Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me

A 6-Speed WS6 with glass T-tops. Only 23k original miles and it looks like it! No paintwork, no dents, no dings and not a scratch on any of the chrome wheels. Cold a/c. Runs and drives great. Yes, we are a Hyundai store. We are part of the Potamkin Auto Group (17th largest in the US). We sell Exotics, Classics, Resto-mods and we are the largest Chevy SSR dealer in the world. Go to www.ExoticCarsofHouston.com to see our inventory of Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Mercedes and others. We can ship this car to you anywhere in the world. Buy from us with confidence; we are rated A+ by the BBB and we have had the same ownership & managers for 16 years!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G2FV22G422116504

Stock: P116504

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020