5-SPOKE CAST ALUMINUM WHEE. Alloy Wheels, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER, REMOVABLE HATCH ROOF, OPT PKG, TRACTION CONTROL, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD.KEY FEATURES INCLUDERear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS.OPTION PACKAGESOPT PKG Protection Group, 6-way pwr driver seat, Monsoon sound system w/CD player, 4-speed auto trans, REMOVABLE HATCH ROOF locks, sunshades, stowage, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD driver-selectable trans shift controls (normal/2nd gear start), brake/trans shift interlock, 3.08 axle ratio, 16" CHROME 5-SPOKE CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER graphic equalizer, touch control, seek & scan, clock, search/replay, Theftlock, Monsoon 500-watt amplifier, (10) speakers, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/radio controls, PROTECTION GROUP theft deterrent system, remote keyless entry. Pontiac Firebird with Pewter Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5200 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVE4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEAutoCheck One OwnerOUR OFFERINGSRecipient of Lexus' most prestigious award for customer service, Elite of LexusPricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22K222163138
Stock: L35351A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 49,450 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,900
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2002 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Last of The Breed. Low mileage Trans Am WS6 features a 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Taupe Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32G622150496
Stock: C496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 59,000 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$14,950
Jeff England Motor Company - Cleburne / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32G022103528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,339 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this affordable and super clean 2002 Pontiac Firebird! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 3.8L, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22K922123736
Stock: c038643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2019
- 128,848 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,000
Kirksville Motor Company - Kirksville / Missouri
HARD TO FIND 2002 PONTIAC TRANS AM WS6 COLLECTORS EDITION CONVERTIBLE,LEATHER,POWER DRIVERS SEAT,AUTOMATIC,5.7 V8 RAM AIR,**DOES NOT QUALIFY for Powertrain Warranty for Life, based on Year and\or Odometer limits, **Local Trade, **Qualifies for our 7 Day or 700 Mile return program, **Qualifies for our 30 Day or 1500 Mile Exchange program, 17' x 9' High-Polished Cast Aluminum Wheels, 3.23 Rear Performance Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Articulating Bucket Seats, Base Equipment Group 1SA, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Collector Edition, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Monsoon Series ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Group, Power steering, Power windows, Prado Leather Seat Trim, Protection Group, Ram Air Performance/Handling Package, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Specific Low-Restriction Dual Outlet Exhaust, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.** Our Salespeople are not paid on commission so you can buy the car you want rather than the car they can make the most commission on!2002 Pontiac Firebird Light Bronzemist Metallic Trans AmRWD 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 SFIRecent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Soft Top, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32G822137300
Stock: G1671A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 38,734 miles4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,983
Ferman Chevrolet On North Dale Mabry - Tampa / Florida
DM. Firebird Trans Am, 2D Convertible, 5.7L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic, RWD, Light Bronzemist Metallic, Ebony w/Prado Leather Seat Trim.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32G822120576
Stock: DP1345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 70,934 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$6,738
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
* Local Trade! * Power Convertible Top * New Brakes * Bergstrom Certified! 2002 Pontiac Firebird RWD Maple Red Metallic 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SFI 16\ x 8\ Bright Silver Cast Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Axle Ratio, 3800 V6 Performance Package, Dual Outlet Exhaust, Limited-Slip Rear Differential, Monsoon Series ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD, Power driver seat, Power Group, Power steering, Power windows. Odometer is 26526 miles below market average! 19/30 City/Highway MPG Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS32K322109451
Stock: D2153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2001 PONTIAC FIREBIRD TRANS AM RARE!! ONE OWNER!! 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! ONLY 17K MILES!! PERFORMANCE AND HANDLING PACKAGE!! FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY WS6 WHEELS WRAPPED IN GOODYEAR EAGLE F1 TIRES!! AMAZING SOUNDING MONSSON AUDIO!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! LEATHER WRAPPED SHIFT KNOB!! ICE COLD A/C!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! POWER WINDOWS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE ALWAYS IMPRESSIVE 5.7L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: RAM AIR PERFORMANCE AND HANDLING PACKAGE $3150 RAM AIR INDUCTION SYSTEM FUNCTIONAL AIR SCOOPS 17 HIGH POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS SPECIFIC LOW RESTRICTION DUAL EXHAUST SYSTEM SPECIFIC TUNED SUSPENSION POWER STEERING COOLER CUSTOM BUCKET SEATS $185 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - ONE OWNER 5.7L V8 F OHV - REAR WHEEL DRIVE BLACK EXTERIOIR PAINT - FACTORY WS6 WHEELS - GOODYEAR EAGLE F1 TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - POWER WINDOWS - LEATHER WRAPPED SHIFT KNOB - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G712102627
Stock: CM6944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 86,091 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,911
Regional Hyundai - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
**LEATHER INTERIOR**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**. 18/26 City/Highway MPG2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am RWD 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 SFI Sunset Orange Metallic18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G012132858
Stock: P4890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 94,742 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
Eastep's Wheels - Lincoln / Nebraska
RARE Trans Am Convertible completely original leather seats power top cd with moonsoon sound keyless entry super clean BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32GX12104118
Stock: 104118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,096 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Ryan Chevrolet - Minot / North Dakota
KBB Fair Market Range High: $5,194 ***AS-IT-SITS----PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION***, ***DID NOT PASS OUR MECHANICAL/SAFETY INSPECTION***, ***MAKE OFFER***, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic, RWD, Pewter Metallic, Ebony Cloth, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Protection Group, Remote Keyless Entry, Theft-Deterrent System, Up-level Equipment Group 1SC. 19/31 City/Highway MPG Here at Ryan Chevrolet all of our pre-owned vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use independent software to research internet listings on all vehicles in our market so we can insure that our prices are the most competitive. We would also like you to know that we will provide an up to date market analysis on every car in our inventory to clearly display how our vehicle compares to those in our market. We will review this report with you on any vehicle you are interested in. DON'T SHOP HARDER, SHOP SMARTER!!! COMPETITIVE PRICING PROVIDES REALISTIC VALUE-BASED PRICES ON ALL OUR OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES, ALL THE TIME!! This allows us to price our cars fairly within our market to help pass the savings on to you! WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES We do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning the negotiating contest with our guests. We combine value pricing and great customer service. Your trade in value will remain the same regardless of your vehicle of interest. TECHNOLOGY IS THE RIGHT WAY TO THE RIGHT PRICE!!!! 2001 Pontiac Firebird Base RWD Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22KX12148868
Stock: P6609411A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Firebird
- 5(82%)
- 4(13%)
- 3(6%)
